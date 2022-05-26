 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DFW Star-Telegram)   Sad trombone noises   (star-telegram.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 10:27 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
was adjusting his pants when his gun, tucked into his waistband, discharged.

Who the fark does this?  How does it even seem like a good idea to have a gun shoved into your pants, and pointed at your balls and some major arteries?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Price is right losing horn
Youtube 9Jz1TjCphXE
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad he didn't shoot his balls off and permanently end the possibility of fathering more kids.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the sad trombone was for the paywall I hit clicking that link.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Schmuck.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every once in a while, school shootings have a not so sad ending.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.


He had just come from a Chuck E Cheese and forgot he had it on him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man was identified as Bernard P. Fike, of Mayberry.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.


...are you talking about your own dick?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.

...are you talking about your own dick?


That's going to come off too prickish, I'm sorry.
 
chewd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: was adjusting his pants when his gun, tucked into his waistband, discharged.

Who the fark does this?  How does it even seem like a good idea to have a gun shoved into your pants, and pointed at your balls and some major arteries?


CSB: I was standing in line at the gas station one day & the guy in line in front of me is trying to get his wallet out of his sweatpants when his gun rolls out the end of his pant-leg.
I did not wait around to see whether or not he picked it up by the trigger.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the gun in school is a felony.
No guns for him.
Take them all away.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I imagined a dad in his early 20s, a bit too arrogant, a bit too nervous about carrying the first time; farked up and then got arreted for trying to fix his damaged ego by ranting in front of normal people. You know, a dumbas. But exactly the human who has a right to be a dumbass once, (once mind you), and get smacked for it and then take a mulligan and everything is alright. Like, with the pandemic and George Floyd cops copping all over, I think dads in their early 20s are a demographic who must be unbelievably stressed out, and nobody is talking directly to them.

Instead, the article delivers a surprisingly unsymathetic Homer of a man. Fifty five?!?! Come on.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Zik-Zak: Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.

...are you talking about your own dick?

That's going to come off too prickish, I'm sorry.


It sounded half-cocked, yeah.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Zik-Zak: Zik-Zak: Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.

...are you talking about your own dick?

That's going to come off too prickish, I'm sorry.

It sounded half-cocked, yeah.


I got nothing against the guy, I just ballsed it up.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: was adjusting his pants when his gun, tucked into his waistband, discharged.

Who the fark does this?  How does it even seem like a good idea to have a gun shoved into your pants, and pointed at your balls and some major arteries?


These are people that didn't pay attention in science classes, and just stayed home altogether during anatomy week.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

morg: Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.

He had just come from a Chuck E Cheese and forgot he had it on him.


If there's _anyplace_ I'm packing heat, it's a Chuck E Cheese's
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The kids were still traumatized by gunfire and a lockdown.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The jokes just write themselves.

"A report from KXAS-TV said the man was walking toward the front office of the school and was adjusting his pants when his gun, tucked into his waistband, discharged. The man's leg and foot were wounded and he was taken to the hospital, police said Thursday morning."
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: was adjusting his pants when his gun, tucked into his waistband, discharged.

Who the fark does this?  How does it even seem like a good idea to have a gun shoved into your pants, and pointed at your balls and some major arteries?


My friend shot one of his balls off doing just that, trying to case someone off "his property".
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: was adjusting his pants when his gun, tucked into his waistband, discharged.

Who the fark does this?  How does it even seem like a good idea to have a gun shoved into your pants, and pointed at your balls and some major arteries?


Pants-wetting-scared little man-children. That's who.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.


They're all this dangerous now. Did you just get out of jail after 30 years?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Police said 55-year-old Anthony White

"Anthony"?  Sounds Italian.  Probably mobbed up.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: aleister_greynight: was adjusting his pants when his gun, tucked into his waistband, discharged.

Who the fark does this?  How does it even seem like a good idea to have a gun shoved into your pants, and pointed at your balls and some major arteries?

CSB: I was standing in line at the gas station one day & the guy in line in front of me is trying to get his wallet out of his sweatpants when his gun rolls out the end of his pant-leg.
I did not wait around to see whether or not he picked it up by the trigger.


I live in a pretty rural area where hunting is part of the culture. When my kids were little I told them more than once, that if a friend brought out a gun to show off, get the f*ck out of there NOW. DO NOT PASS GO, DO NOT COLLECT $200.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Bennie Crabtree: Zik-Zak: Zik-Zak: Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.

...are you talking about your own dick?

That's going to come off too prickish, I'm sorry.

It sounded half-cocked, yeah.

I got nothing against the guy, I just ballsed it up.


Shot yourself in the foot.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It looks like we can have Texas paywalls here just fine.

But we cant have Texas tags

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Zik-Zak: Combustion: Is your kid's school that dangerous??? I went to a rough school, every day, without a gun. And I was probably 1/4 of that guy's size.

...are you talking about your own dick?

That's going to come off too prickish, I'm sorry.


A little prickish....just like his dick!

/zing!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.