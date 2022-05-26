 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   We just avoided Uvalde II   (local21news.com) divider line
53
    More: Scary, elementary school, Primary school, Primary education, mass violence, Elementary school, Man, custody, Md  
•       •       •

2536 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avoided?  No.  Postponed?  Yes.  It won't be him next time, but it will be somebody, because America, land of the free (box of ammo with $500 gun purchase), home of the brave (radicalized right-wing incel warriors).
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here come the copycats.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was one in Maine the day before, as well:

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/education/kill-list-on-whittier-middle-school-students-computer-prompts-investigation-suspension-education-crime/97-965d566f-a00e-4b32-a4f3-da1b48a95dba
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uvalde II would have been Columbine V under the original naming scheme
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While this guy should definitely be in custody, I am not sure how serious he was.  Unfortunately, shooters almost never call their targets with their intentions ahead of time like he did.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops weren't afraid of stubbing their toes as they went to arrest him?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns ok? Are tgey going to be rehomed to a better place?
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in one someone get the lights
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you mean Columbine 2,453,237,512?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need problem solving and conflict resolution classes for the children NOW.

/ Yes, yes. That won't solve the problem immediately but it will solve the problem in the future and help identify people who need to be watched.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?


From what we've seen recently, a police precinct might be an easier target.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: We need problem solving and conflict resolution classes for the children NOW.


Texas has a proposal!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ conflict RESOLVED
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?


Good idea ... I'll be back.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?


You know the tag line from Alien vs Predator "whoever wins, we lose"

A guy shooting up just a precinct is more like "Whoever wins, we win too"
Either less crazed gunmen or less cops. Or both.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Uvalde II would have been Columbine V under the original naming scheme



I think at some point the series went from sequels to reboots and then sequels of the reboot.  Not sure if they're planning on re-releasing a remastered director's cut or not.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?

Good idea ... I'll be back.


/ uh, for Fark mods: not actually suggesting shooting up a police precinct
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?

From what we've seen recently, a police precinct might be an easier target.


Fun Fact: guns and drugs go missing from specific police departments all the time. And nobody ever, you know, DOES anything about it.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just need to end the semester early. Too many copycats calling in threats. 

Fark user imageView Full Size


Another school in TX arrested a student for having an AK and AR in his car.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?


The cops would bolt out of the building for forty minutes and leave the janitors to be slaughtered.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send that terrorist to Gitmo.  And seriously, I'd start sending these folks there and show off the full treatment as a deterrent.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?

From what we've seen recently, a police precinct might be an easier target.

Fun Fact: guns and drugs go missing from specific police departments all the time. And nobody ever, you know, DOES anything about it.


That just isn't true. You can't say things like that.

You think these things just go missing without the nodding wink and accidentally not noticing of everyone else in the station? They do a LOT to make that happen. And here you are shiatting on them like that stuff just happens on its own.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told my wife that we would all collectively forget Uvalde within 2 weeks. The look of horror on her face was both priceless and depressing as she realized I was right.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: iheartscotch: We need problem solving and conflict resolution classes for the children NOW.

Texas has a proposal!

[Fark user image image 275x183]

/ conflict RESOLVED


The other thing we absolutely need to address is bullying. How many of these incidents may have been prevented if anyone had actually done anything about bullying?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Send that terrorist to Gitmo.  And seriously, I'd start sending these folks there and show off the full treatment as a deterrent.


Ah. Thank you for the reminder of why Gitmo will never actually close.

Americans want a Gitmo to get around that pesky due process thing

/not that it will be a thing for much longer in fairness
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a person wants is tired of life, and wants to exit stage left, okay fine. But why do they feel the need to take a bunch of people with them?  Do they want to be remembered? You can do that without harming anyone else. Just get creative.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Another school in TX arrested a student for having an AK and AR in his car.


What, he didn't meet the minimum number requirement or something?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 BEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!

*patriotic kids getting gunned down noises*
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA National Anthem Kazoo
Youtube 0AUO4xescTg
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: If a person wants is tired of life, and wants to exit stage left, okay fine. But why do they feel the need to take a bunch of people with them?  Do they want to be remembered? You can do that without harming anyone else. Just get creative.
[i.pinimg.com image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's why I'm happy that we seldom get told the names of these shiatheads anymore.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?

Good idea ... I'll be back.

/ uh, for Fark mods: not actually suggesting shooting up a police precinct


Good catch.
I don't think you want your dog shot today.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't graduate from American schools, you survive them.
 
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
403 Forbidden  <---- is this just me?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: We need problem solving and conflict resolution classes for the children NOW.

/ Yes, yes. That won't solve the problem immediately but it will solve the problem in the future and help identify people who need to be watched.


Speaking of conflict resolution, and maybe someone closer to the problem can chime in, but it seems that the issue of "bullying" has taken a back seat in recent years.  Are schools' "zero-tolerance" policies towards violence still protecting the bullies?  I'd like to think conflicts can be resolved when the bully has a real chance of getting knocked on his/her ass without the threat of sanctions against the bullied.  Perhaps this is something schools should take a more active role in making sure a bully can get the ass-whooping they richly deserve, and relieve the pressure that builds up and explodes into a shooting.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: iheartscotch: Gubbo: Ragin' Asian: What is it about these "alpha males" targeting elementary school students? Wouldn't their mettle be better tested trying to shoot up a police precinct?

From what we've seen recently, a police precinct might be an easier target.

Fun Fact: guns and drugs go missing from specific police departments all the time. And nobody ever, you know, DOES anything about it.

That just isn't true. You can't say things like that.

You think these things just go missing without the nodding wink and accidentally not noticing of everyone else in the station? They do a LOT to make that happen. And here you are shiatting on them like that stuff just happens on its own.


Ah, I apologize. I should have been clearer that there were implied quotes around "go missing". What I was saying was that there absolutely are bad departments where shiat like that happens. Louisville has a pretty big problem with it (and sexual harassment).
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: We need problem solving and conflict resolution classes for the children NOW.

/ Yes, yes. That won't solve the problem immediately but it will solve the problem in the future and help identify people who need to be watched.


That would be indoctrination, we Amuricans fight when we don't get what we want, when we want it!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know advocating prison rape is frowned upon on fark, but if he were to get a cellmate that is a rape enthusiast...I'm OK with that.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: We need problem solving and conflict resolution classes for the children NOW.

/ Yes, yes. That won't solve the problem immediately but it will solve the problem in the future and help identify people who need to be watched.


SEL  social emotional learning? that is one of the things GQP are against, it is named alongside CRT for what they don't want in schools.
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: While this guy should definitely be in custody, I am not sure how serious he was.  Unfortunately, shooters almost never call their targets with their intentions ahead of time like he did.


This.

The people who actually do it don't generally rant their specific plan to anyone who will listen. Oh they rant all right, but seems like they work themselves up alone and quite and then go go go.

Bet this guy will still be allowed tonown gun after cause 'Murican and shall not be infringed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: iheartscotch: We need problem solving and conflict resolution classes for the children NOW.

/ Yes, yes. That won't solve the problem immediately but it will solve the problem in the future and help identify people who need to be watched.

SEL  social emotional learning? that is one of the things GQP are against, it is named alongside CRT for what they don't want in schools.


I know right? It might make their children empathetic towards other people and that is HERESY!
 
sniderman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Well, thank God no one's talking about Roe v. Wade anymore, amiright?"

-- every Republican right now
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you see something, say something. I see that 50% of the U.S. Senate is basically gun-nut terrorists. Who do I tell?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good.

Now about school officials and education board members who receive death threats over policy decisions, can you use the same method.

Oh, you can't, because it's different and more difficult?

/wonder why?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does Beto get an "I did that" sticker for stopping this shooting?
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If a person wants is tired of life, and wants to exit stage left, okay fine. But why do they feel the need to take a bunch of people with them?  Do they want to be remembered? You can do that without harming anyone else. Just get creative.
[i.pinimg.com image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


Kinda neat someone drew up a Doug Stanhope bit.

Goodnite, Clark Adams
Youtube iDCuTOTQvPE
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sniderman: "Well, thank God no one's talking about Roe v. Wade anymore, amiright?"

-- every Republican right now


That whole Ukraine thing was getting old also.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's too soon after the mass murder to talk about trying to prevent the next mass murder.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It would have been about the guns, too.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Uvalde II would have been Columbine V under the original naming scheme


According to history, I think we have to wait until both Uvalde and Columbine get to XXIII before they can be merged back together.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Then we get Columbine-Uvalde I.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: If you see something, say something. I see that 50% of the U.S. Senate is basically gun-nut terrorists. Who do I tell?


The voters that voted them into office?
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.