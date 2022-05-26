 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Oh, myyy
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
That's one way to spice up a game of Monopoly.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Happens frequently on Fark.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Heh.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Happens frequently on Fark.


More like "the bored"
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
"Warp...speeeeed...Mr...Suluuuuu!"

*splooge*

/okay that might be enough internet for today
 
Foolkiller
1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Happens frequently on Fark.


Not since Foobies went away.
 
ChrisDe
1 hour ago  
Elon.....Oh, You!
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  
Haven't you spent enough money on sexual harassment this week, Elon?
 
andyourdog2
1 hour ago  
The whole board..... Luckily there's a formula for that.
Silicon Valley dick jerk algorithm
Youtube P-hUV9yhqgY
 
Danger Avoid Death
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Soggy monopoly?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
1 hour ago  
Elon probably cries out his own name when he pounds off.
 
GrymReeper
1 hour ago  
George Takei is a national treasure.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

GrymReeper: George Takei is a national treasure.


Yes he is.

[HD] Katee Sackhoff, George Takei & Melissa Rauch On The Big Bang Theory S04 E04
Youtube VZTyfRD5--8
 
nytmare
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
1 hour ago  
I'm sure this is REALLY important.

/rolls eyes
 
Archie Goodwin
1 hour ago  
Set phrases to stunning, Mr Sulu.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
What about Jill?
 
TWX
1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 326x396]


You just know that the writer of that article saw an opportunity to get that headline published and simply couldn't resist.
 
AstroJesus
1 hour ago  
You read it right, George.
 
TWX
1 hour ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image 400x400]


encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
1 hour ago  
Splinters
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
53 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: Badmoodman: Happens frequently on Fark.

Not since Foobies went away.


eh i just keep two tabs open.

/what?
 
jclaggett
48 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
37 minutes ago  
LETS EAT GRANDMA!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

MrHormel: What about Jill?


Jack and Jill went up the hill during their 15 minute break at the factory.  They went up the hill to fetch a glass of water for Jill's aspirin; she had a serious headache.  When they returned to work, the supervisor was angry and said, "I'll have to lay you or Jack off."
Jill told him "You'd better jack off then, I have a headache."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image 750x747]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam
32 minutes ago  
Read it wrong... or not?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  
Jackoffmechanical_arm.gif
 
Valter
9 minutes ago  

andyourdog2: The whole board..... Luckily there's a formula for that.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/P-hUV9yhqgY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


How many dicks to I have to do with both hands?
 
