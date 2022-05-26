 Skip to content
Union Carbide comes to Canada
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
38
Youtube vyRRoDsSWz8
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For the love of pete! That could have been my girlfriend!
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What face do you make for ammonia death?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bhopal in Toronto?
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fernie Memorial Arena Incident Animation
Youtube BBxzXKRSjsc
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: What face do you make for ammonia death?


Puking.

At a warehouse sized test facility I did some work at, there was a release of no more than a few tens of grams and everybody felt like hurling for 20 minutes after evacuating.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ammonia used in cooling systems is Anhydrous Ammonia, same stuff used to fertilize corn. It is a rapid blistering agent, attacking any mucous membrane it finds.
Basically take a couple of breaths and you drown in your own juices.
A nasty way to go.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is the same as "Mustard Gas" from the 1st World War, heavier than air so it sinks... it's chlorine so think about if you've ever been in a pool that's been recently "shocked" or maybe a public poool* which just gets overdosed...  those feelings aren't even the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the gas.

*I made that typo, not really sure how but I like it, maybe the pool is bigger? I dunno, gonna leave it alone
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
**same effect, not same chemical


My bad, left out a word
 
