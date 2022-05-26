 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   Man turns up at hospital A&E with short-term memory loss as he valiantly attempts to blot the memory of sex in the afternoon with his wife from his mind. Giggity tag has forgotten what it does so Scary stands in   (independent.ie) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sheesh. "F**king your brains out" is supposed to be a joking metaphor....
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess on the plus side, his wife can say she's so good in bed that it gives men amnesia.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of curiosity, how much did he need to drink to mentally prepare himself?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this my wife??
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chumbawamba - Amnesia
Youtube 3e7vfZIC_U0
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So it hit him 10 minutes after sex, and he heads on over to the hospital alone. Is it "normal" for this woman's husband to wander off right after it's done and dusted?

"Thanks, love. I'm off to the pub"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Irish Hospital on A&E sounds like a terrible reality show
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like he had a stroke.

And then a cerebrovascular accident.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Sounds like he had a stroke.

And then a cerebrovascular accident.


He doesn't care. He had sex.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Gentlequiet: Sounds like he had a stroke.

And then a cerebrovascular accident.

He doesn't care. He had sex.


Doesn't remember it tho.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Doesn't remember it tho.


But the wife does, and that's what counts!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Diagnosis:
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Big deal. I don't remember the last time I had sex either.
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look at this point the couple has been together 40 years. The old in-n-out that worked at 18 is mundane and they have moved on to things that would scare the average Farker. When you push the limits there is increased risk. Good for them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Sounds like he had a stroke.

And then a cerebrovascular accident.


...and, then, he put up the sign at the hospital.
/And, yes, I already know about the workings of the Irish language's articles, lenition, slender/broad consonants, etc.
//It's just a joke.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So deeper in the article

TGA has been linked with several activities including physical exertion, immersion in hot or cold water, emotional stress, pain and sexual intercourse.
It usually occurs in people between 50 and 70 years or age, often in isolation as a once off event, but studies report an annual recurrence rate of between 6pc and 10pc.

Ok, not content with diagnosing "childhood" as spectrum disorders, we are now diagnosing getting old as "TGA"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA

In the paper in the newly released May edition of the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ), the medics at Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) state that the case highlights sexual intercourse as a trigger of recurrent Transient Global Amnesia.

The Department of Neurology at Limerick went on to say:

"There once was a man with amnesia,
Who'd said to his wife, 'I'll please ya'
He'd gone down on his knees
smelled some ripe cheese
and then reached for the Milk of Magnesia"
 
