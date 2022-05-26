 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nobody wants to live in New York City anymore, it's too crowded
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're also tired of having to sprinkle wolf piss all over their mail just so threats won't eat their letters.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: They're also tired of having to sprinkle wolf piss all over their mail just so threats won't eat their letters.


The rats.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NY may suck but Pennsylvania has Intercourse

pa-dutch-travel.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It gets late early out there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: They're also tired of having to sprinkle wolf piss all over their mail just so threats won't eat their letters.


I thought this was beat poetry night for a second.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its not just New York, it's every major city in the country (except San Antonio but portions of it are incredibly suburban).

The real trend is people moving from the city to the suburbs which is why the real estate market is the most hot there.
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
San Francisco suffered the largest rate of decline, losing almost 55,000 residents, or 6.3% of its 2020 population, the highest percentage of any U.S. city.

In SF's case, COVID is only one factor. You also have to take into account that it's become a generally crappy place to live.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: MattytheMouse: They're also tired of having to sprinkle wolf piss all over their mail just so threats won't eat their letters.

I thought this was beat poetry night for a second.


Nah. There's just lots of rats in New York. And they eat your mail if you don't sprinkle wolf piss on it.

New York is a weird farking city.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And yet the rent is going up!  Supply and Demand yet again defeated by greed and manipulation
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: They're also tired of having to sprinkle wolf piss all over their mail just so threats won't eat their letters.

The rats.


Username does NOT check out.

Oh, RatiganOh, RatiganThe rest fall behindTo RatiganTo RatiganThe world's greatest criminal mind
 
dkimball
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah, that's why the rent is too damn high... wait a second!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: They're also tired of having to sprinkle wolf piss all over their mail just so threats won't eat their letters.

The rats.

Username does NOT check out.

Oh, RatiganOh, RatiganThe rest fall behindTo RatiganTo RatiganThe world's greatest criminal mind


I know better than to eat the mail!
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nobody lives in NYC. It's too busy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Those place in cities that people are moving from, real estate companies are buying on the cheap.  My friend is trying to get just a apartment in Chicago, and everyone of them are owned by companies.
 
darinwil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So what I am hearing is there is a demand for wolf pee, off to gather.....ahhh, why did no one warn...the teeth are so hurty....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember someone making a point that the small businesses in rich areas were having trouble because most of the condos were owned as part of an escape plan by kleptocrats and other shady international business types who might need to go beyond extradition. Thus, real residency rates were below what it would take to make the businesses a success.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Those place in cities that people are moving from, real estate companies are buying on the cheap.  My friend is trying to get just a apartment in Chicago, and everyone of them are owned by companies.


This is where I rant about air bnb.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Those place in cities that people are moving from, real estate companies are buying on the cheap.  My friend is trying to get just a apartment in Chicago, and everyone of them are owned by companies.


Gotta invest those forgiven PPP loans somewhere...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They did the predictable thing and fled population centers when major disease struck, bringing said disease with them when they fled.

They'll be replaced.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Boston apartment rental prices are crazy. I've seen studio priced above $2,000/mo. Aside from that, developers look like they only want to build luxury apartment buildings.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Nobody lives in NYC. It's too busy.


Silly as well

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: NY may suck but Pennsylvania has Intercourse

[pa-dutch-travel.com image 450x371]


I dunno if you want to go to Pennsylvania. They have some high grade religious nutters in quite a few places as well public education taking a beating. Healthcare while decent in places like Hersey with Hersey Medical isn't all it's cracked up to be in most other areas. They are building more housing and things though while paving over really good farm land to get it while people farm in deserts in other parts of the country.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not once in the thirty plus years of working in NYC did I ever have one thought about living there. Always the first thing I thought about at the end of the day was getting out back to my house with 3/4 acres of a yard.
In my retirement job I have the feel of the city every day that I used to have by being around it everyday but not having to step one foot on land.
/ferryman who delivers, lets them off and leaves
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: MattytheMouse: MattytheMouse: They're also tired of having to sprinkle wolf piss all over their mail just so threats won't eat their letters.

The rats.

Username does NOT check out.

Oh, RatiganOh, RatiganThe rest fall behindTo RatiganTo RatiganThe world's greatest criminal mind


Etrogan is getting confused
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Be polite walk on the right: NY may suck but Pennsylvania has Intercourse

[pa-dutch-travel.com image 450x371]

I dunno if you want to go to Pennsylvania. They have some high grade religious nutters in quite a few places as well public education taking a beating. Healthcare while decent in places like Hersey with Hersey Medical isn't all it's cracked up to be in most other areas. They are building more housing and things though while paving over really good farm land to get it while people farm in deserts in other parts of the country.


As bad as PA is, there are worse states to be in.

/Moving from MO to PA this summer
 
