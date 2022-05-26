 Skip to content
(Deadline)   As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to die on a movie set   (deadline.com) divider line
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark you grieve me.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Young!!! no chance for Goodfellas II back from prison.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: fark you grieve me.


You're really funny. You're really funny.
 
gao81
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you cast me, I will die.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"died in his sleep" makes me think heart attack or stroke is a likely reason, though I guess accidental drug OD b/c of sleeping meds or mixing meds and alcohol is always a possibility
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess he'll be parking Cadillacs for all those dead mobsters now.

RIP
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just heard this on the radio. :(
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Raider_dad: fark you grieve me.

You're really funny. You're really funny.


Wait.  Funny how?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He got whacked.

/RIP
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When it comes to a lot of celebrity deaths, I have to stop and think what movie to watch or album to listen to in memory of them.

This one is easy. It can only be that Goodfellas sequence. I don't even need to say which one.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Ray Liotta's memory, I will drive to Far Rockaway to get my lucky hat.
 
LesterB
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: John F. Kennery International Airport

Is this a joke? A typo? Or is that what they called it in the movie?

/ignorant
//but trying
///3
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wildly underrated movie, and he was perfect casting for that particular role.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tommy was just talkin' about this, what happened?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He definitely wasn't on my list for this year. Great actor. Boyish good looks that turned into a face like 100 meters of rough road.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure he "died in his sleep" suddenly... that's what they want you to believe instead of it being a mob hit.
 
red230
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is a huge blow, it looks like there was no escape from the grim reaper. I'm kind of surprised that he wasn't killed by a bunch of wild hogs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow didn't see that coming
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Goodnight, good fella.
I really enjoyed your work.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: rnatalie: Raider_dad: fark you grieve me.

You're really funny. You're really funny.

Wait.  Funny how?


Like a clown?  Do I amuse you??
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rnatalie: Raider_dad: fark you grieve me.

You're really funny. You're really funny.


Funny how? I mean, funny like they're a clown? They amuse you? They make you laugh?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's pistol whipping his neighbor with the Corvette in heaven.
 
