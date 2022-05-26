 Skip to content
(Oddity Central) Weeners Thai tea stall goes with questionable custom packaging choice for people who like to drink their tea from a penis   (odditycentral.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Tea, clear plastic bags, Cha Deen, small tea stall, national news, Thai social media, unconventional shape of the bags, Photos of Cha Deen  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can anyone post a picture?, all I am getting is paywall
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a tea-nis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Drew P Balls: That's a tea-nis

[Fark user image image 644x363]


Thank you

/ the playboy shirt really sells it
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drew P Balls: That's a tea-nis

[Fark user image 644x363]


Hell of a tea bag there
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll drink to that!
Not really
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The owner would like to thank Mr. Wang and Mr. Balzac for help with the design and shipping.
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it a dribbler or come out in a manly rushing force?
 
culebra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PRO TIP: if you order one and it seems a bit small, just rub it a little. It's probably been in the pool.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Must be the David cronenberg/naked lunch flavour
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Drew P Balls: That's a tea-nis

[Fark user image 644x363]


Username checks out.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Enjoying a meal? A succulent Thai meal?

GET YOUR HANDS OFF MY PENIS!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In Vietnam, they would sell many dongs' worth.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course, they might find a market in Bangkok.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But maybe, with regard to big cities, they're thinking Phuket.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Might do a bris business selling as a gift to Mohels.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Might do a bris business selling as a gift to Mohels.


Otherwise it would be a great gag gift for anyone.

...if you know what I mean.
 
