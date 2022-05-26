 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Lake Mead water levels so low you can see Michael Richards' career   (8newsnow.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

On the upside, it's hard for the power boaters to generate a big wake.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x538]
On the upside, it's hard for the power boaters to generate a big wake.


How ever will I know how small their peeners are?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x538]
On the upside, it's hard for the power boaters to generate a big wake.

How ever will I know how small their peeners are?


The giant trucks with bone collector decals and truck nuts.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are they going through and removing the trash and wreckages?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He can clean up that little pool in a jiffy with his new mop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?


Seinfeld sucked.

Michael Richards used socially unacceptable language at a person who was cajoling him during a stand up routine. Some feel this destroyed MR's career. As if there was a big demand for him after Steinfeld.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looking more and more like Fallout: New Vegas with each passing day.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?


He called some POC the nword while doing standup somewhere and it was pretty much the last time he was seen.

/went on Letterman to try and apologize
//it didn't work
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Znuh: Looking more and more like Fallout: New Vegas with each passing day.


Time to stock up on Sunset Sarsparilla.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ajgeek: I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?

He called some POC the nword while doing standup somewhere and it was pretty much the last time he was seen.

/went on Letterman to try and apologize
//it didn't work


To be fair, the Laugh Factory in Hollywood isn't just "somewhere."
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As the water level drops, the loss of water will accelerate, as the overall water temperature rises due to loss of thermal mass.

Say your goodbyes now, because that lake ain't long for the world.
 
actualaca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amjUNF_R_PY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Boo_Guy: ajgeek: I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?

He called some POC the nword while doing standup somewhere and it was pretty much the last time he was seen.

/went on Letterman to try and apologize
//it didn't work

To be fair, the Laugh Factory in Hollywood isn't just "somewhere."


Meh. It was so long ago it doesn't really matter what specific club it was at.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: ajgeek: I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?

Seinfeld sucked.

Michael Richards used socially unacceptable language at a person who was cajoling him during a stand up routine. Some feel this destroyed MR's career. As if there was a big demand for him after Steinfeld.


I did like Seinfeld but I thought the Kramer character was irritating.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: ajgeek: I don't get it. Can someone explain the joke here?

/This is what I get for not being a Seinfeld fan, isn't it?

Seinfeld sucked.

Michael Richards used socially unacceptable language at a person who was cajoling him during a stand up routine. Some feel this destroyed MR's career. As if there was a big demand for him after Steinfeld.


He was supposed to join the cast of Joey.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you have video or photographs of anything you find at Lake Mead you can send them to pix­[nospam-﹫-backwards]wons­wen8*com because we're too lazy and inept to send out our own camera crew. We pay in "exposure."
 
