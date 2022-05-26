 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Fad Gadget, The Waitresses, The Call, Midge Ure, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #348. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's do this :o)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still drowning...

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - We Love You
Youtube 3VU0xf8Hsnk
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOVE THE WAITRESSES!!! Tracy Wormworth is awesome. I believe she's on the road with the B-52's now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been pretty hooked on this lot over the past week or so
Shadows
Youtube pZ2kRB_wETQ
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard you missed me I'm BAAAAAACK!!

Well just for today anyway. Day off before the storm of a working Mammorial Day Weekend.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Heard you missed me I'm BAAAAAACK!!

Well just for today anyway. Day off before the storm of a working Mammorial Day Weekend.


Hello stranger
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: thespindrifter: Heard you missed me I'm BAAAAAACK!!

Well just for today anyway. Day off before the storm of a working Mammorial Day Weekend.

Hello stranger


[deftly removes tophat and bows]

Hello back! Good to be here, ja.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Been pretty hooked on this lot over the past week or so
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZ2kRB_wETQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Listening to it now -- it's one of those songs where you instantly love it, like, two chords in and I'm all: "woohoo!"
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Heard you missed me I'm BAAAAAACK!!

Well just for today anyway. Day off before the storm of a working Mammorial Day Weekend.


Did you wander in from the thread that is slightly related to Shane MacGowan's first band?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a Max Romeo and the Upsetters trip last night and ran into this very entertaining rabbit hole:

Madness - I Chase The Devil AKA Ironshit
Youtube c15cNjcVP1c
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: thespindrifter: Heard you missed me I'm BAAAAAACK!!

Well just for today anyway. Day off before the storm of a working Mammorial Day Weekend.

Did you wander in from the thread that is slightly related to Shane MacGowan's first band?


Nooooooo... do tell
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista:

e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: BourbonMakesItBetter: thespindrifter: Heard you missed me I'm BAAAAAACK!!

Well just for today anyway. Day off before the storm of a working Mammorial Day Weekend.

Did you wander in from the thread that is slightly related to Shane MacGowan's first band?

Nooooooo... do tell


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Nips

https://www.fark.com/comments/12369557/Study-finds-men-act-differently-around-women-with-erect-nipples-Who-are-we-to-argue-with-science

You may need to sit down and have a conversation with autocorrect on whatever device you are using here.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miles Davis would have been 96 today. I haven't been tuning in long enough today to listen, but I wonder if the current show has played anything in his honor?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's Wayne Hussey's birthday today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Miles Davis would have been 96 today. I haven't been tuning in long enough today to listen, but I wonder if the current show has played anything in his honor?


Well hell, I'll have to spin up some of my extensive collection on LP tonight in his honor.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Once again the stream cuts off -- this time while I was peeing -- the stream cut off while I was literally mid-stream.

Looks like it's back to refreshing the tab every 10 minutes -- don't care -- totally worth it!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"No not that song... and not that other one either"...

ROFL.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ooh
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Once again the stream cuts off -- this time while I was peeing -- the stream cut off while I was literally mid-stream.

Looks like it's back to refreshing the tab every 10 minutes -- don't care -- totally worth it!


Check your browser permissions settings? Maybe give the adblock an exception?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hello All!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: jonathan_L: Miles Davis would have been 96 today. I haven't been tuning in long enough today to listen, but I wonder if the current show has played anything in his honor?

Well hell, I'll have to spin up some of my extensive collection on LP tonight in his honor.


1 - Seven Steps To Heaven
1a - Kind Of Blue

i know that's sacrilege, but for me that's how they rank.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: It's Wayne Hussey's birthday today


More importantly, it's Siouxsie's bday tomorrow!!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Quick and Dirty: Once again the stream cuts off -- this time while I was peeing -- the stream cut off while I was literally mid-stream.

Looks like it's back to refreshing the tab every 10 minutes -- don't care -- totally worth it!

Check your browser permissions settings? Maybe give the adblock an exception?


Good call. I just turned off the adblocker for that page, so we'll se how it goes -- thank you!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't remember Van Halen's "Jump" sounding like this.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: It's Wayne Hussey's birthday today


in honour, i'm going to see him twice this fall.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SHO
NEN
NYF!!!

:D
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: thespindrifter: Quick and Dirty: Once again the stream cuts off -- this time while I was peeing -- the stream cut off while I was literally mid-stream.

Looks like it's back to refreshing the tab every 10 minutes -- don't care -- totally worth it!

Check your browser permissions settings? Maybe give the adblock an exception?

Good call. I just turned off the adblocker for that page, so we'll se how it goes -- thank you!


Most welcome.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: It's Wayne Hussey's birthday today

in honour, i'm going to see him twice this fall.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: It's Wayne Hussey's birthday today

in honour, i'm going to see him twice this fall.

[Fark user image 442x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


that's right. not once. TWICE, YO.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: It's Wayne Hussey's birthday today

in honour, i'm going to see him twice this fall.

[Fark user image 442x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


Seriously. Well jell.
I'll have to just hang around until next spring.
At least I have The Cure this October
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fresh meat time!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I don't remember Van Halen's "Jump" sounding like this.


it's the drugs, man, it's the drugs
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hello Lexi (?) Ventura
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Quick and Dirty: thespindrifter: Quick and Dirty: Once again the stream cuts off -- this time while I was peeing -- the stream cut off while I was literally mid-stream.

Looks like it's back to refreshing the tab every 10 minutes -- don't care -- totally worth it!

Check your browser permissions settings? Maybe give the adblock an exception?

Good call. I just turned off the adblocker for that page, so we'll se how it goes -- thank you!

Most welcome.


Been monitoring incoming connection ever since, and it hitched up a little bit, but it sorted itself out, and now it's smooth-as-silk. I think it worked.

And I didn't even have to refresh, and I've peed since then -- all streams check-out OK!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your intern's musical tatses sound awesome. I hope she gets a show!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn! I had this on in the car today
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God do I love me some Carolyn's Fingers. Easily my favorite Cocteau Twins song.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Liz! I'm sensing penguins
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Your intern's musical tatses sound awesome. I hope she gets a show!


She also sounds confident as fark!
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: jonathan_L: Miles Davis would have been 96 today. I haven't been tuning in long enough today to listen, but I wonder if the current show has played anything in his honor?

Well hell, I'll have to spin up some of my extensive collection on LP tonight in his honor.

1 - Seven Steps To Heaven
1a - Kind Of Blue

i know that's sacrilege, but for me that's how they rank.


That's acceptable. Depending on my mood I'd even rank "Sketches of Spain" above KoB.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OMG Jon Astley!  How I wish he had made more music.  And love the callback to his "hit" on this one.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: jonathan_L: Miles Davis would have been 96 today. I haven't been tuning in long enough today to listen, but I wonder if the current show has played anything in his honor?

Well hell, I'll have to spin up some of my extensive collection on LP tonight in his honor.

1 - Seven Steps To Heaven
1a - Kind Of Blue

i know that's sacrilege, but for me that's how they rank.

That's acceptable. Depending on my mood I'd even rank "Sketches of Spain" above KoB.


That's another beauty.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lene Lovich is touring with Toyah in the UK in June & July
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Okay, the Miles tie-in was awesome!!
 
