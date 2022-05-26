 Skip to content
(NPR)   Good news, guys. There's no need to worry about global warming, generational drought, or wildfires devouring the west. They rescued an elk calf in New Mexico and named him Cinder. Get it? Cinder. Everything's fine   (npr.org) divider line
25
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cue Senator Snowball.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.


Username, etc.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rescued to be hunted/poached in the next few seasons.

Sorry. Cynicism has been kind of consuming my being Eve more so the last few days.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Lifeless: Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.

Username, etc.


Main tab has always been filled with imbeciles.

Pol tab was created for the express purpose of sheltering the aforementioned's weepy quasi-religion.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The 32-pound (14.5-kilogram) singed bull calf, dubbed "Cinder," was delicious with a side of potato salad."
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why didnt the firefighter stop glabal warmin?!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Lifeless: Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.

Username, etc.


I agree, it is pretty lifeless to tear down the people who take care of small things when simultaneously doing less than those people to take care of anything.  If biatching cured global warming, OP would have accomplished it by now.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should'a waited and saved on building their own firepit.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cinder Elk says:
Hey kids!  Remember -- only you no one can prevent forest fires!

///except farking PG&E
//if they would just maintain
/their equipment
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smoky the Bear was a New Mexico native, too.  From Capitan.  He never learned to ski though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hackalope [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cinder-Elk-a?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
treehugger.comView Full Size

This is fine.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Zik-Zak: Lifeless: Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.

Username, etc.

I agree, it is pretty lifeless to tear down the people who take care of small things when simultaneously doing less than those people to take care of anything.  If biatching cured global warming, OP would have accomplished it by now.


Cinder was rescued from the blaze itself, huh? I hope that's a step, however small, to restoring the local ecosystem somehow.

/no snark, I really do hope that
 
dbaggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least climate crisis is a disaster of such enormity that you can think about that and forget the gun crisis in America for a little while.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.


He needs to send a blood sample to anthropologists. They're always looking for better neanderthal DNA.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dbaggins: At least climate crisis is a disaster of such enormity that you can think about that and forget the gun crisis in America for a little while.


Just wait a few minutes. There'll be another crisis along shortly. It's a voting year.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least the canyon name checks out.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
THE PROPHECY HAS BECOMETH

/ Or some such prattle.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Zik-Zak: Lifeless: Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.

Username, etc.

I agree, it is pretty lifeless to tear down the people who take care of small things when simultaneously doing less than those people to take care of anything.  If biatching cured global warming, OP would have accomplished it by now.


Ah yes, because "insisting that the climate emergency is fake news" totally isn't responsible or anything for preventing us from being able to do enough to combat it.

You are very science and politics and cost-benefit analysis intelligent.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been watching the engineering jobs lately, and a BUNCH of them are works I really want to get into. There's just one problem almost across the board. See if you can spot it:
Albuquerque
Phoenix
Las Vegas
Sacramento
Boulder
LA
DC
NYC
Florida
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
+
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a couple friends that will be living with me in October that are moving back from out west. One of them is a firefighter and he is tired of fighting wildfires and this is his last season.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Lifeless: Zik-Zak: Lifeless: Whatever species OP belongs is probably too stupid to be viable long-term.

Username, etc.

I agree, it is pretty lifeless to tear down the people who take care of small things when simultaneously doing less than those people to take care of anything.  If biatching cured global warming, OP would have accomplished it by now.

Ah yes, because "insisting that the climate emergency is fake news" totally isn't responsible or anything for preventing us from being able to do enough to combat it.

You are very science and politics and cost-benefit analysis intelligent.


The assumptions you're making say a lot more about you than they do about me.
 
