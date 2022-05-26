 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   How about, "I'm sorry that you're probably going to be gunned down in a classroom, but you have to understand that there are many, many insecure men in this country, and guns make them feel brave, and your life just isn't worth their self esteem"   (npr.org) divider line
140
    More: Murica, Columbine High School massacre, World War III, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Rosemarie Truglio, important things parents, little girl, handful of child development experts, Evan Nierman  
•       •       •

1934 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 May 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



140 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember hiding under a desk in 1962 because the Russians, waaaayyy over there might try to hurt us.

Now, we have to worry about the enemy, as Pogo said.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I remember hiding under a desk in 1962 because the Russians, waaaayyy over there might try to hurt us.


Desks back then could protect children from nuclear blasts. If they still made desks and other school-related materials at the same level of quality as they did back then, perhaps children would be safer from school shootings today.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


I used to own two rifles back in high school. Why? Good question. I then went into the Army and got sick of ALL weaponry quite quickly. Sold the rifles after my ETS.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


I do not own a gun, but from what I can tell the short answer is "guns are fun" and everything else is just projection to justify "guns are fun".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You left out the part that teachers are the traditional targets of right wing politicians from sex education to CRT.  They pass the torch to killers when they've run out of laws and purposely lowered budgets.  Kids are collateral damage.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


bout 110 million give or take:
https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2017/06/22/the-demographics-of-gun-ownership/

out of that about 80 million own multiple guns.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now see, that's what happens to kids who don't do their homework."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just say
"Sorry I brought you into this shiatty world. Good luck trying to make a living later in life lol."
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this country loved people as much as it loves guns.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

I do not own a gun, but from what I can tell the short answer is "guns are fun" and everything else is just projection to justify "guns are fun".


I like the people who claim its to protect their home. Because then you can check how they store it safely, and then post the Jim Jefferies sketch where his house was broken into.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

bout 110 million give or take:
https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2017/06/22/the-demographics-of-gun-ownership/

out of that about 80 million own multiple guns.


I mean actual on this website farkers.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You see, in America we like to support small businesses that give people good jobs.  Every time there's a mass shooting, both coffin and gun sales go up, so small, family owned shops like Batesville Casket, Smith and Wesson and Beretta get to hire more workers.  Everybody wins!"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


No guns here, but have some foot long chef knives if a mass shooter ever shows up at my bar.

I'd try to something with the knives before the cops would act 40+ minutes later, at least.

/Between my knives and the bartender's hidden baseball bat, I think we'd have a chance.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


Feral hogs.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

I do not own a gun, but from what I can tell the short answer is "guns are fun" and everything else is just projection to justify "guns are fun".


I mean, that is literally why I owned a gun.  For recreation (bird hunting).  Never did I imagine that I was holding a 20 gage as a last bastion of freedom against an oppressive federal government. That's cartoon logic prompted by fragile male egos.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

No guns here, but have some foot long chef knives if a mass shooter ever shows up at my bar.

I'd try to something with the knives before the cops would act 40+ minutes later, at least.

/Between my knives and the bartender's hidden baseball bat, I think we'd have a chance.


I think there's something nicely intimidating about a meat cleaver as opposed to something really long like a sushi knife (I don't know the name for those)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm giving my kids Ivermectin to prevent school shooting death. There's no studies saying it works... but there's no studies saying it doesn't. Also, I don't rely on studies written by nerds.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


I live in Detroit.  I've taken out 5 serial killers and 3 packs of rabid dogs, and only lost 1 kid, so I'm beating the odds.

//When I kill and eat a cow, I use my teeth.  It's less humane but gives the cow a fighting chance.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look for the helpers.  They'll just shrug and look down at the ground.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because this country only protects you before you're born.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

I do not own a gun, but from what I can tell the short answer is "guns are fun" and everything else is just projection to justify "guns are fun".


This right here.

Please, for everyone's sake, let's just stop dancing around this.

People have guns because "pew pew teehee." That's it. Whatever else they tell you is a lie.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Know who really owns these last two shooting?

Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association declared that the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health has become a national emergency.


https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2021/11/08/covid-harmed-kids-mental-health-and-schools-are-feeling-it
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone should put up a sign that says just that.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: JerkfaceMcGee: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

I do not own a gun, but from what I can tell the short answer is "guns are fun" and everything else is just projection to justify "guns are fun".

I like the people who claim its to protect their home. Because then you can check how they store it safely, and then post the Jim Jefferies sketch where his house was broken into.


A very common item stolen in home burglaries is firearms.  You are much more likely to have you gun stolen from your house than use it to defend yourself from a burglar.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
F*ck guns and f*ck cops.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The kids do Active Shooter Drills. Most of us never did - we get to pretend like it's just a fire drill and the kids'll just brush it off and go back to their Poke-toks.

If anything, the kids need to explain it to the adults - seems WE'RE the ones who don't fully grasp the situation.
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skleenar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Know who really owns these last two shooting?


Pathetic.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whoever subby is quoting is incredibly ill-informed on probabilities.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guns are too random and clumsy. Now a Pulaski tool...there's an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.

media-amazon.comView Full Size

Does a bang-up job when I need to do landscaping, but also ready to clobber a Nazi, lop extremities off fascists, or generally hack up evil doers.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


I'll take a selfie with them for you.  Hold on, I have to arrange them on my bed, as is the protocol.

Oh and, full disclosure, I'm wearing a Speedo and I look like a fat Klingon.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Practical High Energy Physics is a dangerous class.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: I wish this country loved people as much as it loves guns.


Meanwhile "Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban into law" because "From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby's life and the life of the mother. That is what I believe and that is what the majority of Oklahomans believe."

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/nationworld/ct-aud-nw-oklahoma-abortion-ban-20220526-eke4bxwc4ncenf2cj6kdzccvki-story.html

/once you're born, you're on your own though
 
maldinero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Several staple guns, 2 caulk guns, nail gun, glue gun, heat gun, spray gun and a few ancient air rifles.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You tell the kids the truth: Republicans don't care about you.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So around 20 states (including CA, NY, and TX) still have actually militias - State Guards specifically.

The requirements to get in and commitments are way less onerous than the National Guard (which is more like a reserve to the regular military that Governors can occasionally use if they need) so joining would be open to most people.

Maybe classify firearms into different levels (like the Canadians and Swiss do) put things like AR-15s in the "A Type" and require membership in the State Guard to own or purchase one. Not only would it regulate these weapons better it may even be a way to better socialize some of these anti-social pricks that keep shooting up public spaces.

Also since membership is not unduly burdensome it may pass constitutional muster.

An issue would be funding, since you'd have State Guard membership sky-rocket.

*also giant State Guards in CA and NY would be a good way to prevent the GQP from establishing Gilead on a national level*
 
Cryoteck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

I do not own a gun, but from what I can tell the short answer is "guns are fun" and everything else is just projection to justify "guns are fun".


It's more than that to gun nuts. Guns are the only way these people feel like they have power. The fantasy of overthrowing their perceived enemies and actually having a weapon they think could help them do that is their coping mechanism for all of their life failures.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have never been more glad that fate has prevented me from reproducing.
 
dracos31
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Know who really owns these last two shooting?

Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association declared that the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health has become a national emergency.


https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2021/11/08/covid-harmed-kids-mental-health-and-schools-are-feeling-it


Trump and Co. for farking up the pandemic response?

/I know, not the answer your trolly ass wanted
//There, I gave you attention. Satisfied now?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


Squirrels chewed through brake lines and other things on my cars so...

media-amazon.comView Full Size


That's all I really needed.
 
jman144
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Know who really owns these last two shooting?

Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association declared that the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health has become a national emergency.


https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2021/11/08/covid-harmed-kids-mental-health-and-schools-are-feeling-it


Sure, if you want to dismiss decades of targeted radicalization efforts by the right wing media.

I'm sorry, but which pandemic hit just befor Columbine again (or, you know...literally any other mass shooting before 2020) because I can't remember.

Thanks for your insight.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Know who really owns these last two shooting?

Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association declared that the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health has become a national emergency.


https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2021/11/08/covid-harmed-kids-mental-health-and-schools-are-feeling-it


So, TFG and the rest of the GQP cabal that couldn't take a pandemic seriously for more than a news cycle?

"Back to normal by Easter (2020)", IIRC
 
RI_Red
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: JerkfaceMcGee: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

I do not own a gun, but from what I can tell the short answer is "guns are fun" and everything else is just projection to justify "guns are fun".

This right here.

Please, for everyone's sake, let's just stop dancing around this.

People have guns because "pew pew teehee." That's it. Whatever else they tell you is a lie.


Another lie that needs to end is that buying a gun automatically makes you a responsible gun owner -- not licensing, registration, insurance, or training.

This is what's behind the NRA propaganda about any restrictions "harming the rights of responsible gun owners" -- it requires assuming that all (white, male, red state) gun owners are responsible.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How about!  We practice active shooter drills to keep you safe, but if they come in the room , you and your friends best rambo style the attacker with rainbow looms, fidget spinners and your chairs, and run at them with scissors, because the cops may not always come to help you.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


noitsnot: Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?

I'll take a selfie with them for you.  Hold on, I have to arrange them on my bed, as is the protocol.

Oh and, full disclosure, I'm wearing a Speedo and I look like a fat Klingon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NilartPax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


I own a pellet gun to shoot varmints like raccoons.  I own a .308 rifle to shoot large game such as deer, for their meat.
I own a pistol because I live in Idaho and I worry some day the fukwits moving here from all over for freedoms will try and make it the actual redoubt some day and I will need everything I have to get my family out safely.

They are all locked in a safe and only I know the pass codes.  The ammo is locked in another safe that only I know the pass code to.
 
dracos31
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How many farkers own a gun anyway. Or multiple guns.

And why exactly?


I own three:

A shotgun for fun
A pistol for security
A Harper's Ferry muzzle loader because it's a cool antique
 
Displayed 50 of 140 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.