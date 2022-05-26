 Skip to content
(Axios)   Guns now leading cause of death for children in US. Swimming pools inconsolable   (axios.com) divider line
twenty one characters [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, now I can't even tell my kids that the drive is the most dangerous part of going to school.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

twenty one characters: Great, now I can't even tell my kids that the drive is the most dangerous part of going to school.


Yup, there goes that talking point.

Guns are the single greatest threat to our children.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, people kill people!!!!
With guns!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*paid for by Big Doggy Door
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rifle powder sticks to kids?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey, somebody direct that asshole from that other thread to this one, the asshole who said gun deaths in schools really aren't that bad because math and such as.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How sad. I feel for parents right now. If I did have a kid, I'd probably get them one of these

Bulletproof Zone: Safest Bulletproof Ballistic Body Armor
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: twenty one characters: Great, now I can't even tell my kids that the drive is the most dangerous part of going to school.

Yup, there goes that talking point.

Guns are the single greatest threat to our children.


Single greatest injury related threat. The caveats technically matter.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should arm the teachers!!!
When that fails, arm the students!!!
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll pass after the monkey pox thing gets into swing

/so pray the republicans
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More kids have died at school because of guns than police officers on duty. Oh, Kids aren't in school 24/7

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/yes-there-were-more-children-killed-in-school-shootings-this-year-than-on-duty-law-enforcement-officers-killed-by-gunfire/ar-AAXJ9HG?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&fbclid=IwAR3S4J5NNlqaOtSKBYPhTZ_o2zgjXNyTlEnkH1uNyZaM9GWCu_clhLC8CyE
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Oh hey, somebody direct that asshole from that other thread to this one, the asshole who said gun deaths in schools really aren't that bad because math and such as.


FYI... If it is the same person from the original thread on this shooting they were informed of this fact several times. Simply, they did not care and kept claiming that lighting was more at a threat than gun violence. That person was defending their lifestyle and hobby at all costs, no matter how many child corpses got in his way.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: How sad. I feel for parents right now. If I did have a kid, I'd probably get them one of these

Bulletproof Zone: Safest Bulletproof Ballistic Body Armor


I've been feeling so badly for parents these last few years. Between the closed schools, the lack of social interaction and school shootings, I know if my son were still in school, I'd be losing my mind right now.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious to know how weighted those results are in the 16-19 year old range.

Lock your guns up and keep your kids out of gangs and the odds of them dying from a gunshot turn to statistical noise.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives: We need to ban books to protect the children! We need to remove mask mandates in schools to protect the children! We need to remove a woman's bodily autonomy to protect "children"! We need to not say "gay" to protect the children! But when it comes to the number one killer of our children, well there's nothing we can do.

Fsck anyone who votes for any republican for any office.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you're killed by a gun, it counts as a warrior's death and you get to quaff juice boxes in Valhalla.

Silver linings, people.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: No, people kill people!!!!
With guns!


"Guns don't kill people...but they sure help!" - Paul Giamatti as the bad guy in Shoot 'Em Up
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids were always the highest death category from guns. Always has been. Its why suicide numbers are so high. Its usually not the adults who use them, its the kids of the adults who own them that turn them on themselves. And the states with highest rates of gun deaths? The south. And Wyoming
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we call them "baby-blasters" now?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, I love my ar15. (A civilian version of a m16) (which just means Slightly modified to Slightly pervert making it full auto)
But yeah I love having a ar15. And, your kids dieing is your probably.  I shouldn't be prevented from my hobby of owning and using a war tool. Because I think I'm the Viet Congand can stop a King from hurting Trump and his new world order.
Not that I'll stop Musk and Bezo.
Because I'm too stupid to see CEOs and companies are more of a threat than the US government to my freedom and life.  Hail Hitler.
fark Goodwin.
God bless the baby Jesus.  The only baby safe from getting shot by a ar15.
Ps. If you don't want to carry a baby don't have sex.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I'm curious to know how weighted those results are in the 16-19 year old range.

Lock your guns up and keep your kids out of gangs and the odds of them dying from a gunshot turn to statistical noise.


Or you know, we could do what Canada, Scotland, and Australia did after their mass shootings. We know it works.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not true.   Laura Ingraham knows that the cause is parents who won't send their kids to private school.   Why do poor and selfish parents want to kill their kids?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: We should arm the teachers!!!
When that fails, arm the students!!!


With Javelins and Stinger Missiles!

[whisper whisper whisper whisper]

Oh, you don't mean in Ukraine.  Carry on then.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's as bad as they say then why hasn't Hallmark have any cards like :
Roses are red,
Guns go boom.
Your child got capped
In the home room.

They are usually the first to jump on stuff like this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why children should always wait a half hour between eating and going to math class.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have guessed miscarriage.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I'm curious to know how weighted those results are in the 16-19 year old range.

Lock your guns up and keep your kids out of gangs and the odds of them dying from a gunshot turn to statistical noise.


Imagine calling the recent loss of 19 children statistical noise. Imagine not giving a flying fark about kids who kill themselves because of the easy access to firearms in this country. Imagine thinking any child killed by gang violence is a gang banger whose life doesn't matter.

Clear moral bankruptcy.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: More kids have died at school because of guns than police officers on duty. Oh, Kids aren't in school 24/7

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/yes-there-were-more-children-killed-in-school-shootings-this-year-than-on-duty-law-enforcement-officers-killed-by-gunfire/ar-AAXJ9HG?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&fbclid=IwAR3S4J5NNlqaOtSKBYPhTZ_o2zgjXNyTlEnkH1uNyZaM9GWCu_clhLC8CyE


Don't forget, most of those cops who died "on duty" actually died of Covid.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives: Gun laws don't work, people will just break the law if they really want something.

Also conservatives: We are banning abortion!

Fscking assholes.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: No, people kill people!!!!
With guns!


This. The whole "guns don't kill people, people kill people" argument never made a lick of sense.

Cars don't kill people; people driving cars kill people. That's why we have speed limits, drunk driving laws and such: to limit what people can do with cars. "Why do you demonize cars?," asked no one ever.

Opioids don't kill people; people prescribing and selling opioids kill people, and people using opioids kill themselves. That's why opioids are regulated.

And so on.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Oh hey, somebody direct that asshole from that other thread to this one, the asshole who said gun deaths in schools really aren't that bad because math and such as.


Well to be fair.  All crime is over hyped. Most people will only be a victim of a crime a handful of times in their whole natural lives.
We really do get over emotional about it.
We should ticket most crime.
House arrest the rest.
And DP the few extra awful people.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Magnanimous_J: I'm curious to know how weighted those results are in the 16-19 year old range.

Lock your guns up and keep your kids out of gangs and the odds of them dying from a gunshot turn to statistical noise.

Or you know, we could do what Canada, Scotland, and Australia did after their mass shootings. We know it works.


I've said it before on Fark, but Canada could sell AR-15's at bus station vending machines and they wouldn't have the same problems with violence that we do.

We have a sick, rotting culture full of terrible, terrible people.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please, please stop caring about the lives of children. I don't care at all and neither should you."

-Pro-life conservatives
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.politicalcartoons.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zoltan2000: Imagine not giving a flying fark about kids who kill themselves because of the easy access to firearms in this country.


I care a lot. That's why I said "lock your guns up." You can get a cheap safe (that's strong enough to keep kids out) for under $100.

Easy fix
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: jst3p: Magnanimous_J: I'm curious to know how weighted those results are in the 16-19 year old range.

Lock your guns up and keep your kids out of gangs and the odds of them dying from a gunshot turn to statistical noise.

Or you know, we could do what Canada, Scotland, and Australia did after their mass shootings. We know it works.

I've said it before on Fark, but Canada could sell AR-15's at bus station vending machines and they wouldn't have the same problems with violence that we do.

We have a sick, rotting culture full of terrible, terrible people.


You can say it as many times as you want, but that doesn't make it fact. Let's give it a try and see what happens. What is the worst possible outcome? Fewer guns? That doesn't sound horrible to me.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, parents used to have a bunch of kids cause half were die before age 2. Things like diseases, self immolation, animal stampedes or sacrifice to the corn gods.

Maybe parents ought to kick out four kids and plan on two funerals before age 18 when then can join the Army, go some ferrin place and get capped by a terrorist.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: We should arm the teachers!!!
When that fails, arm the students!!!


Maybe.  Imagine a activity shooter walking into a room of kids who all have the mighty ar15, which is a m16.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: But if you're killed by a gun, it counts as a warrior's death and you get to quaff prune juice boxes in Valhalla.


FTFY
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Conservatives: We need to ban books to protect the children! We need to remove mask mandates in schools to protect the children! We need to remove a woman's bodily autonomy to protect "children"! We need to not say "gay" to protect the children! But when it comes to the number one killer of our children, well there's nothing we can do.

Fsck anyone who votes for any republican for any office.


Conservatives only care about children in the womb. They restrict a woman's right to control their own bodies but won't do a damn thing to infringe upon the right of our children being murdered by guns.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Magnanimous_J: jst3p: Magnanimous_J: I'm curious to know how weighted those results are in the 16-19 year old range.

Lock your guns up and keep your kids out of gangs and the odds of them dying from a gunshot turn to statistical noise.

Or you know, we could do what Canada, Scotland, and Australia did after their mass shootings. We know it works.

I've said it before on Fark, but Canada could sell AR-15's at bus station vending machines and they wouldn't have the same problems with violence that we do.

We have a sick, rotting culture full of terrible, terrible people.

You can say it as many times as you want, but that doesn't make it fact. Let's give it a try and see what happens. What is the worst possible outcome? Fewer guns? That doesn't sound horrible to me.


Until that British infantryman is snuggling up next to you uninvited. Then you'll be sorry.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Oh hey, somebody direct that asshole from that other thread to this one, the asshole who said gun deaths in schools really aren't that bad because math and such as.

Well to be fair.  All crime is over hyped. Most people will only be a victim of a crime a handful of times in their whole natural lives.
We really do get over emotional about it.
We should ticket most crime.
House arrest the rest.
And DP the few extra awful people.


19 kids dying isn't overhyping. Other countries have immediately passed legislation after similar events and have not had another

Allowing 17 to die in Parkland, and many in Newton, and so on and so on after the first is American. It is a choice we have made as a society to allow dozens of children to be executed every couple of years so fragile men can feel less like inadequate children.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zoltan2000: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Oh hey, somebody direct that asshole from that other thread to this one, the asshole who said gun deaths in schools really aren't that bad because math and such as.

FYI... If it is the same person from the original thread on this shooting they were informed of this fact several times. Simply, they did not care and kept claiming that lighting was more at a threat than gun violence. That person was defending their lifestyle and hobby at all costs, no matter how many child corpses got in his way.


On the flip side school shootings make room for all the slut babies we're going to force women, and girls to have. So that works out.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: Conservatives only care about children in the womb. They restrict a woman's right to control their own bodies but won't do a damn thing to infringe upon the right of our children being murdered by guns.


Because if they don't have those unwanted kids, who are they supposed to sell guns to? People with healthy upbringings?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Conservatives: We need to ban books to protect the children! We need to remove mask mandates in schools to protect the children! We need to remove a woman's bodily autonomy to protect "children"! We need to not say "gay" to protect the children! But when it comes to the number one killer of our children, well there's nothing we can do.

Fsck anyone who votes for any republican for any office.


💯🤷‍♂
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: Let's give it a try and see what happens. What is the worst possible outcome? Fewer guns? That doesn't sound horrible to me.


We have alternating threads wherein the police are either abusive, murderous bullies, or pants shiatting cowards or completely useless.

These are the people you want to entrust your safety to?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Can we call them "baby-blasters" now?


That's what a few people in Nam used them for.
Ar15s are civilian m16s.
(And that doesn't mean much)
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: nmrsnr: twenty one characters: Great, now I can't even tell my kids that the drive is the most dangerous part of going to school.

Yup, there goes that talking point.

Guns are the single greatest threat to our children.

Single greatest injury related threat. The caveats technically matter.


Technically, it's the bullets...
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, 18 and 19 year olds are now classified as children? While the stats are disturbing, nice way to pad the numbers.

Wonder if the 19 year old gang banger that shot one of the 19 year old in this stat will be charged as a child?
 
