 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Moscow Times)   Old and busted: Lootie. New hotness: Lootsky   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Russia, Ukraine, Russian soldiers, Kiev, independent news site Mediazona, Poland, Ukrainians, Belarus  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 7:12 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too busy pillaging to fight. No wonder they're going nowhere.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archie Gates:"I'm talking about millions in Kuwati Bullion."
Conrad Vig:"You mean them little cubes you put into hot water to make soup?"
Archie Gates:"No, not the little cubes you put into hot water to make soup."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How medieval of them.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Too busy pillaging to fight. No wonder they're going nowhere.


Raping and pillaging, let's not forget the war crimes along with the petty theft.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Repubs need to read this. If they are successful in dismantling the USPS how will the South ship their plunder during CWII?
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And people have said the Russian military is "unstoppable"

pngkit.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I find it hard to accept that that pack of murdering, thieving orcs have stolen so little.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

p51d007: And people have said the Russian military is "unstoppable"

[pngkit.com image 820x413]


Not unstoppable.

People are rightly afraid of the operational nukes they control, which is at least one.

And one is enough to keep the world from wafflestomping Putin and his goons back into whatever cesspool they crawled from.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
... amateurs...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I find it hard to accept that that pack of murdering, thieving orcs have stolen so little.


Return of the King (1980) - Cirith Ungol Part 2
Youtube xSRjTVmwz_c
this might explain something
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would imagine that the Russians are stealing a shiat ton of grain too.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: p51d007: And people have said the Russian military is "unstoppable"

[pngkit.com image 820x413]

Not unstoppable.

People are rightly afraid of the operational nukes they control, which is at least one.

And one is enough to keep the world from wafflestomping Putin and his goons back into whatever cesspool they crawled from.


Hopefully no one makes a bunch of Russian language YouTube videos discussing all the precious metals and valuable scrap metal inside Russian nukes and their missiles.

Wouldn't want their soldiers to start tearing apart such expensive strategic resources to get to the precious titanium rings that they can cash in for a hundred dollars a pop or something...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't forget the pies. Actually, don't ship them, they won't travel well. Better to eat 'em now.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/ukrainian-villagers-kill-russian-soldiers-poison-pies-67w727fz5
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I met a woman who graduated either West Point or Annapolis and became a quarter master instead of an engineer or pilot.   My first question was had she ever shipped a jeep back from a theater of war.

At least we know that Russians are able to handle logistics.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: And people have said the Russian military is "unstoppable"

[pngkit.com image 820x413]


"I would be completely unstoppable."
"Actually, you would be the exact opposite of that."
"Totally stoppable. Already stopped."

/ Invisible nap is the best nap of all time!
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kleptocracy at every level.
 
cefm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have you seen the Russians?
Clearly they are just resourcefully "finding" these necessities with their own ingenuity during this difficult time.
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You load 58 tons and what do you get?
Another dead soldier and the ruble's in debt!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.