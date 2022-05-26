 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russia is rounding up Chechens and forcing them to fight in Ukraine. "The abducted are required to sign a paper stating that they are volunteers to be sent to Ukraine, otherwise they are threatened with fabrication of criminal cases." All is well   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Here's your gun... Hey! Why are you shooting ME???"

Cunning plan.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, conscription. Bold move Cotton, let's see how it works out for Putin.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size


Noho Hank could use some help in LA
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russia's spreading to thin on cannon fodder.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You'd expect anything different from a country run by mobsters?
 
Confabulat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm getting really old and I don't much care for it.  Let's get our nukes on boys, if I'm going out screw the world, let's party like it's Y2K!
 
