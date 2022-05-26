 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Canadian efficiency: Report of a man walking with a rifle in Toronto's East end, half hour later cops call paramedics because they found and shot him, a little over an hour after that, cops call Special Investigations to investigate their actions   (cp24.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds smart, you know it's going to be investigated, get ahead of the story.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When was the apology made?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And everyone involved gets free healthcare.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: And everyone involved gets free healthcare.


Even the dead dude
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Bureau is known as the Special Operations Oversight Response and Review Yearround, or SOORRY.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But I've been assured by multiple people that Canada doesn't have any issues, ever, about anything.  Except the Quebecois.  And the Newfoundlanders.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SIU is pretty useless. If the cops don't want to talk to them there's nothing they can do about it.

It's why the case of a baby that was killed last year in a hail of cop-fired bullets has completely stalled and is very unlikely to ever lead to any of the officers being held accountable.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean....the US police would have escorted him to the nearest church or school and made him kill a few people before gunning him down....
 
gnosis301
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My god.  Toronto.  The capitol of Canada...
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The cops have it easier in Canada. Open carrying like that is straight up illegal, and thus anyone doing so is almost assuredly up to no good.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey!! American cops are just as effective (though not against armed citizens - we have freedom here). But look at how efficiently they deal with black men.
 
