(Yahoo)   Abbott: Cops "showed amazing courage by running towards gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives." AP News: Police waited outside the school for at least 40 minutes while parents and onlookers urged them to do something   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the NRA is going to need to revise its plan for stopping mass shootings. It's no longer enough to just be a good guy with a gun. You need to be a good guy who's not a coward with a gun.

Maybe instead of going through multiple rounds of revision to further clarify exactly what sort of good guy we need to not have 10 year old children gunned down in school, we should try to flesh that out a little more thoughtfully here. Like, for example, do you want your good guy to possibly be an illegal immigrant? Obviously not; that could be someone who's slow to respond because of how swollen his legs are (like cantaloupes, even) from all the illegal drugs he's smuggling. So, citizenship matters. And obviously, after the lessons of 9-11, we don't want to allow for potential terrorists to pass themselves off as good guys, so we can't allow Muslims or Muslim-appearing people. But we want to frame the good criteria in a positive way, so instead of saying what he can't be, we should say what he is. Easiest choice there is probably just Christian. So,

Good guy with a gun who is not a coward, holds citizenship, and is a practicing Christian.

That seems a little more thoughtful. Let's work this a bit more, nail down any other potential problem areas so we're ready for the next one of these before it happens.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two teachers in the fourth-grade classroom, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, were killed. The student said they were "nice teachers" who "went in front of my classmates to help. To save them."

I didn't think I'd choke up over this story again but....
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry- Department policy.  Wait until the shooting stops, and only then go in to investigate.  Unless it's raining.  Then you wait for the rain to stop as well.  And if it's within an hour of shift change, it's the next guy's problem.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police attacked parents who tried to get past their barricade and save their children because the cops wouldn't do anything.

I want to see a minute-by-minute of this police "response".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So I guess the NRA is going to need to revise its plan for stopping mass shootings. It's no longer enough to just be a good guy with a gun. You need to be a good guy who's not a coward with a gun.

Maybe instead of going through multiple rounds of revision to further clarify exactly what sort of good guy we need to not have 10 year old children gunned down in school, we should try to flesh that out a little more thoughtfully here. Like, for example, do you want your good guy to possibly be an illegal immigrant? Obviously not; that could be someone who's slow to respond because of how swollen his legs are (like cantaloupes, even) from all the illegal drugs he's smuggling. So, citizenship matters. And obviously, after the lessons of 9-11, we don't want to allow for potential terrorists to pass themselves off as good guys, so we can't allow Muslims or Muslim-appearing people. But we want to frame the good criteria in a positive way, so instead of saying what he can't be, we should say what he is. Easiest choice there is probably just Christian. So,

Good white (or at least not too brown) guy with a gun who is not a coward, holds citizenship, and is a practicing heterosexual, non-trans Christian.

That seems a little more thoughtful. Let's work this a bit more, nail down any other potential problem areas so we're ready for the next one of these before it happens.


That seems more accurate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did engage immediately. They did contain [Ramos] in the classroom," Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told reporters Wednesday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AP News: Police waited outside the school for at least 40 minutes while parents and onlookers urged them to do something


This story has been submitted many times on Fark. It can't be said enough. Democrats need to seize on this and hammer away with it endlessly. Put the god damn Republicans on the defensive and bring them to their knees.

I'm sure the GQP will lead with, "This is just a librul media talking point with no basis in fact."
 
RI_Red
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Abbott is a lying piece of shiat who let 18-year-olds buy murder weapons.

Nothing he says is credible.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You guys don't get it. As a politician you have to publicly fellate the cops at every opportunity for those sweet, sweet police Union endorsements.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So I guess the NRA is going to need to revise its plan for stopping mass shootings. It's no longer enough to just be a good guy with a gun. You need to be a good guy who's not a coward with a gun.

Maybe instead of going through multiple rounds of revision to further clarify exactly what sort of good guy we need to not have 10 year old children gunned down in school, we should try to flesh that out a little more thoughtfully here. Like, for example, do you want your good guy to possibly be an illegal immigrant? Obviously not; that could be someone who's slow to respond because of how swollen his legs are (like cantaloupes, even) from all the illegal drugs he's smuggling. So, citizenship matters. And obviously, after the lessons of 9-11, we don't want to allow for potential terrorists to pass themselves off as good guys, so we can't allow Muslims or Muslim-appearing people. But we want to frame the good criteria in a positive way, so instead of saying what he can't be, we should say what he is. Easiest choice there is probably just Christian. So,

Good guy with a gun who is not a coward, holds citizenship, and is a practicing Christian.

That seems a little more thoughtful. Let's work this a bit more, nail down any other potential problem areas so we're ready for the next one of these before it happens.


No way we can be ready by next week...if we even have that long.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'ThiN bLuE LiNe! GuD GuY witH a GuN!' - morons
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SOP is whoever is there runs in and engages the guy until the threats stopped. Not sure how this happened, but I'm curious to see the outcome of the investigation.

/Cop
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Blue Lives Matter. And only Blue Lives. No other lives matter.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That highlights one of the biggest problems with our "representatives" and "leaders" today: Too many goddamn sleazy marketing professionals in these positions, the last folks we need there. These assholes should be hawking rubber dog shiat on community access cable.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Abbott is a lying piece of shiat who let 18-year-olds buy murder weapons.

Nothing he says is credible.


The sale of those guns was an incredible investment in the local economy for an 18yo.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The police attacked parents who tried to get past their barricade and save their children because the cops wouldn't do anything.

I want to see a minute-by-minute of this police "response".


Do you want to have a rage induced stroke?
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Want to keep your gun rights? Stop this shiat!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their response time would have been faster only if it were a gun store instead of school.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only goes further to prove that the ones carrying the guns around are most typically cowards first and foremost.
 
indylaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's an article of faith that police are responsible, brave, and always do the right thing. The response to this can't be gun control so it's going to be moar police. Abbott is just manuring the soil.
 
Rotting_Fly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GOD DAMN I wish the tree would have finished him years ago!
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any footage of outside while this was going on? Parents or otherwise? JW
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: Want to keep your gun rights? Stop this shiat!


hehehe

it takes a village...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The police attacked parents who tried to get past their barricade and save their children because the cops wouldn't do anything.

I want to see a minute-by-minute of this police "response".


The recordings were accidentally deleted.  Total coincidence.  Just bad luck really.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: SOP is whoever is there runs in and engages the guy until the threats stopped. Not sure how this happened, but I'm curious to see the outcome of the investigation.

/Cop


There are lots of other SOPs that constantly get ignored and broken.  When things actually go down its just words on paper.  The police here showed exactly how much they are worth.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
well we either get 10 GOPers to pass Senate legislation, or we get Sinema/Manchin to ditch the filibuster.  Which do you think is doable?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do you really think Republicans would really do that? Just tell lies?
 
synithium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fire that entire god damned police force....into the farking sun.  Yes I know some of them weren't there, but cowardice is contagious and we shouldn't be taking any chances on such a critical function of society.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: Any footage of outside while this was going on? Parents or otherwise? JW


There is a video floating around of this yes.  They have one parent on the ground getting put into custody and they are holding back parents and or pacing around in tactical gear with more than just pistols while the parents are literally screaming for their children's lives.  Its damned awful.
 
anfrind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The cops weren't willing to risk their lives to protect a bunch of mostly-brown children.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: Any footage of outside while this was going on? Parents or otherwise? JW


yes, there's cell phone video of cops brutalizing parents who are begging them to do something
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The police attacked parents who tried to get past their barricade and save their children because the cops wouldn't do anything.

I want to see a minute-by-minute of this police "response".


They should have given them their gun and armour and their doughnut.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why we shouldn't have good guys with guns protecting the school---we should have bad guys with guns protecting the school. Only bad guys with guns would be aggressive enough to stop another bad guy with a gun. And it would give a valuable job to convicted psychopaths with proven violent records. Win/win for everyone!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: Any footage of outside while this was going on? Parents or otherwise? JW


There was some video on Fox News over lunch, parents shouting at cops just standing there behind yellow tape. Lots of profanity. Fox was quick to point out that there are 'conflicting reports' of what happened and we should wait for the cops to tell us what happened. Then I changed the channel. I wanted to keep my lunch down.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The cops rescued their own children while leaving everyone else's to die and prevented their parents from doing anything about it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You all are dissing on those cops but let me tell you they can serve a no-knock warrant at 3:00 am like nobody's business
 
meanmutton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuffy: Want to keep your gun rights? Stop this shiat!


This was the tipping point for me.

I'm no longer in the "Let's have licenses and mental health checks and background checks an insurance and registration for firearms plus a means to legally seize those who are convicted of certain crimes" camp.

I'm now in the "Ban all handguns, all gas-operated rifles and all ammunition commonly used for killing people instead of hunting" camp.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alechemist: Gubbo: The police attacked parents who tried to get past their barricade and save their children because the cops wouldn't do anything.

I want to see a minute-by-minute of this police "response".

Do you want to have a rage induced stroke?


Oh I know what happened.

I want it a matter of public record for all the police bootlickers to see.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Connie Vannett - The Pussy Cat Song
Youtube -BbUVyWHrWw
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Teambaylagoon: Any footage of outside while this was going on? Parents or otherwise? JW

There is a video floating around of this yes.  They have one parent on the ground getting put into custody and they are holding back parents and or pacing around in tactical gear with more than just pistols while the parents are literally screaming for their children's lives.  Its damned awful.


You cant just run into a school.  Every parent knows you have to go to the office and sign in first.
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: alechemist: Gubbo: The police attacked parents who tried to get past their barricade and save their children because the cops wouldn't do anything.

I want to see a minute-by-minute of this police "response".

Do you want to have a rage induced stroke?

Oh I know what happened.

I want it a matter of public record for all the police bootlickers to see.


Joke's on you. The evidence has already been selectively destroyed.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wicked Chinchilla: Teambaylagoon: Any footage of outside while this was going on? Parents or otherwise? JW

There is a video floating around of this yes.  They have one parent on the ground getting put into custody and they are holding back parents and or pacing around in tactical gear with more than just pistols while the parents are literally screaming for their children's lives.  Its damned awful.

You cant just run into a school.  Every parent knows you have to go to the office and sign in first.


you're a bastard for making me laugh
 
spleef420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Their response time would have been faster only if it were a gun store instead of school.


If it was a gun store only the coroner would have to show up.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Abbot really is a big festering crock of lizard siht, isn't he.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: You all are dissing on those cops but let me tell you they can serve a no-knock warrant at 3:00 am like nobody's business


...and blow away someone's grandmother because "she was comin' right for us!"
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Comment from a thread that's probably going red:

"Ok, we trained for this. Let's go"
"Waitaminute, I'm being told he might have body armor"
"Dammit! We didn't train for that. Ok team, grab a water and let's see what happens"
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: AP News: Police waited outside the school for at least 40 minutes while parents and onlookers urged them to do something


This story has been submitted many times on Fark. It can't be said enough. Democrats need to seize on this and hammer away with it endlessly. Put the god damn Republicans on the defensive and bring them to their knees.

I'm sure the GQP will lead with, "This is just a librul media talking point with no basis in fact."


Nono.
*ahem*
"Tots (heeyoooh!) and pears, it's too soon to... typical libruhl... sick SOB... trans shooter... imm'grnt abortions."

/the aristocrats
 
squidloe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The two teachers in the fourth-grade classroom, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, were killed. The student said they were "nice teachers" who "went in front of my classmates to help. To save them."

I didn't think I'd choke up over this story again but....


This story has been really difficult to comprehend and listen to. It's amazing what these teachers tried to do for their kids. It's an embarrassment what the police didn't do immediately and what the R politicians are doing in the aftermath. I'd like to think some cops will be prosecuted for their inaction or for just trying to save their kids but we know how this will most likely go.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking goddamned cowards.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: SOP is whoever is there runs in and engages the guy until the threats stopped. Not sure how this happened, but I'm curious to see the outcome of the investigation.

/Cop


Maybe they weren't brown enough?
 
