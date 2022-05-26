 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   In the seemingly never ending sadness of the Uvalde story, the universe sees fit to twist the knife a little more. RIP Joe Garcia, husband of one of the teachers killed   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 3:11 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died of a broken heart.  Another death solely placed at the feet (were they working in the first place) of Governor Abbott.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heartbreak is real. You can really die of it. I think I've come pretty close. My grandma died of heartbreak after my grandfather died. Supposedly you can actually take Tylenol to help the pain of a broken heart, although I guess if it turns into an actual heart attack aspirin might be better.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god...their children. I cannot imagine...

Rwa2play has it right - this is squarely at the feet of Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick, Republicans, and the NRA. I hope their children sue these bastards into freaking oblivion.

Here is the family's GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ygcdaa-for-garcia-family
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell your family that you love them. Hold them tight.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark! That is all. :-(
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good lord is this tragic.....
it keeps getting worse.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: I hope their children sue these bastards into freaking oblivion.


Both of their parents are dead, in part due to a tragedy those kids might feel those bastards are responsible for.  Suing is one possibility.  Their two oldest kids are over 18 and male.  Men, especially at that age, and especially when emotionally distraught, have the potential to act impulsively.

Thankfully, they're in Texas, where it's damn near impossible to get your hands on a firearm on short notice.

To be clear, I'm not advocating anything.  Just stating facts that have the potential (albeit small) to lead to a possible outcome.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't worry - none of this is gonna stop Congress from enjoying their 3 day weekend and holiday parties.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: tudorgurl: I hope their children sue these bastards into freaking oblivion.

Both of their parents are dead, in part due to a tragedy those kids might feel those bastards are responsible for.  Suing is one possibility.  Their two oldest kids are over 18 and male.  Men, especially at that age, and especially when emotionally distraught, have the potential to act impulsively.

Thankfully, they're in Texas, where it's damn near impossible to get your hands on a firearm on short notice.

To be clear, I'm not advocating anything.  Just stating facts that have the potential (albeit small) to lead to a possible outcome.


Would be totally reprehensible. So reprehensible that I would volunteer to serve on the jury.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Good lord is this tragic.....
it keeps getting worse.


Day ain't over yet.
 
MLWS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if it happened when he saw his wife's mutilated body. Or shortly thereafter.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Don't worry - none of this is gonna stop Congress from enjoying their 3 day weekend and holiday parties.


Careful, now, they might have to just pass some laws restricting protesters outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices. After all, those nine (well, no, just the conservative six) people are the real victims in all of this.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Imagine laughing at this.

Fark user image
 
Anastacya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But it's too early to talk about gun reform? It's too early to talk about the impact on the families, one of which now must deal with the loss of both parents within days of each other? The ripple effect from tragedy spreads far and wide, but the immediate impact, the one that is the most calamitous, is family. fark each one of these shooters and the fact that Abbott openly called for Texas to surpass California for gun purchases. That shiatweasel sacralized guns even more than the NRA has, urging everyone to run out and buy them on a whim.

Now, here we are. Yet more innocent victims succumbing to the violence wrought through lax guns laws and a governor more interested in shoving his head up Trump's ass than doing anything meaningful.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's add a new tragedy on top of the existing tragedy, their poor kids and family, jfc that's horrible!
 
animal color
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gun nuts are responsible for building this perverted culture. Anti-personnel weapons are responsible for these horrible killings.

It's not mental illness, or doors, or whatever bullshiat MAGAt Republicans are pushing to help them sleep better at night on their piles of blood money.

It's gun nuts. And guns.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MLWS: [media3.giphy.com image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yep, that's the emotion.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
:(

The couple's kids will be planning their parents' funerals this weekend, while Abbott and his cronies celebrate with the Nutty Raving Assholes for making it easier for the shooter to acquire guns.
 
animal color
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Imagine laughing at this.

[Fark user image 850x98]


Nobody's laughing at that. In the absence of downvotes, we've all agreed that the smiley face is a "fark you" to the poster.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
C'mon death, we've got a few people slithering around that place right now hand wringing away the tragedy for some sweet, sweet, campaign cash that sorely deserve your embrace more.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

animal color: emersonbiggins: Imagine laughing at this.

[Fark user image 850x98]

Nobody's laughing at that. In the absence of downvotes, we've all agreed that the smiley face is a "fark you" to the poster.


I thought we were just laughing at Abbotts useless legs.
 
alitaki
‘’ less than a minute ago  

animal color: emersonbiggins: Imagine laughing at this.

[Fark user image 850x98]

Nobody's laughing at that. In the absence of downvotes, we've all agreed that the smiley face is a "fark you" to the poster.


It also doesn't help that OP included a joke in that statement (the working feet bit).
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.