(WSOCTV)   Amateurs. I live in NJ. We all have to pay an exit tax when we sell and leave the state, not just the HOA   (wsoctv.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Despite the confusion caused by calling it an exit tax, the law simply requires the seller to pay state tax in advance, calculated as follows: New Jersey withholds either 8.97% of the profit or 2% of the selling price, whichever is higher."

An expert explains: Is there really a NJ exit tax?
 
josiahgould
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, she doesn't live in the HOA anymore. I'd tell them to go pound sand and suggest they hire an attorney.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
well it's not like i needed another reason to avoid HOAs but looks like i got one anyway.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the exit tax is collected by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

/free to get into Jersey
//but it will cost you to get out
///unless you can find a free bridge
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rich fark problems
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That said if i could pay that and pull my house out of said HOA it would be a bargain.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: "Despite the confusion caused by calling it an exit tax, the law simply requires the seller to pay state tax in advance, calculated as follows: New Jersey withholds either 8.97% of the profit or 2% of the selling price, whichever is higher."

An expert explains: Is there really a NJ exit tax?


OP definitely never actually left NJ. If it's your primary residence, you don't pay anything.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

josiahgould: I mean, she doesn't live in the HOA anymore. I'd tell them to go pound sand and suggest they hire an attorney.


She agreed to it in writing. It sounds like she either forgot, or didn't read the entire contract before signing.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apparently in SC the builder can keep total control of the HOA until the last unit or plot is sold, so you have to pay the dues and get farked like this, but you have no say in anything.

Cuz, you know, anything else would be communism.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's no exit tax, you dipshiat.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

josiahgould: I mean, she doesn't live in the HOA anymore. I'd tell them to go pound sand and suggest they hire an attorney.


It is probably required to be paid out at closing by the title company.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
HOA transfer fees aren't exactly a new thing.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*takes out notepad, starts scribbling*
"NEVER.... FARKING... BUY... INTO... AN... HOA."
*nods, closes & puts notepad away*

If they've got a pimp, you're gonna pay - doesn't matter how cute they are or how fascinating they say you are.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: Apparently in SC the builder can keep total control of the HOA until the last unit or plot is sold, so you have to pay the dues and get farked like this, but you have no say in anything.

Cuz, you know, anything else would be communism.


Land of the Free(tm)
 
