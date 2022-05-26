 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Man attempts to cleanse himself at restaurant. Next time just get your Taco Bell to go, Florida Man   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charges vetoed since he's a white male with a sincerely held religious belief.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think we're over a trifecta.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Come on, man. Save that behavior for church!
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I enjoy a good "spiritual cleansing" as much as the next person, but I have the decency to do that in the privacy of my own home.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ew.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


tfw you can only afford one line of hair replacement and just go for it
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Calling Taco Bell a Mexican restaurant is like me calling my Eggo with ketchup, Easy Cheese, and Bacos an authentic Italian pizza.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude just wanted to enjoy some tacos al faptor?
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was 15, I must have been the most spiritually clean person on the planet.

I spiritually cleansed in the shower every day.  Three times on Sunday.

/Solid Gold aired on Sundays
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 265x331]

tfw you can only afford one line of hair replacement and just go for it


Looks like that Beard Completer product finally worked!

RiffTrax: Magical Disappearing Money (Full FREE Short)
Youtube s4iPl4KcebU
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Calling Taco Bell a Mexican restaurant is like me calling my Eggo with ketchup, Easy Cheese, and Bacos an authentic Italian pizza.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
