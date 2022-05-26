 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Uvalde Police Dept foiled a plot to carry out a Columbine-style attack at the local junior high school in 2018. So what I'm saying here is, one out of two ain't bad. Nobody coulda seen this coming   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Interesting, Columbine High School massacre, High school, Middle school, fellow students, Uvalde middle school students, 13-year-old, Uvalde school, elementary school  
86 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 6:20 PM



Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
Yeah, but in that attack the plot was discovered before any actual shooting was going on. All the police had to do was swarm two unsuspecting people and arrest them. That's a lot less, you know, scary than running into a building where people are, like, shooting at you and stuff. You can't possibly expect them to put their lives on the line like that. What do you think they are, teachers?
 
puffy999
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
24 minutes ago  
One wonders if they missed a third conspirator back then.
 
Fonaibung
10 minutes ago  
Their PR campaign is really grasping.
 
waxbeans
8 minutes ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image image 500x1406]


Tax guns and use that tax to find owners that need mental health help?
 
Target Builder
8 minutes ago  
In other news, this town of 16,000 has semi regular planned school shootings.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I am guessing their current press conference bullshiat will be used as courtroom evidence that they made the whole thing up.
 
Fear the Clam
7 minutes ago  

Target Builder: In other news, this town of 16,000 has semi regular planned school shootings.


This. WTF is up with that town?
 
robodog
7 minutes ago  
I don't expect anything meaningful to come of it but the turtle just assigned Cornyn to work with Democrats on a bipartisan effort on gun violence. Their polling data probably said too many suburban swing voters are genuinely upset and that Dems could make hay in the midterms if they don't at least act like they care.
 
Summoner101
6 minutes ago  
If they did everything they were supposed to do, why do they feel the need to bring up the past where they did what they were supposed to do?
 
Summoner101
5 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Target Builder: In other news, this town of 16,000 has semi regular planned school shootings.

This. WTF is up with that town?


Forget it, Jake.  It's Texas town.
 
Begoggle
4 minutes ago  
Was this an actual plot, or some kids writing something offensive?
 
ParallelUniverseParking
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
1 minute ago  

Fear the Clam: Target Builder: In other news, this town of 16,000 has semi regular planned school shootings.

This. WTF is up with that town?


No jobs. And, if you Don't marry a classmate little chance of getting laid. Catholics.
 
Anastacya
less than a minute ago  
That oleaginous penile chancre Abbott shares a HUGE percentage of the blame for this. Cops or no cops, the kid went into the store, bought his rifle with no questions asked, and killed innocents.

We need a national database.

We need compulsory training.

We need compulsory liability insurance.

fark it, if people own multiple guns then there should be an inspection by someone to certify they are stored properly in the home, especially if there are children there.

I don't give a flying fark about the 2nd amendment at this point. Ban assault rifles and make people who have guns in their home actually be responsible farking citizens.
 
