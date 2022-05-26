 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   My "I didn't murder any children at the scene of that mass shooting" shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt   (twitter.com) divider line
84
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

1472 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
this is probably true though. the police would have had to rush into the building to shoot the kids.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If only the perp respected daily bag limits there might have been some kids left alive for the cops to shoot?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah. The shiathead, who's name I'd prefer to stop seeing, presumably had no kids left to kill before he came out and the police could do anything
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Yeah. The shiathead, who's name I'd prefer to stop seeing, presumably had no kids left to kill before he came out and the police could do anything


His name is coward.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This means cops or border patrol shot some kids. 100%. Book it.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Definitely would explain the suddenly missing dispatcher audio and the fact they kept people out of the building for so long
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.


Well within the 100 mile zone.
media.wired.comView Full Size

https://www.wired.com/2008/10/aclu-assails-10/
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Well within the 100 mile zone.
[media.wired.com image 500x376]
https://www.wired.com/2008/10/aclu-assails-10/


We got that.
But people can't wear condoms
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.


It's a heavily Latino community so I'm gonna guess they were there to harrass, intimidate, and kidnap people for the crime of looking Hispanic.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.
It's a heavily Latino community so I'm gonna guess they were there to harrass, intimidate, and kidnap people for the crime of looking Hispanic.


At this rate, they could have driven up from the border to save the kids.
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NlbnNpdGl2ZV9tZWRpYV9pbnRlcnN0aXRpYWxfMTM5NjMiOnsiYnVja2V0IjoiaW50ZXJzdGl0aWFsIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH0sInRmd190d2VldF9yZXN1bHRfbWlncmF0aW9uXzEzOTc5Ijp7ImJ1Y2tldCI6InR3ZWV0X3Jlc3VsdCIsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9fQ%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1529920325542105089&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12370877%2FMy-I-didnt-murder-any-children-at-scene-of-that-mass-shooting-shirt-has-people-asking-a-lot-of-questions-already-answered-by-my-shirt&sessionId=3e58eb36c521a4a01dd279bae1bfa8aaf62cabc4&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=c8fe9736dd6fb%3A1649830956492&width=550px]


We tased a parent or two tho.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: this is probably true though. the police would have had to rush into the building to shoot the kids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WELL....F....N...A....

It really does seem like the local police department REALLY should not have anything at all with the whole investigation thing.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Well within the 100 mile zone.
[media.wired.com image 500x376]
https://www.wired.com/2008/10/aclu-assails-10/


Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago are nowhere near an international border.
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: This means cops or border patrol shot some kids. 100%. Book it.


Uh they had to go to other classrooms in the school to "evacuate" certain children. No reason why they were cleaning their pistols after no, no reason at all.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.


Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have kids that had to be identified with DNA evidence, and some not. I wonder what killed the "some not" children.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there? They're 59 miles from the border.


No snark, and no love for CBP, but in Texas the border patrol doesn't bother operating right at the border, because in practice in many areas if you're going to illegally immigrate, you have to cross some horrible areas to get to somewhere where you might actually have a chance of getting to civilization and thus survive in America.  So in those areas they set up strategic checkpoints well away from the border where they can catch you.

For example, you can be 60 miles inland where the only road north to another town, surrounded by arid land and no real help for you, you finally hit a road checkpoint, and there is CBP.

tl;dr It's more effective to put immigration checks at chokepoint for migration inland than to spread thin on the border.

/ That said, fark our immigration policy
// Fark Abbot
/// Fark that it took CBP to take this guy out
//// Fark that anyone had to
//// I'm all out of slashies
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version


Uvaldes SWAT team exists and LOVES swinging their dicks around on Facebook.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teachers in Texas are allowed to carry guns in case of active shooters.  I would not be surprised if a cop shot an armed teacher mistaking them for the shooter.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.


This is also possibly true, but my above post is why they may have not been that far away.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Suflig: Uvaldes SWAT team exists and LOVES swinging their dicks around on Facebook.


Ah, stand corrected on that point then. :eyeroll:
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: This means cops or border patrol shot some kids. 100%. Book it.


There's more to the story than you know! I heard from a friend who knows someone at the coroner's office that one of those fourth graders had a dime bag on him and was wearing - get this - an empty holster. Kids these days, it ain't like it was when we was their age, they carry Glocks now. Kid probably didn't drop his weapon like he shoulda. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, ya know.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Suflig: iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version

Uvaldes SWAT team exists and LOVES swinging their dicks around on Facebook.


Huh....

Then why the F did they wait 40 Fing minutes to go in?

/ unless, of course, none of them are actually qualified to do the whole SWAT thing and they prefer LARPing
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insurgent: [Fark user image 346x750]


They have a huge pension at age 55 to think of.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: This means cops or border patrol shot some kids. 100%. Book it.


This is why the "more cops in school"  or "arm the teachers" is such brain dead idea.   A typical cop, someone who regularly trained and had to qualify with their weapon, still hit their target less than 10% in "live fire" situation.   Where do the other 9 go?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Suflig: iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version

Uvaldes SWAT team exists and LOVES swinging their dicks around on Facebook.

Huh....

Then why the F did they wait 40 Fing minutes to go in?

/ unless, of course, none of them are actually qualified to do the whole SWAT thing and they prefer LARPing


Stories are some of the police went into the school to rescue their own children and take them to safety first.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people dislike questions, others invite them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Ivo Shandor: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Well within the 100 mile zone.
[media.wired.com image 500x376]
https://www.wired.com/2008/10/aclu-assails-10/

Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago are nowhere near an international border.


'Border Patrol considers the boundary of the Great Lakes to be the "functional equivalent" of the border, per government documents revealed in an ACLU lawsuit.'

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-14/mapping-who-lives-in-border-patrol-s-100-mile-zone
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A disturbingly specific and unprompted clarification from the local PD spokesman.  WAY before an investigation could have possibly arrived at this assessment.

There is more to this story.

This story keeps getting worse and worse.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.


How much does Drew charge to be part of that?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Suflig: iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version

Uvaldes SWAT team exists and LOVES swinging their dicks around on Facebook.


In an active shooter situation you are not supposed to wait for SWAT. You are supposed to storm with whatever cops show up first, with whatever weapons and gear they have on hand.  It is the whole and only reason almost every cop is given an AR right now, and why they all have tac gear.

The fact that they sat on their asses and waited for SWAT tells me that their response policy is written by some fat middle aged SWATish captain who wants everyone to wait, so he personally can have the big personal victory of storming the school with his department's tank.

I say SWATish, because unless your town has a PD with at least a couple hundred officers, the SWAT team is probably just a bunch of old detectives and desk sergeants who like to dress up and play commando once a year when they do their day of SWAT training.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Giant Clown Shoe: This means cops or border patrol shot some kids. 100%. Book it.

This is why the "more cops in school"  or "arm the teachers" is such brain dead idea.   A typical cop, someone who regularly trained and had to qualify with their weapon, still hit their target less than 10% in "live fire" situation.   Where do the other 9 go?


We took them to Uncle Charlton's farm, where they're running around and playing with all the other ammo, havin' a great ol' time.

Why sure... sure we can go see 'em some day. Some day soon. Maybe in a few months.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Ivo Shandor: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Well within the 100 mile zone.
[media.wired.com image 500x376]
https://www.wired.com/2008/10/aclu-assails-10/

Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago are nowhere near an international border.


They are ports.
I believe the 190 mile rule also applies to airports.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: This means cops or border patrol shot some kids. 100%. Book it.


That was my first thought back in the thread where they said that some cops went in earlier on.
 
bud jones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Suflig: You have kids that had to be identified with DNA evidence, and some not. I wonder what killed the "some not" children.


my guess, if the kid was shot in the face they just did dna.  so, some weren't shot in the face.
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version


video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What, you mean this one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Suflig: iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version

Uvaldes SWAT team exists and LOVES swinging their dicks around on Facebook.

In an active shooter situation you are not supposed to wait for SWAT. You are supposed to storm with whatever cops show up first, with whatever weapons and gear they have on hand.  It is the whole and only reason almost every cop is given an AR right now, and why they all have tac gear.

The fact that they sat on their asses and waited for SWAT tells me that their response policy is written by some fat middle aged SWATish captain who wants everyone to wait, so he personally can have the big personal victory of storming the school with his department's tank.

I say SWATish, because unless your town has a PD with at least a couple hundred officers, the SWAT team is probably just a bunch of old detectives and desk sergeants who like to dress up and play commando once a year when they do their day of SWAT training.


1/3 of the local SWAT team was there on the scene.  They were doing crowd control while their tactical gear was in the trunks of their squad cars.

They performed inspections and assessments of THIS SCHOOL for this EXACT SCENARIO  just LAST YEAR. to determine the best tactical response.

They just chose to not actually DO the SWAT thing when this situation actually came up.

But yes, Every police officer in America has been given the training that when there is an active shooter, YOU GO IN AND SHOOT THE GUNMAN.  You don't wait for backup, you don't wait for SWAT, You step over any victims and you get a bullet as near the shooter as you can.  It has been national training and protocol since Sandy Hook that even a single officer on the scene is supposed to engage the shooter.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: This means cops or border patrol shot some kids. 100%. Book it.


Yes, and... Two things happened. Some armed uniformed person (p1) went into the building to selfishly save children of his or her own family. Also, some armed uniformed person (p1 or p2) shot a child in the chaos.

tapes were deleted.

Book it. Done.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dbaggins: But yes, Every police officer in America has been given the training that when there is an active shooter, YOU GO IN AND SHOOT THE GUNMAN.  You don't wait for backup, you don't wait for SWAT, You step over any victims and you get a bullet as near the shooter as you can.  It has been national training and protocol since Sandy Hook that even a single officer on the scene is supposed to engage the shooter.


Sounds dangerous.  Waiting for things to die down seems better.  Maybe eat a doughnut.  Later, beat up some unarmed minority to re-establish your manhood.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cops are pus*ies. That's all there is too it.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The fact that trump-loving, texas cops made that statement means that they killed half the children in that school.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scanman61: iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version

[video-images.vice.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Some people dislike questions, others invite them.

[Fark user image 616x549]


I'm more curious about that severe allergic reaction she seems to be having with her lips.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Suflig: iheartscotch: enry: Has anyone answered why TF border patrol was there?  They're 59 miles from the border.

Allegedly...they were the only ones close with a SWAT (or equivalent) team.

/ that is if you believe the official version

Uvaldes SWAT team exists and LOVES swinging their dicks around on Facebook.

Huh....

Then why the F did they wait 40 Fing minutes to go in?

/ unless, of course, none of them are actually qualified to do the whole SWAT thing and they prefer LARPing


Because they are cowards, Mr. Scotch.

You dont think they run arround armed lime the 101st Airborne because they're gonna put themselves in harms way, do you?
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.