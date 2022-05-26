 Skip to content
(Florida Today)   Ship's on fire, yo   (floridatoday.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Turks and Caicos Islands, Carnival Cruise Lines, Cruise ship, Holland America Line, Cruise line, Grand Turk Island, U.S. Coast Guard, crazy thing  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cruised to Grand Turk, went into town just to get a picture standing next to a sign that said Cockburn.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was all excited that this was going to be another Russian warship thread, but then I saw it was only one of the Carnival floating petri dishes and was sad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many fires do they normally have per cruise?  6? 7?
Costanza
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I was all excited that this was going to be another Russian warship thread, but then I saw it was only one of the Carnival floating petri dishes and was sad.


The Ukrainians have gone too far this time!
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and here I thought those things were like spoilers on a Nissan, completely pointless and just to make it look cool.

I don't know anything about maritime retirement communities, never been on one and probably never will.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, a buddy of mine is on a cruise right now....
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did Carnival Cruises get the works?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's all coming together! They can take those dead from Covid and toss them into the fire for a cremation at sea.
 
aperson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read the headline and was really hoping it was going to be Muskova 2.0.  Then I saw the tag and was thoroughly disappointed.  Oh well it's only a matter of time.
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Carnival Freedom's emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship's funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk.

So the emergency response team started and then extinguished the fire?!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I told those limbo dancers not to up their game with flames.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Carnival Freedom's emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship's funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk.

So the emergency response team started and then extinguished the fire?!


Carnival has better sailors than the Russian navy. Who knew?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dammit, Jessie. What did you do?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yet another reason you will never ever ever find me on a cruise ship.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's an interesting fire. Carbon deposits maybe?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: It's an interesting fire. Carbon deposits maybe?


It was only a 3-hour tour.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Captain, Coronavirus is onboard!"

"Well that's just great."

"And it brought monkeypox as its companion!"

"I don't like where this is going."

"And monkeypox is playing with matches!"

"Dammit, man, who pissed off Poseidon this time? Were the deckhands making blowhole jokes about the dolphins again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drayno76: ...and here I thought those things were like spoilers on a Nissan, completely pointless and just to make it look cool.

I don't know anything about maritime retirement communities, never been on one and probably never will.


I never really thought about it before but it makes sense. They burn oil not uranium.

They certainly smoke less than a Russian aircraft carrier.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So. I go to the article and this pops up. Great marketing, yo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: I was all excited that this was going to be another Russian warship thread, but then I saw it was only one of the Carnival floating petri dishes and was sad.


Think of the bright side, the heat of the fire surely killed any viruses in the ship's environment.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warthog: I was all excited that this was going to be another Russian warship thread, but then I saw it was only one of the Carnival floating petri dishes and was sad.


Same. Second thought was hoping it was Manchin's yacht.

Then I saw the Florida tag and was disappointed.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "Captain, Coronavirus is onboard!"

"Well that's just great."

"And it brought monkeypox as its companion!"

"I don't like where this is going."

"And monkeypox is playing with matches!"

"Dammit, man, who pissed off Poseidon this time? Were the deckhands making blowhole jokes about the dolphins again?

Tonight is a special night on fark.  I've never seen anything like it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petey4335: So. I go to the article and this pops up. Great marketing, yo.

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Dude some body amour company is advertising on top of news of the killings in Texas on YouTube
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: EdgeRunner: "Captain, Coronavirus is onboard!"

"Well that's just great."

"And it brought monkeypox as its companion!"

"I don't like where this is going."

"And monkeypox is playing with matches!"

"Dammit, man, who pissed off Poseidon this time? Were the deckhands making blowhole jokes about the dolphins again?
Tonight is a special night on fark.  I've never seen anything like it.


Where there are large boats, there are eventually distasteful seamen jokes.
 
