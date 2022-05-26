 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Turns out the police in Uvalde DID go into the school during the shooting. Unfortunately, there's just one small catch   (mediaite.com) divider line
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thin yellow line
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean...I don't blame them.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow.  Farking cowards.
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hurry! get in there and save the white kids!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All those cops should be fired.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I mean...I don't blame them.


fark yours, I got mine?
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chewd: Hurry! get in there and save the white kids!


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Thin yellow line


of piss, running down their leg.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I mean...I don't blame them.


No? You have cops holding back, threatening parents asking them to go grab their children.. They end up grabbing their own.

And you don't blame them.

O.o
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This isn't going to be good.

Police aren't supposed to be self-serving. It's supposed to be a job of sacrifice -- somewhat inclusive of your family, given that, if something happens to you in the line of duty, surely your family will suffer as well. It's the inherent risk and it's why the job should be valued if done correctly. This would not be considered "done correctly."

If it truly was "I'm getting my kids first," this is going to go downhill fast for a lot of folks.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I mean...I don't blame them.


I do (maybe). If they are going to go in there, they could have sent their kids out and closed on the shooter. The only uncertainty is if they thought this was more of a standoff situation. It is possible that they were not aggressive because they didn't know the kids were already dead and they thought they might be able to get the shooter out peacefully.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: This isn't going to be good.

Police aren't supposed to be self-serving. It's supposed to be a job of sacrifice -- somewhat inclusive of your family, given that, if something happens to you in the line of duty, surely your family will suffer as well. It's the inherent risk and it's why the job should be valued if done correctly. This would not be considered "done correctly."

If it truly was "I'm getting my kids first," this is going to go downhill fast for a lot of folks.


And I recognizing this should be a statement of the obvious, but in 2022, I feel like the obvious needs to be stated sometimes because I think the obvious isn't always so obvious to a lot of folks.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

awruk!: hoodiowithtudio: I mean...I don't blame them.

fark yours, I got mine?


It's that parental instinct.  I don't condone it but I understand. I came up with that phrase on my own.
/also, there's no sex in the champagne room.
//also totally original to me.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like the blue line has turned brown
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just when you thought the optics couldn't possibly get any worse...
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I mean...I don't blame them.


They prevented other parents from doing the same.

Hell, they probably made it a point to NOT evacuate their children's classmates.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this supposed to be shocking?  Am I supposed to be sad or angry or whatever?

I got nothing for anyone related to this.

I'll be surprised /shocked/whatever if Texas does anything meaningful related to any of this.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Thin yellow line


Trickling across the blacktop.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their Facebook page is a wealth of exploitable imagery.

scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

Y'all need to lay off the carbs and take more active shooter training.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Thin yellow line


#LilyLiveredLivesMatter
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This just gets worse with every hour.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
F me!

/you're all fired
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Their Facebook page is a wealth of exploitable imagery.

[scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]
Y'all need to lay off the carbs and take more active shooter training.


It's not CHiPs, It's Chonks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Coffee and "police power rings" given them the energy they need to flee from crime scenes.

scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Their Facebook page is a wealth of exploitable imagery.

[scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]
Y'all need to lay off the carbs and take more active shooter training.


No, they need to resign and go work at Wal-Mart. In the janitorial department.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I shiat you not this is an actual image on their page. Their officers are literally chicken.

scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Thin yellow line


Thin yellow line stream.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Thin yellow line


You know what would be incredibly tone deaf and divisive? If these same cops got paraded around as heroes at this weekends NRA/TFG rally.

im giving 3-to-1 odds.... any takers?
 
Lexx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't know I could feel a surprising new kind of disgust.  Thanks, America.
 
debug
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Except she didn't actually say that.

"So what we do know, Vanessa, right now, that there was some police officers, families trying to get their children out of school because it was a active shooter situation right now."

The whole statement is so disjointed and rambling that it's impossible to infer anything from it.  Nowhere does she state that police went into the school to try and get their own kids out.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

Wishes, like ThOuGhTs AnD pRaYeRs, don't work.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This just gets worse with every hour.


yeeeeep
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To Serve and Protect....My Own Interests
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LEO should have entered the school to get their own kids out AS WELL AS ALL THE OTHER KIDS!

If they didn't have the basic human decency to do that, then they should have stepped aside and let parents into that building instead of assaulting parents and taking parents down to the asphalt as shown in another video posted to FARK earlier today. Most of the parents who lost children would have preferred to be shot themselves than to have no chance at all to save their children.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I mean...I don't blame them.


You should.  Yeah, parents are parents, but these are folks swho are supposed to protect the whole community.  Their kids should have been last in line to get out, providing them the incentive to protect everyone.

Of course this was in a deep red county in Texas, so in some way's they are the authors of their own misfortunes.

/  Victim Blaming?  Hell no.
// Victim parent blaming.
/// Electing ammosexuals endangered your children.  Live with that shame.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Slippitus: Wow.  Farking cowards.


I wonder if their wives will complain about it.

Their job description was of course more than that. And they also actively prevented other parents to do the same as them.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I shiat you not this is an actual image on their page. Their officers are literally chicken.

[scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x572]


That is about to be more viral than COVID.

Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know what else to think of in this case

SCUM
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chewd: GRCooper: Thin yellow line

You know what would be incredibly tone deaf and divisive? If these same cops got paraded around as heroes at this weekends NRA/TFG rally.

im giving 3-to-1 odds.... any takers?


No way.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FFS. Between Abbott trying and failing to exploit the event, to the cops trying and failing to cover up their cowardice & ineptitude, I have no idea why there's a chance in hell of Abbott winning re-election.

Beto O'Rourke should be stomping a mudhole into that farking bastard right now.
 
steklo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Coffee and "police power rings" given them the energy they need to flee from crime scenes.

[scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x474]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chewd: GRCooper: Thin yellow line

You know what would be incredibly tone deaf and divisive? If these same cops got paraded around as heroes at this weekends NRA/TFG rally.

im giving 3-to-1 odds.... any takers?


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I sure hope this isn't true - for humanity's sake.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"So what we do know, Vanessa, right now, that there was some police officers, families trying ..." - TFA

I'm not defending anything here and I think the cops should have done a better job all around.

But what we have is video of the police actively keeping the families from 'trying' to enter the building... because they threatened tasers and tackled one guy. We have video of cops standing around doing nothing as well.

When someone tries to make this stick, this detail... the word "trying" in his statement will be used to note that he didn't actually say they did go in and do that. (And if they did, they'll scramble to make sure they get all of the video edited out before that goes public, in a six month battle delaying it.)
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please, copsuckers and people who spread FUD about Defund the Police (sorry for repeating myself there, it's the same picture), defend this. Please, tell us why you love these pigs so farking much. What the fark is wrong with you that you want THIS for our country?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Their Facebook page is a wealth of exploitable imagery.

[scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]
Y'all need to lay off the carbs and take more active shooter training.


MENDOZA! YOU DOUBLE CHINNED FARK! YOU'RE GOING TO RUN LAPS UNTIL I'M TIRED!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pounddawg: F me!

/you're all fired


INTO THE SUN!
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x478]
Wishes, like ThOuGhTs AnD pRaYeRs, don't work.


"Welcome back to school. Wishing all students, teachers, & staff a MAGA 2021-2022 school year"
 
chewd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: chewd: GRCooper: Thin yellow line

You know what would be incredibly tone deaf and divisive? If these same cops got paraded around as heroes at this weekends NRA/TFG rally.

im giving 3-to-1 odds.... any takers?

No way.


Have you ever known the NRA or TFG to miss an opportunity to be tone deaf and divisive?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Guess they can change flags with dispatchers or security guards, whoever this one is for.
 
