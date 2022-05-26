 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   World's largest bottle of whiskey which holds enough to fill 444 standard bottles sold for €1.3m at auction to an anonymous buyer which reminds me, has anyone seen Drew lately?   (rte.ie) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just enough for the next Fark party.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you put that much in a single glass bottle? Seems stupid.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why would you put that much in a single glass bottle? Seems stupid.


€ 1.3m. That's why
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After maturing in two sister casks in Macallan's Speyside warehouse for 32 years

32 year old Macallan?

Shut up and take my money.

/whisky, subs
//whisky
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't that what barrels are for?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How much Diet Coke do you need to mix with that?


/ducking real quick
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seen bidding...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sdd2000: How much Diet Coke do you need to mix with that?


/ducking real quick


Diet coke in 32 year old Scotch?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: After maturing in two sister casks in Macallan's Speyside warehouse for 32 years

32 year old Macallan?

Shut up and take my money.

/whisky, subs
//whisky


No kidding.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh great now Fark is going to have server issues all weekend...
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sdd2000: How much Diet Coke do you need to mix with that?


/ducking real quick


Diet coke? What is wrong with you.

Mountain dew or bust.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm experiencing the most ragingly-stiff case of whisky dick EVAR!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's pretty big....I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The largest increment I know of is Melchizedec ou Midas (36 standard bottles, I think). What the hell do we call this other than A Lost Weekend?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sdd2000: How much Diet Coke do you need to mix with that?


/ducking real quick


What, did you run out of Mountain Dew?
 
groverpm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The largest increment I know of is Melchizedec ou Midas (36 standard bottles, I think). What the hell do we call this other than A Lost Weekend?


That's a lost month minimum.
 
groverpm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: After maturing in two sister casks in Macallan's Speyside warehouse for 32 years

32 year old Macallan?

Shut up and take my money.

/whisky, subs
//whisky


I'm seriously embarrassed by that and can no longer show my face in Scotland which is kinda hard given that I grew up there and still have family there. My excuse is that it was from an Irish site but that doesn't really hold water given that they wrote "whisky" in the headline and throughout the article.

/bad subby
//bad
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ripoff.

You can buy bourbon by the barrel for a lot less than that.

A barrel of Makers Private Select is $13k. The regular stuff is only ~$8k / barrel. Sure, you'd need to buy two of them to match that bottle, but you'd have a heck of a lot left over for the hookers and blow.

makersmarkshop.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: sdd2000: How much Diet Coke do you need to mix with that?


/ducking real quick

Diet coke in 32 year old Scotch?
[Fark user image image 850x472]


I had a business dinner with a guy in New York. He had several Johnny Walker Blue with Dr Pepper. It was on our dime, of course. Farkin idiot. Joey D - old Italian guy.  He pretended he was old school mafia. He kept referring to his business as "The Firm". Fortunately, I was not the senior guy so I didn't have to put up with his bullshiat. I just sat back and laughed
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd aliquot into cardboard milk containers and share with all of you.
maybe ziplock bags, I don't know how much money and time I'll spend on this project.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Private_Citizen: sdd2000: How much Diet Coke do you need to mix with that?


/ducking real quick

Diet coke in 32 year old Scotch?
[Fark user image image 850x472]

I had a business dinner with a guy in New York. He had several Johnny Walker Blue with Dr Pepper. It was on our dime, of course. Farkin idiot. Joey D - old Italian guy.  He pretended he was old school mafia. He kept referring to his business as "The Firm". Fortunately, I was not the senior guy so I didn't have to put up with his bullshiat. I just sat back and laughed


It seems like 90% of Italian Americans I meet try to act like mobsters. Ironically, 0% of the Italians I've met from Italy act that way.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PirateKing: Ripoff.

You can buy bourbon by the barrel for a lot less than that.

A barrel of Makers Private Select is $13k. The regular stuff is only ~$8k / barrel. Sure, you'd need to buy two of them to match that bottle, but you'd have a heck of a lot left over for the hookers and blow.

[makersmarkshop.com image 650x650]


This is the same vintage as these bottles.
it's worth about 25k per 750ml a little more than makers mark which is kinda meh to begin with.

https://www.wine-searcher.com/find/the+macallan+fine+rare+vintage+single+malt+scotch+whisky+speyside+highlands+scotland/1988
 
