Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chilli-cheese burrito. The musical would have an oversized horn section.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I repeat my puzzlement over the supposed popularity of something that is essentially a tostada.

I like Dolly, too, but her endorsement of a tostada means very little to me.
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just asked about this in the other Taco Bell Mexican pizza thread.

Then I googled it, found this article, and submitted it.  ;)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was better when it had green onions.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is Mexican Pizza the new McRib or sumpin'? It seems to be everywhere lately.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I repeat my puzzlement over the supposed popularity of something that is essentially a tostada.

I like Dolly, too, but her endorsement of a tostada means very little to me.


Is the angle here that it's stupid of Taco Bell to call a tostada a "Mexican pizza"?
 
