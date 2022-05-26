 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "Before you restrict guns, why not make schools have a comprehensive security plan?" Uvalde had one since 2018. "Funding for metal detectors and physical security?" $69k in 2020. "Bigger security budget?" Doubled since 2017 to $435k. "Um... prayer?"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
106
    More: Facepalm, High school, School officials, Middle school, security plan, security budget, Police, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, state legislation  
•       •       •

106 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Metal detectors don't really do much when they reliably detect metal right before their operator and every kid nearby gets shot.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.


And of course, better training isn't free.

Time to give the cops more money!

/fark this country is screwed
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did the money really go?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Metal detectors don't really do much when they reliably detect metal right before their operator and every kid nearby gets shot.


Gunman has shown up gunning people and gunning their way up to the school and into the school and *beeeeep* and gunman has shot the first kids.....
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruz suggested more armed guards that can go hide in the parking lot when any shooting starts.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody's suggested arming the kids?
 
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to make possession of ammunition a class c felony.

Keep your guns.
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.


Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twenty one characters: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.


I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.     It can't be any worse than what actually happened.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all those security features, metal detectors, fences, and armed guards, the guy "walked in a back door armed with a rifle" then walked into a classroom where the doors were supposed to also be locked.

The best security plan in the world isn't worth a bucket of spit if you don't actually DO it.  I know many people think the solution is to ban guns, but even if every firearm were banned today, if the confiscations were as competently implemented, we'd still be hearing about more school shootings.   Even if bans are implemented competently, it won't stop the shootings.  I know, "if it saves one life..." but my point is, we really need to get better at preventing someone intent on doing harm from entering the premises with ANY kind of weapon.  Hell, even if they're unarmed, if they don't have business there they shouldn't be able to get in.

Having a plan is great.  Having fancy equipment is fine.  Now, how about USING them?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.


That makes sense to me. The current training is that they just break in and shoot anything that moves.
If they can learn to resist that urge for responding to schools, maybe they can apply some of it to their no-knock raids.

Let's call it: Trickle down survivonomics.
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: twenty one characters: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.

I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.     It can't be any worse than what actually happened.


No, they need to shame them.
They need to shun them.
We need to keep a bright light on them until they do the right thing.

/They still have their guns, right?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point any mass shooter under 30 has gone through all the same active shooter drills that are supposed to protect kids.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saturn5: With all those security features, metal detectors, fences, and armed guards, the guy "walked in a back door armed with a rifle" then walked into a classroom where the doors were supposed to also be locked.

The best security plan in the world isn't worth a bucket of spit if you don't actually DO it.  I know many people think the solution is to ban guns, but even if every firearm were banned today, if the confiscations were as competently implemented, we'd still be hearing about more school shootings.   Even if bans are implemented competently, it won't stop the shootings.  I know, "if it saves one life..." but my point is, we really need to get better at preventing someone intent on doing harm from entering the premises with ANY kind of weapon.  Hell, even if they're unarmed, if they don't have business there they shouldn't be able to get in.

Having a plan is great.  Having fancy equipment is fine.  Now, how about USING them?


fark you forever.
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: At this point any mass shooter under 30 has gone through all the same active shooter drills that are supposed to protect kids.


And every one of them has thought of how to subvert that system for their own safety.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twenty one characters: dbaggins: twenty one characters: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.

I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.     It can't be any worse than what actually happened.

No, they need to shame them.
They need to shun them.
We need to keep a bright light on them until they do the right thing.

/They still have their guns, right?


May I offer my own suggestion of what the right thing is for these individuals to do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These militia that keep shooting up innocent people... they don't seem well regulated.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Cruz suggested more armed guards that can go hide in the parking lot when any shooting starts.


That dude's so dense that if you tried to drill it into his head with an industrial drill press and a quality polycrystaline diamond bit, the moment it touched his head, it'd unwind the bit like the cheapest Chinesium from Harbor Freight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ur14me: Time to make possession of ammunition a class c felony.

Keep your guns.


That was a Dogbert solution. Everyone can all the guns, but on Dogbert gets the ammo.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He walked in through an unlocked back door right after a cop that encountered him didn't even try to stop him.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/two-days-after-texas-school-massacre-some-details-remain-murky-2022-05-26/
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know that the special tactics are that their POS SWAT team trained in. Must've been 'one guy shooting a bunch of little kids while we stand outside handcuffing parents'. Went off without a hitch.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.


Better training is one thing. Actually following the training is another.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.


This is basically the same case for most towns and cities.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And although I, uh, hate to judge before all the facts are in, it's beginning to look like, uh, these measures had little to no effect.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fsbilly: I want to know that the special tactics are that their POS SWAT team trained in.


You've seen the same photos of them I have now.  I'd say "how to efficiently neutralize an all you can eat buffet", evidently.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: dbaggins: twenty one characters: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.

I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.     It can't be any worse than what actually happened.

No, they need to shame them.
They need to shun them.
We need to keep a bright light on them until they do the right thing.

/They still have their guns, right?


Haha haha,  oh my no, they are all cowards.  That is the number one thing we have learned.  Children are literally being murdered.  Children of their friends and towns folk.  They are easily more heavily armed and trained than the killer.  Yet there they cower, in the parking lot.

They will not learn or Do The Right Thing.   None of them are going to be eating any bullets.  We've heard from their spokeman.  They will lie to everyone, then change their lies as they are contradicted, and then will lie again.

Nobody has been suspended.

The whole place is rotten.

Some of these monsters will make political appearances with Gov. Abbott, in support of gun rights and the GOP.
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.


I'll make an educated guess where that training money will go.
history.comView Full Size
 
flamingboard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cops will double down and blame leftists.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

I'll make an educated guess where that training money will go.
[history.com image 850x530]


At least they can sit in the A/C interior while they have their thumbs up their asses.
 
AeAe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: He walked in through an unlocked back door right after a cop that encountered him didn't even try to stop him.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/two-days-after-texas-school-massacre-some-details-remain-murky-2022-05-26/


You mean the school resource officer? There was no school resource officer. The cops were lying about that.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well it sounds like the shooter picked the wrong school to shoot up. They were ready for him.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It is an unreasonable expectation that school employees will be willing or able to stop someone armed and intent on getting into a school to shoot those inside.  School office workers are simply not paid enough to expect them to make that sacrifice, possibly the ultimate sacrifice.

Additionally I've never seen a school that has so much separation from the neighborhood as to stop a perpetrator from being able to shoot into the school, directly at those inside as they move about the campus.  And I say this after a twenty-year career for a school district that had around ninety campuses.  If nothing else, school grounds featured vertical wrought-iron fences or chain-link fences that one could see through and could undoubtedly shoot through.  Schools feature large grounds with lawns for kids to play on for recess, or for sporting events for the older grades.

This country has a problem with guns.  They're too easy to get, and those who own them are not held to enough responsibility in having them, either for their own use or ensuring that they aren't stolen and used by others.
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dbaggins: twenty one characters: dbaggins: twenty one characters: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.

I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.     It can't be any worse than what actually happened.

No, they need to shame them.
They need to shun them.
We need to keep a bright light on them until they do the right thing.

/They still have their guns, right?

Haha haha,  oh my no, they are all cowards.  That is the number one thing we have learned.  Children are literally being murdered.  Children of their friends and towns folk.  They are easily more heavily armed and trained than the killer.  Yet there they cower, in the parking lot.

They will not learn or Do The Right Thing.   None of them are going to be eating any bullets.  We've heard from their spokeman.  They will lie to everyone, then change their lies as they are contradicted, and then will lie again.

Nobody has been suspended.

The whole place is rotten.

Some of these monsters will make political appearances with Gov. Abbott, in support of gun rights and the GOP.


While I normally don't look back on my own past as a bully fondly; I must say there is an immense satisfaction in pushing the 'big kid coward' until you see the last hope of joy leave their eyes.
You push them until they lash out in impotence, you push them until they give up, then you push them until they lose the very will to be.
It's more satisfying than a bullet.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: He walked in through an unlocked back door right after a cop that encountered him didn't even try to stop him.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/two-days-after-texas-school-massacre-some-details-remain-murky-2022-05-26/


And that's after he stood outside shooting for a while. It isn't like he ninja'd onto the property.
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The cops in that town were either inept or cowards. I suspect they were inept cowards.

I feel there is a law about being unable to perform your duties that it results in a death.
 
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: dbaggins: twenty one characters: dbaggins: twenty one characters: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.

I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.     It can't be any worse than what actually happened.

No, they need to shame them.
They need to shun them.
We need to keep a bright light on them until they do the right thing.

/They still have their guns, right?

Haha haha,  oh my no, they are all cowards.  That is the number one thing we have learned.  Children are literally being murdered.  Children of their friends and towns folk.  They are easily more heavily armed and trained than the killer.  Yet there they cower, in the parking lot.

They will not learn or Do The Right Thing.   None of them are going to be eating any bullets.  We've heard from their spokeman.  They will lie to everyone, then change their lies as they are contradicted, and then will lie again.

Nobody has been suspended.

The whole place is rotten.

Some of these monsters will make political appearances with Gov. Abbott, in support of gun rights and the GOP.

While I normally don't look back on my own past as a bully fondly; I must say there is an immense satisfaction in pushing the 'big kid coward' until you see the last hope of joy leave their eyes.
You push them until they lash out in impotence, you push them until they give up, then you push them until they lose the very will to be.
It's more satisfying than a bullet.


Just to be clear, the big kid cowards I'm referring to were the fellow bullies.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AeAe: Arkkuss: He walked in through an unlocked back door right after a cop that encountered him didn't even try to stop him.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/two-days-after-texas-school-massacre-some-details-remain-murky-2022-05-26/

You mean the school resource officer? There was no school resource officer. The cops were lying about that.


I'm more inclined to believe they're lying about the absence of the SRO and two city cops before the guy walked in because it made them look very bad for being in a position to stop it before anything started and running away instead.

Notice the initial reports of the contact stated the officers had 'minor injuries'. If they'd have been shot, they would have been shot. I'd lay odds the minor injuries were scraped knees and a diaper rash incurred while running away.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Metal detectors don't really do much when they reliably detect metal right before their operator and every kid nearby gets shot.


People are severely underestimating the effect of initiative on the shooter's part. There is no way to stay locked, loaded, and alert long enough to be ready for each of these instances. As an armed defender, you'd be lucky if you were in a concealed place when the shooting started and the gunman happened to unknowingly walk into your line of fire, and that's about it.

All the best-laid plans go out the window when you get punched in the face. Or shot, or whatever. These conservative think-tanks are full of morons. Absolute morons.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AeAe: Arkkuss: He walked in through an unlocked back door right after a cop that encountered him didn't even try to stop him.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/two-days-after-texas-school-massacre-some-details-remain-murky-2022-05-26/

You mean the school resource officer? There was no school resource officer. The cops were lying about that.


Eh, they're throwing out enough lies that I'm thinking they might be lying by saying there was no SRO, when they spent multiple hours saying there was and even officially interviewing him as part of the investigation.

The bullshiat smokescreen is getting thick down there.  Sure feels like an attempted coverup.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Zzzzz
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More abortions
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was their plan to do shiat? I bet it was that
 
AeAe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: AeAe: Arkkuss: He walked in through an unlocked back door right after a cop that encountered him didn't even try to stop him.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/two-days-after-texas-school-massacre-some-details-remain-murky-2022-05-26/

You mean the school resource officer? There was no school resource officer. The cops were lying about that.

Eh, they're throwing out enough lies that I'm thinking they might be lying by saying there was no SRO, when they spent multiple hours saying there was and even officially interviewing him as part of the investigation.

The bullshiat smokescreen is getting thick down there.  Sure feels like an attempted coverup.


Oh they are definitely covering up. Their response was a total fubar. I read they've deleted recorded communications already.
 
bdub77
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.


I really farking hate this bait and switch to discussion about school safety when it should be about gun regulations and the country's abysmal mental health care system.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Was their plan to do shiat? I bet it was that


I bet another one today, win kinda


Columbine was what, 23 years ago, and still
Fark it.


Not my country
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

twenty one characters: twenty one characters: dbaggins: twenty one characters: dbaggins: twenty one characters: Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.

Have you ever really, really wanted somebody to be wrong; like an unspoken truth you didn't want to hear...

That's why I think this time we need to keep this knee jerk outrage going until it turns into a reasoned, justified rage.  Because this time, I really need you to be wrong.

I think this specific town would be better off firing their entire PD.     It can't be any worse than what actually happened.

No, they need to shame them.
They need to shun them.
We need to keep a bright light on them until they do the right thing.

/They still have their guns, right?

Haha haha,  oh my no, they are all cowards.  That is the number one thing we have learned.  Children are literally being murdered.  Children of their friends and towns folk.  They are easily more heavily armed and trained than the killer.  Yet there they cower, in the parking lot.

They will not learn or Do The Right Thing.   None of them are going to be eating any bullets.  We've heard from their spokeman.  They will lie to everyone, then change their lies as they are contradicted, and then will lie again.

Nobody has been suspended.

The whole place is rotten.

Some of these monsters will make political appearances with Gov. Abbott, in support of gun rights and the GOP.

While I normally don't look back on my own past as a bully fondly; I must say there is an immense satisfaction in pushing the 'big kid coward' until you see the last hope of joy leave their eyes.
You push them until they lash out in impotence, you push them until they give up, then you push them until they lose the very will to be.
It's more satisfying than a bullet.

Just to be clear, the big kid cowards I'm referring to were the fellow bullies.


It was just a skosh disturbing.
 
bdub77
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is ultimately going to land on better training for local police departments. The groundwork for that is being laid now.


and when that fails arming third graders with assault rifles.

/i dont want to live on this planet anymore
 
