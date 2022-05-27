 Skip to content
(Riverfront Times)   Read the room, you idiot   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He did. It was full of the sort of assholes who are directly responsible for this sort of thing happening over and over again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They just did that in my Illinois hometown, part of a post prom or graduation or something. Quite common in Trumpland.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously doubt he can read
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, he's running unopposed.
On the other hand... he's running unopposed.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes that 5.56 handgun not an SBR?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He couldn't read the room, he was running out of it because an 18 year old with an AR-15 had just entered
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you raising funds for? Are you afraid you'll have a poor showing against None Of The Above in the debates?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: What makes that 5.56 handgun not an SBR?


It lacks a stock.  It instead has a "wrist brace" that is totally not supposed to be used as a stock wink.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least people got to see if they fit before the raffle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I win could I get cash value instead so I can put that money towards something that's not a cheap piece of shiat?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather have a Mossberg 590A1
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Congrats on making it through school.  Here's your death stick.
 
BigChad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If I win could I get cash value instead so I can put that money towards something that's not a cheap piece of shiat?


I wouldn't say a GLOCK 43 nor the S&W are cheap POSs...sure they're not top of the line but in now way are they POSs.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hahaha. Hey maybe some child sized paper targets in a running pose to go with it. You can call it the little faces of terror package.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The room is full of Trumpers.He read his entire county correctly.Be a shame if those guns were used on anybody he cares about, though.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: If I win could I get cash value instead so I can put that money towards something that's not a cheap piece of shiat?


So, if you win you want a refund on the raffle ticket?
 
Theeng
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: What makes that 5.56 handgun not an SBR?


There's a shiatty cottage industry in America of making guns that technically skirt what little regulations we have on guns while obviously violating the intent.  As far as I can tell a lot of it is simply petulant  manbabies doing it because the mean old ATF said they can't have it.
 
