(BBC)   Graffiti artist wanks as high as any in Wome   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: A total of 13 phallus carvings have been found at the site, near Hexham, more than any other location along Hadrian's Wall

Huh. Does anybody have a Biggus Dickus joke to go here?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had a wife you know
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I salute this random Roman, for making me laugh 1700 years after telling his joke.

This person would have fit right in here.

/Secundinus was a troll
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: A total of 13 phallus carvings have been found at the site, near Hexham, more than any other location along Hadrian's Wall

Huh. Does anybody have a Biggus Dickus joke to go here?


I'll give it a shot.

FTFA: A total of 13 phalluth carvingth have been found at the thite, near Hektham, more than any other location along Hadrian'th Wall
 
englaja
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I might steal that name as a new login
 
meatwhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Centurion: 'Domus'? Nominative? 'Go home', this is motion towards, isn't it, boy?
Brian: The dative, sir?
[Centurion draws his sword and holds it to Brian's throat]
Brian: Ahh! No, not the dative, not the dative, sir. No, the, accusative, accusative, 'ad domum', sir!
Centurion: Except that 'domus' takes the ...?
Brian: The locative, sir!
Centurion: Thus it is ...?!
Brian: 'Domum'.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Roman epigraphy specialists recognised the message, found at the Roman site of Vindolanda, as a mangled version of the words Secundinus cacator, which translates into English as "Secundinus, the shiatter".

Congratulations, history boffins. You've found a shiatpost.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Roman epigraphy specialists recognised the message, found at the Roman site of Vindolanda, as a mangled version of the words Secundinus cacator, which translates into English as "Secundinus, the shiatter".

Congratulations, history boffins. You've found a shiatpost.


Humanity has been shiatposting since we evolved, I'm not surprised.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cacators full
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: A total of 13 phallus carvings have been found at the site, near Hexham, more than any other location along Hadrian's Wall

Huh. Does anybody have a Biggus Dickus joke to go here?


Or 
How Many Dicks Is That?
Youtube 28EKdAEMwSc
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For only 5 salt rations per month, you too could carve messages into the wall for others to see...

/ Farkum
 
