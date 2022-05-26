 Skip to content
"I want Shell execs and management to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they really believe their vision for more oil and gas extraction secures a safe future for humanity"
OdradekRex
1 hour ago  
Joke's on him - Oil execs and vampires cast no reflections in mirrors.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
1 hour ago  
You presume that they care about humanity past the next quarter.

And not even humanity, really, just the small subset who owns stock.

And even then, only if it doesn't get in the way of their compensation.
 
NewportBarGuy
48 minutes ago  
static.businessinsider.comView Full Size


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size


The answer is... yes.
 
Pocket Ninja
12 minutes ago  
The old "have a person look into a mirror and confront the true nature of their soul" trick only works if the person in question has a soul in the first place. Otherwise, it's just an exercise in vanity. It'll likely lead them to make a new hair or skin appointment, not re-evaluate their connection to the world and society.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
8 minutes ago  
Heh, he thinks oil executives care about the future of humanity.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
7 minutes ago  
DONT CARE - GOT PAID.
 
Boo_Guy
7 minutes ago  
It does secure the future for them.

The state of the world doesn't matter to them beyond that.
 
cowsaregoodeating
5 minutes ago  
To them that's someone else's problem. By the time it would be uncomfortable for them they'll already be dead.
 
farkitallletitend
4 minutes ago  
Shiat in one hand and want in the other. See which fills up first.
 
New Rising Sun
3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [static.businessinsider.com image 850x637]

[tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x463]

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x266]

The answer is... yes.


Isn't that Gabe Newell?
 
Boo_Guy
3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [static.businessinsider.com image 850x637]

[tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x463]

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x266]

The answer is... yes.


Do you know who that guy is in that second pic or were you just looking for a rich fat/old guy with young wimmins pic?
 
Boo_Guy
3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: NewportBarGuy: [static.businessinsider.com image 850x637]

[tse1.mm.bing.net image 474x463]

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x266]

The answer is... yes.

Isn't that Gabe Newell?


I'm pretty sure it is.
 
vudukungfu
2 minutes ago  
National Lampoon covered this on radio in the 70s
 
steklo
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right
1 minute ago  

OdradekRex: Joke's on him - Oil execs and vampires cast no reflections in mirrors.


Didn't even click the link?
 
