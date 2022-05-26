 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Airline passenger given prison time for repeatedly having more than tray table in upright position   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, Criminal law, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, Southwest Airlines, Airline, criminal complaint, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Southwest Airlines passenger accused, Masturbation  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"suspected that McGarity ejaculated because he licked a white substance from his fingers."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I didn't know Louie CK flew Southwest.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

isamudyson: [media.tenor.com image 480x260]


Yeah. And he ATE it, too.

Bet you're glad you didn't RTFA now, aren't you??
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Combustion: isamudyson: [media.tenor.com image 480x260]

Yeah. And he ATE it, too.

Bet you're glad you didn't RTFA now, aren't you??


Yes, but sadly I read the comments on it.

/Ewwwwww!
//Do people call him "Snowball"?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Police were waiting for McGarity when he landed but he claimed to investigators that he asked the woman if she cared if he masturbated and she replied, "It really doesn't matter." "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But the joke was on the authorities because 48 days in a cell gave McGarity all kinds of time to masturbate.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: "Police were waiting for McGarity when he landed but he claimed to investigators that he asked the woman if she cared if he masturbated and she replied, "It really doesn't matter."


It is Southwest. It's not like it was getting any worse at that point.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He boarded in A group so he could get off first.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are no longer free to move about the country...

/DING!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤮
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You are no longer free to move about the country...

/DING!


DONG.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are you still in the mile high club if it was masturbation?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Are you still in the mile high club if it was masturbation?


No.   :(
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now that is what I call a sticky situation.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


gross
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.