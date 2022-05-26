 Skip to content
(CT Mirror)   $3 Million State of CT summer tourism campaign 'Find Your Vibe' generating a lot of buzz, hopes to make a lot of people come   (ctmirror.org) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's find a vibe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Been a while since I've seen one of these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know a lot of stuff.  I went to college.  I've been a life-long avid reader.  I literally know nothing about Connecticut.  There's a 50% chance I can find it on a map, because the only thing I know about Massachusetts is that it's near Connecticut.
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 359x480]


Paige, no!
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The kids say 'vibing' now, don't they? I've got a slogan that's On Fleek and totally won't get us Yeeted on social media!"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Finished in the boobies.

/the thread too
 
