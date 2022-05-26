 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   "Buddy has touched so many lives. He has been cheered on from all corners of the globe, and he gave us all something we desperately needed - hope." Welcome to Caturday   (6abc.com) divider line
322
    More: Caturday, English-language films, good news, Debut albums, Pennsylvania, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Humane Law Enforcement team, Police, Attack  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 28 May 2022 at 8:00 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



322 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ahhh, Caturday at last! Took the day off, wasn't feline so well this morning, so I thought, ya know, gonna stay home. I am caught up in the library..just a few more little jobs, along with getting books back..I still have those pesky online training courses to finish. I don't understand why we need to do them every year. The info doesn't change and it's a huuuge waste of time. And last time I did several modules I got a migraine!! Gah!

In other news, Eli the Bitey has taken to coming up on the comfy chair and sitting next to me. He is very happy cat, when he is pinning me in place. Lol..
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drew, wth is wrong with ur crazy Fark?!  This is the second Caturday in a row that my phone is unable to upload pics.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
But as long as I'm in here, and can snag pics from last week's episode...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gotta step out for now: moar teeming trivia downtown, got to take the garbage out tonight, and need to drop off a bill.  BBL tonight on...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x566]



We're ready!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I will be at a reenactment Saturday and Sunday, so kinda scarce. Originally we had planned to go Friday after work, but the weather doesn't look fabulous, and Eli's Boy wanted to have his regular online game night with his college buds..So crack o dawn Saturday it will be. I don't sing until 12:30 but we want to set up the tent etc..Public starts to come in around 10:00am...so want to be dressed and in place..Boy says he will bring his violin so he can "fiddle around"...I am thinking about a hand sewing project...I am singing the wedding too..Ave Maria and Dixie. It's a Southern wedding. Dunno if it's "real" or not, just know a real minister is presiding. I hope it is for reals.

Really looking forward to interacting with people in the outdoors, no mask!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hoping for all happy posts this week...please? ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I will be at a reenactment Saturday and Sunday, so kinda scarce. Originally we had planned to go Friday after work, but the weather doesn't look fabulous, and Eli's Boy wanted to have his regular online game night with his college buds..So crack o dawn Saturday it will be. I don't sing until 12:30 but we want to set up the tent etc..Public starts to come in around 10:00am...so want to be dressed and in place..Boy says he will bring his violin so he can "fiddle around"...I am thinking about a hand sewing project...I am singing the wedding too..Ave Maria and Dixie. It's a Southern wedding. Dunno if it's "real" or not, just know a real minister is presiding. I hope it is for reals.

Really looking forward to interacting with people in the outdoors, no mask!


Sounds like fun!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I will be at a reenactment Saturday and Sunday, so kinda scarce. Originally we had planned to go Friday after work, but the weather doesn't look fabulous, and Eli's Boy wanted to have his regular online game night with his college buds..So crack o dawn Saturday it will be. I don't sing until 12:30 but we want to set up the tent etc..Public starts to come in around 10:00am...so want to be dressed and in place..Boy says he will bring his violin so he can "fiddle around"...I am thinking about a hand sewing project...I am singing the wedding too..Ave Maria and Dixie. It's a Southern wedding. Dunno if it's "real" or not, just know a real minister is presiding. I hope it is for reals.

Really looking forward to interacting with people in the outdoors, no mask!


Things are surging here, so I just asked my boss for an exception to WFH. He granted it, no problem.

We were only working in the office 2x/week anyway, but last week, when COVID numbers kept going up, we were told to wear masks in "common areas." Well, we're an "open floor plan" office, so there are a few offices for the really important folks and everyone else sits in a big room, so EVERY area is a common area. I did that for two days, then read an article about how bad things are getting, and nope'd right out of that.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 720x720]
Hoping for all happy posts this week...please? ♥


Gotta run, but I hope this counts as good news.

I spoke with Dulce's vet about last week's test results. She thinks his intestinal issue is causing the problem (which is pretty mild compared to last year) because the kidney numbers look the same. We talked about how Dulce's agressiveness at the vet's prevented me from considering treatment options and she understood. Apparently, even HER cat doesn't like going to the vet LOL!

So, we're in "watch and wait" mode. No changes to his meds or anything :-)

/ BBL!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: lilyspad: [Fark user image 720x720]
Hoping for all happy posts this week...please? ♥

Gotta run, but I hope this counts as good news.

I spoke with Dulce's vet about last week's test results. She thinks his intestinal issue is causing the problem (which is pretty mild compared to last year) because the kidney numbers look the same. We talked about how Dulce's agressiveness at the vet's prevented me from considering treatment options and she understood. Apparently, even HER cat doesn't like going to the vet LOL!

So, we're in "watch and wait" mode. No changes to his meds or anything :-)

/ BBL!


Yes, that's good news.  Yay Dulce!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

oh, man. we have a rain system dumping on us.

just east of me is dealing with tornado watches and warnings.

and several more hours to go.

ack!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 500x375]
Drew, wth is wrong with ur crazy Fark?!  This is the second Caturday in a row that my phone is unable to upload pics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New Miss Lady Lulu pic
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The rumors were true, we have a new tenant at Hotel Snuffybud.  A robin (I don't have a clue if it's the same one or not) added a new layer of grass.  It looks like she's sitting on a clutch of eggs right now!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
...and Desi has a kink in one of his whiskers.  We noticed it about a week ago but tonight was the first time I was able to get a good picture of it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: ...and Desi has a kink in one of his whiskers.  We noticed it about a week ago but tonight was the first time I was able to get a good picture of it.
[Fark user image 800x450]


Hahaha!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ with thanks (and apologies) to phygz for my blatantly stealing a pic (and playing with it) of his new kitten (Roger Dodger)
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Hoping for all happy posts this week...please? ♥


I second the motion! (emotion?)....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: lilyspad: Hoping for all happy posts this week...please? ♥

I second the motion! (emotion?)....

[Fark user image 498x378] [View Full Size image _x_]


aye!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 490x656]
oh, man. we have a rain system dumping on us.
just east of me is dealing with tornado watches and warnings.
and several more hours to go.
ack!


Oh dear, do stay safe and watch that weather. Last weeks Tornado in Gaylord Michigan left my cousin without power, so they were going to the lake for water to flush the toilets...electric water pumps are an issue in a storm..I really need to push hubby to buy a small generator to power the fridge and the freezer I have enough oil lamps that we could get around no problem in the dark.

Odd thing..during reenactments, when darkness falls you are more than ready to go to sleep. Because at the first light the bugle blows..and then you are UP!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image image 800x450]


The "Fearsome Foursome!"
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 421x750]


Awwww! He is showing the way to Caturday!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Awww! Pretty girl!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: lilyspad: Hoping for all happy posts this week...please? ♥

Gotta run, but I hope this counts as good news.

I spoke with Dulce's vet about last week's test results. She thinks his intestinal issue is causing the problem (which is pretty mild compared to last year) because the kidney numbers look the same. We talked about how Dulce's agressiveness at the vet's prevented me from considering treatment options and she understood. Apparently, even HER cat doesn't like going to the vet LOL!

So, we're in "watch and wait" mode. No changes to his meds or anything :-)  / BBL!


To be honest, IMHO, no news is good news, because it is not bad news. (I'm basing that comment on all my footz issues right now)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Ahhh, Caturday at last! Took the day off, wasn't feline so well this morning, so I thought, ya know, gonna stay home. I am caught up in the library..just a few more little jobs, along with getting books back..I still have those pesky online training courses to finish. I don't understand why we need to do them every year. The info doesn't change and it's a huuuge waste of time. And last time I did several modules I got a migraine!! Gah!

In other news, Eli the Bitey has taken to coming up on the comfy chair and sitting next to me. He is very happy cat, when he is pinning me in place. Lol..


Sweet boy!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: The rumors were true, we have a new tenant at Hotel Snuffybud.  A robin (I don't have a clue if it's the same one or not) added a new layer of grass.  It looks like she's sitting on a clutch of eggs right now!
[Fark user image 600x800]
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: New Miss Lady Lulu pic


Miss Lady Lulu does not deserve to be bordered by darkness! So I sorta fixed that for ya ♥

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ she has gotten so big! ☺
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: oh, man. we have a rain system dumping on us.
just east of me is dealing with tornado watches and warnings.
and several more hours to go. ack!


Stay safe, and yeah, my weather forecast tells me that I will have to deal with all that crap when I resume therapy tomorrow. I hate soggy bandages!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: The rumors were true, we have a new tenant at Hotel Snuffybud.  A robin (I don't have a clue if it's the same one or not) added a new layer of grass.  It looks like she's sitting on a clutch of eggs right now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: valnt9: oh, man. we have a rain system dumping on us.
just east of me is dealing with tornado watches and warnings.
and several more hours to go. ack!

Stay safe, and yeah, my weather forecast tells me that I will have to deal with all that crap when I resume therapy tomorrow. I hate soggy bandages!


bandages - trash bags - shoes.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: ...and Desi has a kink in one of his whiskers.  We noticed it about a week ago but tonight was the first time I was able to get a good picture of it.


Oh, COME ON! You mean to tell us that you didn't know that Desi has always been a little kinky? ☺
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
With great love, joy & happiness, Bubbles and I are wishing everyone a happy Caturday!

And omg some of ya'll sing? You'll be singing for weddings!? Bubbles demands pics!
 
Displayed 50 of 322 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.