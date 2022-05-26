 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Guy watching TV gets an instant open plan home upgrade, courtesy of a speeding Chevy Silverado (w/video)   (wfaa.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, English-language films, stop sign, truck driver, United Kingdom, Truck, 2003 singles, truck, three-way intersection  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that's some weapons grade 3D TV.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Well, that's some weapons grade 3D TV.


That was going to be my alternate headline choice!

/subby
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if this would be a good idea, but it beats some idiot going thru your house.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I don't know if this would be a good idea, but it beats some idiot going thru your house.
[Fark user image image 850x510]


I think if I lived on a T intersection like that, I'd have a nice looking rock wall in front. With a couple of steel and concrete bollards inside it.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH YEAH!
 
scuzzbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go away!  Baitin!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you have the living room TV on so loud?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had this thread a while back.

Never buy a house that drivers must actively avoid, such as being behind a stop sign or on the tangent of a sharp curve.

Eventually someone is going screw up, and it will be their fault but your problem.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on over and we'll watch San Andreas on my new home theater setup, and you'll be amazed at how realistic all the action is!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, that driver needs to lose the truck, their license, go to jail for a bit, and pay that dude back for his farked up house.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In other news, someone got a Chevy Silverado going fast enough to jump a curb and hit a house.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Merltech: I don't know if this would be a good idea, but it beats some idiot going thru your house.
[Fark user image image 850x510]

I think if I lived on a T intersection like that, I'd have a nice looking rock wall in front. With a couple of steel and concrete bollards inside it.


There's a house near me that's at the end of a very long, straight road (it's just short of a mile from the last stoplight, mostly downhill, with no crossing roads). From that street it doesn't look like much...
Fark user imageView Full Size


...unless you look at it from the side. Yes, that's solid. That's their insurance plan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: In other news, someone got a Chevy Silverado going fast enough to jump a curb and hit a house.


It's not hard.  Unladen cargo trucks will tend to want to jump to begin with.  A Silverado can easily just ignore a curb it doesn't like.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Merltech: I don't know if this would be a good idea, but it beats some idiot going thru your house.
[Fark user image image 850x510]

I think if I lived on a T intersection like that, I'd have a nice looking rock wall in front. With a couple of steel and concrete bollards inside it.


Hedgehogs.

/ If they don't stop an onrushing vehicle they will at least slow it down.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Silverado
Why don't you come to your senses?
You've been out ridin' over fences
For so long now
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn Domino's don't play when it comes to 30 minutes or less.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Yeah, that driver needs to lose the truck, their license, go to jail for a bit, and pay that dude back for his farked up house.


Apparently the driver had a medical emergency so... not exactly.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.