(Local10 WPLG)   There's Fark-ready headlines and then there's this headline   (local10.com)
20
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, High school, Doral, Florida, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami, Paul Urquiza, Miami Police Department, Criminal justice  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone was playing too much Ōsama
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not good to be the king.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I probably should have stopped," Urquiza said, according to police.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
age of consent in England is 16.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare lower left corner on fark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.


That must've been one weird meeting to attend.

"hey let's all sit down and decide the best age to use for our new "age of consent law, I say we go with 16. That's old enough for all the parts to work correctly! All in favor? say aye!"

I dunno, i just imagine a lot of old men sitting around a big table discussing this issue and having arguments about the different ages that it ok to have sex with kids.

People with some morals, (any left? ) would just go with 18 and deal with it.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.


In the UK the age of consent for sexual intercourse is 16. However, it is an offence to make, distribute, possess or show any indecent images of anyone aged under 18, even if the content was created with the consent of that young person.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "I probably should have stopped," Urquiza said, according to police.
[Fark user image image 425x311]


Understatement of the day.
So far. It's still early.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.

That must've been one weird meeting to attend.

"hey let's all sit down and decide the best age to use for our new "age of consent law, I say we go with 16. That's old enough for all the parts to work correctly! All in favor? say aye!"

I dunno, i just imagine a lot of old men sitting around a big table discussing this issue and having arguments about the different ages that it ok to have sex with kids.

People with some morals, (any left? ) would just go with 18 and deal with it.


It wasn't set DOWN to 16, it was RAISED to 16

WIKI: In 1275, the first age of consent was set in England, at age 12 (Statute of Westminster I). In 1875, the Offences Against the Person Act raised the age to 13 in Great Britain and Ireland, and ten years later the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1885 raised it to 16. In 1917, a bill raising the age of consent in Great Britain and Ireland from 16 to 17 was defeated by only one vote.

If they were setting the law now it would be 18 like more recently set pr0n age limit. Back in the 70s The Sun was counting down to the days to at least one model's 16th birthday so they could print her topless. We have moved on but some laws still lag.
 
Skids
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.


Yeah, but you electronically cross not just state but international lines and that's a whole new kinda hurtin'.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: Back in the 70s The Sun was counting down to the days to at least one model's 16th birthday so they could print her topless. We have moved on but some laws still lag.


Ugh. Wasn't that a Fark thing years ago with count-downs for the two troll twins from Full House?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.

In the UK the age of consent for sexual intercourse is 16. However, it is an offence to make, distribute, possess or show any indecent images of anyone aged under 18, even if the content was created with the consent of that young person.


Well, the spelling checks out...definitely English law.
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paul Urquiza walked out of jail on Wednesday evening in Miami-Dade County.

"Send nudes by order of King Paul," he wrote the girl, according to the arrest report.

"Show me Urquiza," would have been better.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The girl accidentally sent a sexually explicit photo to her mother"

oops.  that made for an interesting conversation.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's gone from King Paul to Broward County Jail's very own court jester.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.

That must've been one weird meeting to attend.

"hey let's all sit down and decide the best age to use for our new "age of consent law, I say we go with 16. That's old enough for all the parts to work correctly! All in favor? say aye!"

I dunno, i just imagine a lot of old men sitting around a big table discussing this issue and having arguments about the different ages that it ok to have sex with kids.

People with some morals, (any left? ) would just go with 18 and deal with it.


i think the intent was for the 16 yos to just get with each other
yes i'm serious, please don't "laugh even harder"
sheesh
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.

That must've been one weird meeting to attend.

"hey let's all sit down and decide the best age to use for our new "age of consent law, I say we go with 16. That's old enough for all the parts to work correctly! All in favor? say aye!"

I dunno, i just imagine a lot of old men sitting around a big table discussing this issue and having arguments about the different ages that it ok to have sex with kids.

People with some morals, (any left? ) would just go with 18 and deal with it.


"Hey guys, 16....I mean, do we want to wait that long?  What about 7?"
"Wtf is wrong with you Gary?"
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: steklo: TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.

That must've been one weird meeting to attend.

"hey let's all sit down and decide the best age to use for our new "age of consent law, I say we go with 16. That's old enough for all the parts to work correctly! All in favor? say aye!"

I dunno, i just imagine a lot of old men sitting around a big table discussing this issue and having arguments about the different ages that it ok to have sex with kids.

People with some morals, (any left? ) would just go with 18 and deal with it.

i think the intent was for the 16 yos to just get with each other
yes i'm serious, please don't "laugh even harder"
sheesh


No, the intent was to prevent fathers from trafficking their 13 year old daughters into chattel slavery marriage in exchange for a few sheep.

It was decided that 16 year olds were worth more sheep.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: steklo: TrollingForColumbine: age of consent in England is 16.

That must've been one weird meeting to attend.

"hey let's all sit down and decide the best age to use for our new "age of consent law, I say we go with 16. That's old enough for all the parts to work correctly! All in favor? say aye!"

I dunno, i just imagine a lot of old men sitting around a big table discussing this issue and having arguments about the different ages that it ok to have sex with kids.

People with some morals, (any left? ) would just go with 18 and deal with it.

i think the intent was for the 16 yos to just get with each other
yes i'm serious, please don't "laugh even harder"
sheesh


lol
LOL
LOL
LOL!!!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

