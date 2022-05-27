 Skip to content
(CNBC)   As police narrative around the Uvalde shooting gets hazier and more convoluted, Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro asks FBI to investigate   (cnbc.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is absolutely needed. The school, the local police, can't be trusted to honestly investigate this and honestly report the findings to the public. Nobody in Texas can be trusted to do that.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Won't happen, but good.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can understand the confusion surrounding the reports of what exactly transpired in the earliest stages of this incident, but it's beginning to sound like the cops failed to follow what has become the "industry standard" in these situations, which is to aggressively track and eliminate the shooter. There's no reasonable way the shooter should have survived as long as he did inside that school if the cops had followed their training, assuming they were trained properly, which they claim they were.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Might want a non-FedSoc-member FBI director first, otherwise ANGH.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Might want a non-FedSoc-member FBI director first, otherwise ANGH.


^ This right here.  The current FBI getting involved just means that the really bad stuff will be put under Federal seal.  Parts of it will eventually see the light of day in the distant future.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When they start flipping paper work at the station..
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: AdmirableSnackbar: Might want a non-FedSoc-member FBI director first, otherwise ANGH.

^ This right here.  The current FBI getting involved just means that the really bad stuff will be put under Federal seal.  Parts of it will eventually see the light of day in the distant future.


There are things we absolutely need to remember here because they will get swept under the rug:
The multiple stories - whether or not they engaged the shooter before he entered the school
Police originally said they barricaded him so he was contained in a single room, then said he barricaded himself in there
He was firing outside the school for 12 minutes
18 minutes of deleted scanner recording
Police got a child killed by saying to call for help and the child responded and was shot dead
The police - without prompting - said they "believe" that the shooter was responsible for all the deaths
The detentions and macing of frightened parents while the police did nothing for like an hour outside

There's probably more that I'm missing but we will get answers for none of those things and, aside from the last one,in 3-4 weeks people will be called crazy for mentioning they even might have happened.

I'm sick of the same farking horrific and soul-crushing things happening again and again with no one in a position of authority or influence working to fix any of it.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: I can understand the confusion surrounding the reports of what exactly transpired in the earliest stages of this incident, but it's beginning to sound like the cops failed to follow what has become the "industry standard" in these situations, which is to aggressively track and eliminate the shooter. There's no reasonable way the shooter should have survived as long as he did inside that school if the cops had followed their training, assuming they were trained properly, which they claim they were.


Dont forget the possibility that some kids might have been collateraled in the process
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One story down

Does the FBI investigate outside LEOs any differently then it does the FBI?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering they scrambled all their radio communications during the attack, they knew then and there they were farking up and already looking to covering it up. Also see the video of them restraining parents while taking no action to defend the kids who weren't children of cops.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An untrained 18 year old kid managed to get the better of a large, well trained and better equipped force of adults.
Interesting.
Imagine what a well organized group of pissed off women with nothing to lose could accomplish?
I'm just asking questions.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to the official, formal exhaustively prepared cover-up.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Police Officers who bravely arrived and controlled the situation are going to be unfairly punished for following procedure during this trying episode and subjected to paid time off during the investigation.

Shame how first responder heros are treated.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: CruiserTwelve: I can understand the confusion surrounding the reports of what exactly transpired in the earliest stages of this incident, but it's beginning to sound like the cops failed to follow what has become the "industry standard" in these situations, which is to aggressively track and eliminate the shooter. There's no reasonable way the shooter should have survived as long as he did inside that school if the cops had followed their training, assuming they were trained properly, which they claim they were.

Dont forget the possibility that some kids might have been collateraled in the process


Oh, they did that when the BP finally went in, and had one girl reveal her location only to get shot. Going in ASAP would have saved lives, period farking dot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops already said that no one stopped him between the time when he shot grandma to the time he got to the school, so, you know, it's the lack of guns in Texas.

That's the problem.  So, here are the solutions:

Tax breaks for gun owners (Naw.  Some dems own guns)
Tax breaks for gun manufacturers (Nopers.  Them gun manufacturers are donating to my PACs)
Tax break for billionaires who invest in gun manufacturing  <<<Ding ding ding!!  Winner
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Some Police Officers who bravely arrived and controlled the situation are going to be unfairly punished for following procedure during this trying episode and subjected to paid time off during the investigation.

Shame how first responder heros are treated.


IDK if you are being sarcastic or serious
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me why you yanks have guns again? Someone once said it was to stop bad guys, but that clearly isn't the reason.
 
xerge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it turns out that they "accidentally" shot some of those kids themselves, literally nothing will happen and literally nothing will change. The Republicans need the fragile masculine vote to survive and they literally could not care less who gets killed in the process.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas: let's double down and pass laws everyone hates! Haha! Suck it libs!
Also Texas: oh we can't do anything about someone with guns. We might get shot! fark that noise, we're out!
Libs: so all we gotta do is shoot back and y'all give up?
Also also Texas: SMOKE BOMB!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Remind me why you yanks have guns again? Someone once said it was to stop bad guys, but that clearly isn't the reason.


It's to keep Queen Elizabeth from invading America and putting her Black granddaughter in law in charge
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: Looking forward to the official, formal exhaustively prepared cover-up.


The headline right below this is about the FBI not doing their job, botching their job, with malicious intent or not who knows?

So sure, let's trust these other cops to investigate the cops who appear to be on video not doing their job.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This about says it all...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas has better get it's shiat together, and fast. Because you cannot pass unpopular laws, strip people of their rights...and then demonstrate incredible levels of weaknesses and incompetence.
Especially when you constantly double down on the asshole behavior.
It only takes ONE person with a gun, and there goes your "lifetime" appointment to political office.
Do better, Texas. Or someone in Texas will do the most Texas thing ever on your asses.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Marcus Aurelius: AdmirableSnackbar: Might want a non-FedSoc-member FBI director first, otherwise ANGH.

^ This right here.  The current FBI getting involved just means that the really bad stuff will be put under Federal seal.  Parts of it will eventually see the light of day in the distant future.

There are things we absolutely need to remember here because they will get swept under the rug:
The multiple stories - whether or not they engaged the shooter before he entered the school
Police originally said they barricaded him so he was contained in a single room, then said he barricaded himself in there
He was firing outside the school for 12 minutes
18 minutes of deleted scanner recording
Police got a child killed by saying to call for help and the child responded and was shot dead
The police - without prompting - said they "believe" that the shooter was responsible for all the deaths
The detentions and macing of frightened parents while the police did nothing for like an hour outside

There's probably more that I'm missing but we will get answers for none of those things and, aside from the last one,in 3-4 weeks people will be called crazy for mentioning they even might have happened.

I'm sick of the same farking horrific and soul-crushing things happening again and again with no one in a position of authority or influence working to fix any of it.


Honestly, so much information about this entire incident has been so garbled from the beginning - when news outlets were reporting both 14 dead and 1 dead - that I'm trying to be pretty cautious about believing and repeating any of it.
 
Bastet1000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During our lockdown drills, local police really ramp up their aggressive behavior for the sake of the kids, demonstrating how tough and mean they might need to sound in the event that there is an active shooter, so that the children won't be scared when it really happens. They bang on doors, shout, etc., and the kids jump but have to stay quiet. It's just a practice drill and we reassure them it's probably never anything they'll have to go through in real life.

Those families deserve answers. At the bare fu*king minimum.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Remind me why you yanks have guns again? Someone once said it was to stop bad guys, but that clearly isn't the reason.


It was incase we had to shoot more Englishmen.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

spongeboob: DannyBrandt: Some Police Officers who bravely arrived and controlled the situation are going to be unfairly punished for following procedure during this trying episode and subjected to paid time off during the investigation.

Shame how first responder heros are treated.

IDK if you are being sarcastic or serious


*dramatic curtsy*

I'll collect that ten over ten, good sir.

/tips fedora
 
booze fueled ruffian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is a strange cultural thing going on in the US. Allow the civilian population to be armed to the teeth and carry guns around openly. Train the police force like their job is some sort of military operation where every day might be their last,  (and even equip them with surplus war machines), expect, in a situation like this, that they act like an army, storming the fortress and "taking out" the enemy, but simultaneously abhor that the police act like an occupying force, rather than a police force, at all other times.

I mean, I offer nothing but observations, unfortunately, but it seems like there are a lot of conflicting demands on the police training.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What the fark are we doing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know what keeps hitting me? The fact that Texas is run by complete assholes who constantly behave badly and double down on being assholes to everyone....and these asshole people are protected by cops that just got their liver handed to them by an 18 year old kid with no training and substandard gear.
And what do the assholes do?
Double down on being assholes. 🙄
 
Rucker10
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thehobbes: What the fark are we doing?

[Fark user image image 301x515]


Letting the worst people in the country decide that this is ok and a fair price to pay for a little freedom.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

booze fueled ruffian: It is a strange cultural thing going on in the US. Allow the civilian population to be armed to the teeth and carry guns around openly. Train the police force like their job is some sort of military operation where every day might be their last,  (and even equip them with surplus war machines), expect, in a situation like this, that they act like an army, storming the fortress and "taking out" the enemy, but simultaneously abhor that the police act like an occupying force, rather than a police force, at all other times.

I mean, I offer nothing but observations, unfortunately, but it seems like there are a lot of conflicting demands on the police training.


Hence the reason to Demilitarize the Police, not Defund the Police.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eh it's pretty clear exactly what happened watching the early clips.  It's only confusing if you pay attention after the police realized how bad they farked up.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I can understand the confusion surrounding the reports of what exactly transpired in the earliest stages of this incident, but it's beginning to sound like the cops failed to follow what has become the "industry standard" in these situations, which is to aggressively track and eliminate the shooter. There's no reasonable way the shooter should have survived as long as he did inside that school if the cops had followed their training, assuming they were trained properly, which they claim they were.


It would be very awkward for them if it came to light that they could've stopped this before anyone but the shooter and the shooter's grandmother died if they had only done their jobs...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: booze fueled ruffian: It is a strange cultural thing going on in the US. Allow the civilian population to be armed to the teeth and carry guns around openly. Train the police force like their job is some sort of military operation where every day might be their last,  (and even equip them with surplus war machines), expect, in a situation like this, that they act like an army, storming the fortress and "taking out" the enemy, but simultaneously abhor that the police act like an occupying force, rather than a police force, at all other times.

I mean, I offer nothing but observations, unfortunately, but it seems like there are a lot of conflicting demands on the police training.

Hence the reason to Demilitarize the Police, not Defund the Police.


Is your town even a place you wanna live if it doesn't have at least one APC?

Gives the cops somewhere safe to hide while a shooter gets down to business in a school I guess.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: booze fueled ruffian: It is a strange cultural thing going on in the US. Allow the civilian population to be armed to the teeth and carry guns around openly. Train the police force like their job is some sort of military operation where every day might be their last,  (and even equip them with surplus war machines), expect, in a situation like this, that they act like an army, storming the fortress and "taking out" the enemy, but simultaneously abhor that the police act like an occupying force, rather than a police force, at all other times.

I mean, I offer nothing but observations, unfortunately, but it seems like there are a lot of conflicting demands on the police training.

Hence the reason to Demilitarize the Police, not Defund the Police.


new-cdn.mamamia.com.auView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Some Police Officers who bravely arrived and controlled the situation are going to be unfairly punished for following procedure during this trying episode and subjected to paid time off during the investigation.

Shame how first responder heros are treated.


On the one hand, we expect the police to instakill shooters. But when a Tamir Rice or John Crawford false positive occurs, everyone gets all bent out of shape.

The real legislative solution is not gun control, it's blanket immunity for police officers, so they can do their jobs without fear of accountability.

Study it out.  *rubs nipples through Punisher t-shirt*
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I can understand the confusion surrounding the reports of what exactly transpired in the earliest stages of this incident, but it's beginning to sound like the cops failed to follow what has become the "industry standard" in these situations, which is to aggressively track and eliminate the shooter. There's no reasonable way the shooter should have survived as long as he did inside that school if the cops had followed their training, assuming they were trained properly, which they claim they were.


And when the cops have lost C12....
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

frankb00th: CruiserTwelve: I can understand the confusion surrounding the reports of what exactly transpired in the earliest stages of this incident, but it's beginning to sound like the cops failed to follow what has become the "industry standard" in these situations, which is to aggressively track and eliminate the shooter. There's no reasonable way the shooter should have survived as long as he did inside that school if the cops had followed their training, assuming they were trained properly, which they claim they were.

Dont forget the possibility that some kids might have been collateraled in the process


But probably fewer than actually died. It's a horrible calculus, but all of the analysis of these shootings is that you have to get to, and neutralize, the shooter as fast as possible. You don't wait for backup, and you don't negotiate. You hunt him down.

But your argument does show that the whole "good guy with a gun" theory is not as effective as the "don't let the bad guy get a gun in the first place" one.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 18 minutes of deleted scanner recording


It's now up to 4 hours total of deleted/missing scanner recording.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
AdmirableSnackbar:
Police got a child killed by saying to call for help and the child responded and was shot dead

Every one of those parents left to wonder if that was their child who may have made it if Police didnt do that.
I wonder if the boy who reported that recognized the girl's voice.  
That was just awful.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thehobbes: What the fark are we doing?

[Fark user image image 301x515]


Poor kid is more brave than the heavily armed cowards outside.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I can understand the confusion surrounding the reports of what exactly transpired in the earliest stages of this incident, but it's beginning to sound like the cops failed to follow what has become the "industry standard" in these situations, which is to aggressively track and eliminate the shooter. There's no reasonable way the shooter should have survived as long as he did inside that school if the cops had followed their training, assuming they were trained properly, which they claim they were.


Yep, the did the opposite of post-Columbine training.

Columbine was police responding and waiting for SWAT. Post-Columbine, training became "Gather the first 3-5 responding officers and enter the building/campus to neutralize the threat." Another revision after that became "Get in there yourself if you are the first responding officer and neutralize the threat."

Now we're seeing reports that police were waiting outside, calling for SWAT and snipers and negotiators? Waiting for NEGOTIATORS to get there, to try to TALK TO THE SHOOTER?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about instead of the FBI we send this guy? Just sayin. He makes some good points.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's talk about cops waiting outside, Rule 303, and the way....
Youtube DKjSLAUFWSo
 
mypinkyfingerisdead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Marcus Aurelius: AdmirableSnackbar: Might want a non-FedSoc-member FBI director first, otherwise ANGH.

^ This right here.  The current FBI getting involved just means that the really bad stuff will be put under Federal seal.  Parts of it will eventually see the light of day in the distant future.

There are things we absolutely need to remember here because they will get swept under the rug:
The multiple stories - whether or not they engaged the shooter before he entered the school
Police originally said they barricaded him so he was contained in a single room, then said he barricaded himself in there
He was firing outside the school for 12 minutes
18 minutes of deleted scanner recording
Police got a child killed by saying to call for help and the child responded and was shot dead
The police - without prompting - said they "believe" that the shooter was responsible for all the deaths
The detentions and macing of frightened parents while the police did nothing for like an hour outside

There's probably more that I'm missing but we will get answers for none of those things and, aside from the last one,in 3-4 weeks people will be called crazy for mentioning they even might have happened.

I'm sick of the same farking horrific and soul-crushing things happening again and again with no one in a position of authority or influence working to fix any of it.


Knowing Texans, all of these will be used as reasons why we need guns, since police can't protect us.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Y'all ever get the feeling Joe Biden isn't Christopher Wray's boss?  It's not supposed to be like that.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't get it.

There were apparently windows to every classroom. Any farking moron could've pinpointed his location talking to witnesses and survivors. Like go farking look. You have all that tacticool gear and you couldn't scope to find out where he was in the room? You had him "locked down" in the classrooms with the victims but didn't even think about fixing his position?

Here's a hint- it's the farking 18 year old with a god damn rifle around 20 children.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Instead you let the bastard play emo music while executing children.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
