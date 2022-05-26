 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Study finds men act differently around women with erect nipples. Who are we to argue with science?   (iflscience.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Sexual arousal, Erection, nipple erections, heterosexual men, Psychology, erect nipples, sets of identical pictures of women, Altruism  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This explains why Jennifer Aniston has never had a normal relationship.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, heterosexual women did not perceive the women with nipple erections as being more deserving of altruistic behavior, "and did not want to include them into their social groups".

It appears that heterosexual women do not want to free the nipple
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A few thoughts here.

1) Whoever decided on the photo selected to accompany this article deserves a beer.

2) In this sentence from TFA: "Men perceived women with nipple erection as more deserving of altruism, especially if that altruism involved greater interaction with the woman, and they expected these same women to behave more altruistically toward them," the team wrote in the study of 421 college students," the word "altruism" really needs to be in quotes. In fact, the word "altruism" needs to be in quotes every it appears in this article. Because what's actually going on here has nothing to do with a desire to show altruism on the part of the men.

3) I'm actually far more interested in knowing what effect on "altruism" heterosexual women have when viewing men with erect nipples. I suspect I know the answer, but that's far more interesting and ground-breaking science, at least as far as I'm concerned.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, heterosexual women did not perceive the women with nipple erections as being more deserving of altruistic behavior, "and did not want to include them into their social groups".

This is the part I find most interesting.  For the heterosexual men, you'd probably be on pretty safe ground to attribute their positive reactions to it being a sexual cue (even if for the women with erect nipples, it's most likely not due to sexual arousal). But why would heterosexual women not want to include them in their social groups?

It would likely be worthwhile to run the same study but with participant groups of lesbians, bisexual women, bisexual men, and gay men.  Pulling a hypothesis out of my ass, if we're attributing heterosexual mens' reactions to erect nipples being some sort of sexual arousal cue, one could possibly assume that lesbians and bisexual men and women would have similar study results.  One would also imagine that gay men would not necessarily think women with erect nipples were more deserving of altruistic behavior (i.e., they'd be at the same level of "deserving" as women with non-erect nipples).  But if there is some kind of unconsciously perceived "threat" reason that heterosexual women would not want women with erect nipples in their social group (e.g., attracting unwanted male attention to the group, diverting potential wanted male attention from other members of the group to that woman), I wouldn't expect gay men to want to exclude women with erect nipples from their social group.

All that said, I'm not a woman, so I don't know if there's an obvious reason I'm missing why social exclusion would be on the table here.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Maybe she should stop sleeping with vice grips clamped onto them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So if I can see her nipples though her shirt im more likely to be nice to her? Shocking conclusion

I think women figured out the whole boobs = attention thing a long, long ago
 
Cache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Erect body parts can affect sexual relations?  We had no idea.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
hawtcelebs.comView Full Size

Wat now?
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaggspb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

subconsciously wanting to limit competition is my guess.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do I get on the invite list to participate in these studies?
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Study finds men act differently around women with erect nipples. Who are we to argue with science?
 
advex101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the behavior change due to the sudden drop in blood pressure to the brain?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Competition...?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, what now?

/I was distracted
 
mr0x
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Type in the address in your browser p .. o .. r .. n .. h ..(you know the rest)
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the freud is going on in this thread?!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"especially if that altruism involved greater interaction with the woman"

Yeah, that's not altruism then. That's like pretending to care about the earth to get closer to a hippy girl....
 
clawsoon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They turn up the thermostat?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those lemons look underage
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

-sub in many cases.
 
Zippercole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next up:  Do women act differently around men with visibly erect penises?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Needs visual reference.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
... but you pop one boner in high school gym class...
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I dunno, but it sure seems to cause the Mrs to get a head ache all of the sudden.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm going to go ahead and guess that everyone acts differently around them.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Assume you're heterosexual and hanging out in a bar.

You have the option to drink and shoot the breeze with two different strangers. All else being equal, would you choose to hang out with a.) a dude or b.) a dude with a visible erection?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll need to see a lot more evidence before I give credence to this study.

A LOT more.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...nipple erectness were scored by independent raters.

Now there's a job title!
(Loud bar)
"What do you do for a living?"
"Senior accountant at Fuqdalittleguy Inc. How about you?"
"Independent nipple erectness rater at Best Breast."
"Cool - how's the pay?"
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Came here for the nipple pics.

/Help me out bud
//udderly bereft of pics
///Ain't that the cherry on the cake
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean the only difference would be my ability to fight my eyes staring.  Nipples are kryptonite!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Put the corn cob down, this is neither the time or place for that
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

From my personal experience I can tell you they do.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Your hands broken? Go get your own nipple pictures!

F*ck.
 
QFarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My wife can confirm I act differently.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

They study wasn't claiming that it was altruism.  It was just reporting that the participants identified with altruism.  Yes, there's thus a flaw in the methods as it suggests the person conducting the study doesn't actually believe altruism is possible, but that's not that unusual really.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Go to queer/bi/kink/ TikTok.  Absolutely no bras over there.  Erect nipple as far as the eye can see
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Needs visual reference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

*shakes tiny erect fists*
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.