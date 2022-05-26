 Skip to content
(Metro)   '911?' 'Yes ma'am this is 911, how may we be of assistance?' ''Our customer don't like her chips'   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Cheese, James Lewin, Complaint, The Police, Onion, pictures of the meal, full refund, Brewer's Fayre  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subs, that's 0118 999 881 999 119 725

Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know how I know this didn't happen in the US (I mean, other than the regional dialects)?

Police gave both sides 'words of advice'.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fawlty Towers - Wrongly Shaped Chips
Youtube GI5m7DlcwNs
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an entitled little shiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So subby made sure to use "chips" but then put "911". You get 50% right. Fail.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are offered a refund and still aren't happy I really don't know what more you expect.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God that could result in a hail of gunfire and death...oh wait, it's England.

Police gave both sides 'words of advice'.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lack of cheese sauce sounds like a bonus.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with people that make your food.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Sounds like an entitled little shiat.


Or he's not a fan of Ponch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So subby made sure to use "chips" but then put "911". You get 50% right. Fail.


It's a lot quicker than typing 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's late and you don't have the ingredients to make something, it's off the menu. Apologize and ask them to order something else. What a terrible way to run a restaurant. Better call Gordon!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Walker: So subby made sure to use "chips" but then put "911". You get 50% right. Fail.

It's a lot quicker than typing 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3


And I missed the Boobies
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish and chips? More like diarrhea and chips! Am I Right? Right? Yeah....
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, that is kind of robbery to be charged $7.30 for this.
 
boozehat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Homeboy is an adventurous eater... ordering chili cheese fries wearing that shirt.

I admire his confidence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People eat that shiat?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GI5m7DlcwNs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I always thought steak fries were amphibious landing craft shaped.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whilst
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dark brew: [Fark user image image 425x392]

I mean, that is kind of robbery to be charged $7.30 for this.


You don't know what food went into making that diarrhea, so you can't really judge.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mustard is pretty good on fries, too...

That said, fuck that snot-nosed punk asshole. Take your fucking money and leave. No need to throw a goddamn temper tantrum, like the assholes here in the US do.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i assume the mushy peas were ok.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Mustard is pretty good on fries, too...

That said, fark that snot-nosed punk asshole. Take your farking money and leave. No need to throw a goddamn temper tantrum, like the assholes here in the US do.


Calm down or I'll have to call the police.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dark brew: [Fark user image image 425x392]

I mean, that is kind of robbery to be charged $7.30 for this.


looks like chips a la fecal transplant
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Slaxl: kb7rky: Mustard is pretty good on fries, too...

That said, fark that snot-nosed punk asshole. Take your farking money and leave. No need to throw a goddamn temper tantrum, like the assholes here in the US do.

Calm down or I'll have to call the police.


Don't you threaten me with a good time :P
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

boozehat: Homeboy is an adventurous eater... ordering chili cheese fries wearing that shirt.

I admire his confidence.

[Fark user image 540x429]


Sorry but that is one ugly baby.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: boozehat: Homeboy is an adventurous eater... ordering chili cheese fries wearing that shirt.

I admire his confidence.

[Fark user image 540x429]

Sorry but that is one ugly baby.


So is the child he's holding.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In places that have 911, chips look like this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Or this:

cookingclassy.comView Full Size


Or even this:

hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size


But not this:

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: If you are offered a refund and still aren't happy I really don't know what more you expect.


They expect a full refund and to have their order replaced, to their specifications, for free. The server is to be fired, the manager horsewhipped and the restaurant to be shut down. If you had ever worked in the service industry you'd already know this.
 
