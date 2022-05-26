 Skip to content
"Thats a mighchoo big mushroom. I bet it would be delicious on the barbie with steak 'n a col' victawriah bitder Fair dinkum mate"
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think we've located where Morrowind used to be.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I found the world's biggest mushroom!"

What'd you do?

"I killed it"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: "I found the world's biggest mushroom!"

What'd you do?

"I killed it"


Well, it was Australia. It was either him of the mushroom.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grilled mushrooms, onions, and garlic is my go to side dish


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: grilled mushrooms, onions, and garlic is my go to side dish


[Fark user image 850x849]


Curse you for making me hungry...
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Adelaide Hills teen finds monstrous mushroom walking home from school"

So mushrooms go to school in Australia? Did it miss the bus?
 
Metal1951
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: grilled mushrooms, onions, and garlic is my go to side dish


[Fark user image image 850x849]


Got a recipe to share?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: grilled mushrooms, onions, and garlic is my go to side dish


[Fark user image 850x849]


Mine too, except my wife hates mushrooms.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, have you ever heard a real Aussie accent before?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've found some monster porcini before but they were all full of worms. I did find a nice 1.5 lb porcini with no bugs while hiking in the Olympics.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Hey Nurse!: "I found the world's biggest mushroom!"

What'd you do?

"I killed it"

Well, it was Australia. It was either him of the mushroom.


Relax, it's just the fruiting body of the organism. It's like saying he picked an apple and killed the tree
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I think we've located where Morrowind used to be.


Muthsera
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I've found some monster porcini before but they were all full of worms. I did find a nice 1.5 lb porcini with no bugs while hiking in the Olympics.


First ballroom dancing, and now hiking is an Olympic event now?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: "I found the world's biggest mushroom!"

What'd you do?

"I killed it"


Picking a mushroom doesn't kill it any more than picking an apple kills the tree. Most of it lives underground in the mycelium, The "mushroom" part just pops up to deliver spores. Picking it doesn't hurt the main body. The fact that you have 2 smarts already shows me that this is not common knowledge.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: CordycepsInYourBrain: I've found some monster porcini before but they were all full of worms. I did find a nice 1.5 lb porcini with no bugs while hiking in the Olympics.

First ballroom dancing, and now hiking is an Olympic event now?


csb: My mother's uncle participated in the Olympic games as an artist. I think it was 1932 in L.A.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dear amerifriends

it's really difficult for anyone to convincingly write accents in text... and all the love in the world... but in general, other nationality's accents is not where your strengths lie.

yours wincingly, the rest of the world
x
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Metal1951: ltdanman44: grilled mushrooms, onions, and garlic is my go to side dish


[Fark user image image 850x849]

Got a recipe to share?



3 tablespoons of butter
2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
1 lb mushrooms halved
1 large sweet onion thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic minced

butter on med high - add some worch sauce and mushrooms. cook until browned then add the onions and cook until they become translucent. the mushrooms and onions will release moisture - keep stirring on med high heat to reduce to like a gravy consistency.  heat to low and add the garlic and cook for another minute.  salt and pepper to taste
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bondith: Subby, have you ever heard a real Aussie accent before?


I never have.  I once met a guy who I thought was Aussie, but we didn't actually talk.

I said, "Hey, do you speak-a my language, buck?"  He just smiled and gave me a Vegemite sandwich.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: CordycepsInYourBrain: I've found some monster porcini before but they were all full of worms. I did find a nice 1.5 lb porcini with no bugs while hiking in the Olympics.

First ballroom dancing, and now hiking is an Olympic event now?


I heard beatboxing is next.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Subtonic: CordycepsInYourBrain: I've found some monster porcini before but they were all full of worms. I did find a nice 1.5 lb porcini with no bugs while hiking in the Olympics.

First ballroom dancing, and now hiking is an Olympic event now?

csb: My mother's uncle participated in the Olympic games as an artist. I think it was 1932 in L.A.


competitive performance art?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: dear amerifriends

it's really difficult for anyone to convincingly write accents in text... and all the love in the world... but in general, other nationality's accents is not where your strengths lie.

yours wincingly, the rest of the world
x


I got a chuckle, but now I'm curious to see how you interpret Australian accent phonetically into written words
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: CordycepsInYourBrain: Subtonic: CordycepsInYourBrain: I've found some monster porcini before but they were all full of worms. I did find a nice 1.5 lb porcini with no bugs while hiking in the Olympics.

First ballroom dancing, and now hiking is an Olympic event now?

csb: My mother's uncle participated in the Olympic games as an artist. I think it was 1932 in L.A.

competitive performance art?


Oops. should've used the word "painter."
 
