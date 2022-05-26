 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Despite temperatures in the 50s, on Tuesday a single snowflake fell in Brunswick, ME and managed to ruin a freshly painted crosswalk   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine, Mobile phone, Kira Reed, Road, City, new pride crosswalk, Painting, city's brand, Maine Street Wednesday  
•       •       •

924 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 3:02 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course someone would be a dick and make sure a friend was filming them doing it.  I assume this was more for the sake of vandalizing nee art rather than malice, but that is probably giving too much credit to the yobbos who did it.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brunswick police offered a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine late Wednesday afternoon, claiming they were seeking two individuals who allegedly rode on sidewalks and left marks in the street.

What are the odds the two vandals are police officers?
 
ditka80
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ME have any hate crime laws that this person can be prosecuted under?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A single snow flake can ruin your day.

Trust me. I'm Canadian.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
they got a good shot of his plate.  should be no trouble to fine him for reckless driving, destruction of property, etc.   i'd be his license isn't exactly clean either. i suspect the next story is going to be how his bike got impounded because he has several unpaid fines.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A lot of bikers are attention whoring assholes. Who knew?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am concerned that a state that re-elected Senator Collins would have citizens that would do such a thing.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anastacya
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hope that bloated, shiat-encrusted hobgoblin's taint is exposed, loses their job, and enjoys the notoriety that comes from being an outspoken bigot.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Of course someone would be a dick and make sure a friend was filming them doing it.  I assume this was more for the sake of vandalizing nee art rather than malice, but that is probably giving too much credit to the yobbos who did it.



Southern Maine is pretty pro-LGBT in the sense that it's pretty common to see lots of pride flags flying, the Portland area (near-ish to Brunswick) has had an open gay community for 30+ years, the state was among the first to legalize gay marriage, etc.  That said, once you get outside the population centers, there's plenty of right wing dickishness to go around.  In that part of the state, they're a minority but as usual they make themselves obnoxiously loud when they crawl out from under their rocks.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How sadly damaged that guy was, to feel so personally attacked by some stripes of paint. They were obviously calling him queer if he DIDN'T do something to affirm he is hetero. As if the bike didn't already confirm how manly he was. Definitely hetero, absolutely, and not at all secretly a little worried he isn't. Now to go hang out with an exclusively male, manly, macho bunch of guys in leather, sit on big, greasy, vibrating machines, and talk about... um, those dang queers everywhere.

Definitely not closeted.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Brunswick is nice. I'm guessing a lot of gay men kept sucking their dicks so they had to do something about it.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.