(USA Today)   We interrupt this special annual bulletin on Memorial Day travel gridlock to bring you higher gas prices. And apparently more gridlock   (eu.usatoday.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


None of that matters if you stay the eff home.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why not copy and paste the same article every year?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get so angry at the cost of things I personally elect to do.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Im stuck in Amsterdam right now, so I am afraid I will have to miss it.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who can afford to do anything this weekend with inflated prices on everything?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This weekend I am honoring the fallen troops who fought for my freedom to drive as much as humanly possible
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 225x225]

None of that matters if you stay the eff home.


I do. Too expensive, and anywhere I'd want to go is too damn crowded.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What?!? Congress should form a committee to investigate this. At least until something else hits the news cycle and they can ignore it. Just like they've talked about every year for the past 50 years or so. Meanwhile, mysterious donations appear in their reelection campaigns from big oil. I see no correlation here. Move on, citizen.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This weekend we honor the fossil fuel industry and willingly purchase their product at wildly inflated prices.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: What?!? Congress should form a committee to investigate this. At least until something else hits the news cycle and they can ignore it. Just like they've talked about every year for the past 50 years or so. Meanwhile, mysterious donations appear in their reelection campaigns from big oil. I see no correlation here. Move on, citizen.


Democrats in the House passed a bill preventing gas price gouging and the Senate is sitting on their thumbs.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-dems-pass-gas-price-gouging-bill-that-faces-uphill-battle-in-the-senate/ar-AAXtWi7

207 Republicans voted against it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why not copy and paste the same article every year?


They do.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know, I've been hanging out on Reddit too much because I read that not as gridlock, but as something else entirely.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Which chapter in Drew's fark was this again?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why are gas prices so high?
Because Americans will pay it.

/ follow my newsletter for more cost savings
 
