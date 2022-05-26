 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Soros says Russia is full of gas. Should fart in your general direction soon   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, gas supplies, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, cubic meters, billionaire investor George Soros, Natural gas, Russian officials  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now Mr. Putin, go away or I shall taunt you again.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, Republicans.  Chock full of gas, weapons of mass destruction, and terrorism!  Those are your favorite things to invade over!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for boom.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he is saying Russia is basically Texas with the inbreeding turned up to eleven?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Let them feed their population with it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we put more money into renewable energy plants and technology so we don't need natural gas from countries that try to use fossil fuels as a hostage.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Europe should then impose hefty tax on gas imports so that the price to the consumer doesn't go down."

Heaven forbid that the consumers somehow avoid getting screwed.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just gas, but borschtsharts. We've been smelling it for years.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Perhaps a Russian bank would lend us the money to purchase that oil, since Russia wants all payments in rubles.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All true, but what is Soros' angle?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How about we put more money into renewable energy plants and technology so we don't need natural gas from countries that try to use fossil fuels as a hostage.


Pretty much every country that isn't the US is doing exactly that, many with a goal data to be done with fossil fuels for good. The US isn't because of one political party.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How about we put more money into renewable energy plants and technology so we don't need natural gas from countries that try to use fossil fuels as a hostage.


I second this motion.  Especially since it might create moar jobs for burned-out old electronics technicians like yours truly.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How about we put more money into renewable energy plants and technology so we don't need natural gas from countries that try to use fossil fuels as a hostage.


I think this is one of the main reasons China is "supporting" Russia's war.  They want the Russians to continue fighting in Ukraine, because it makes the Russians weak, and the Chinese get to sell weapons to Russia, in exchange for cheep gas, then turn around and sell solar panels and wind turbines to the Europeans.  They ultimately don't care who wins.

Also, China has vast stocks of old and obsolete tanks, including knock offs of the T-55, that I fully expect them to start selling to the Russians soon.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: DarkSoulNoHope: How about we put more money into renewable energy plants and technology so we don't need natural gas from countries that try to use fossil fuels as a hostage.

I second this motion.  Especially since it might create moar jobs for burned-out old electronics technicians like yours truly.


Hear, hear!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IrieTom: "Europe should then impose hefty tax on gas imports so that the price to the consumer doesn't go down."

Heaven forbid that the consumers somehow avoid getting screwed.


I understand the logic of this.

Make the gas too cheap, and the general public are less likely to support eliminating the dependency on gas from Russia.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the storage gets full, why wouldn't they just vent the gas instead of shutting the hard-to-restart wells?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Oysterman: C'mon, Republicans.  Chock full of gas, weapons of mass destruction, and terrorism!  Those are your favorite things to invade over!


Difficulty: Soros says Russia is chock full of gas. Republicans will soon be denying the existence of Russia itself.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Has there been any explanation of why it is that Russia is insisting that they be paid in rupples?

Is it to pay their army (there was a recording by someone complaining about being paid in dollars)

Is it because it gives them a chance to manipulate the price?

I would've thought they'd have wanted dollars so they could pay the debt that they've been trying to pay in rupples
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wage0048: Good.  Let them feed their population with it.


They're also full of grain.

The things they're net exporters of, is things they have.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Oysterman: C'mon, Republicans.  Chock full of gas, weapons of mass destruction, and terrorism!  Those are your favorite things to invade over!

Difficulty: Soros says Russia is chock full of gas. Republicans will soon be denying the existence of Russia itself.


Nah, they believe in Soros.

But now they'll be convinced that Russian gas is an elaborate plan to infect your baby with some sort of microchip that will turn you gay and/or liberal.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: wage0048: Good.  Let them feed their population with it.

They're also full of grain.

The things they're net exporters of, is things they have.


Their army could probably use some hardtack to go with their expired MREs, onions, and potatoes
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How about we put more money into renewable energy plants and technology so we don't need natural gas from countries that try to use fossil fuels as a hostage.


Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany has already agreed to build the big brother of the mother of all windmill parks West of the Danish coast.

So farking huge that there's concerns that it'll cause draught in Eastern Europe. You know, because, wind.

2035 though. Buts it's real.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Let's get in there and burn it!  Burn it all!  F*ck your children!  MUHUHAHAHAA", said the 91 year-old billionaire.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd expect the actual Russian response to full-up gas reserves is to leave the wells running and just flare it off as it comes up. Because climate change isn't allowed in Russia.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With sanctions cutting off western oil service companies that made Russia's extraction and refining operations run before this invasion, any glut will likely require some improvised on-site storage of combustible fluids. It's for the same reason why if there are problems with these storage solutions, any damage done to the surrounding infrastructure can't be easily fixed.

Ideally, the destruction of refining capacity by standard carelessness and corruption endemic in Putin's Russia would be helped along and compounded by Ukrainian action. Having enough of the equipment pumping Russia's petrochemical lifeblood go up in flames is one way that this war can end sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, with the exception of the Black Sea refining complexes, there are not many juicy targets anywhere near the Ukrainian border.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IrieTom: "Europe should then impose hefty tax on gas imports so that the price to the consumer doesn't go down."

Heaven forbid that the consumers somehow avoid getting screwed.


well the first step is to stop subsidizing gas and oil industries with tax dollars.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: All true, but what is Soros' angle?


SOSHALIZM!!!
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Oysterman: C'mon, Republicans.  Chock full of gas, weapons of mass destruction, and terrorism!  Those are your favorite things to invade over!

Difficulty: Soros says Russia is chock full of gas. Republicans will soon be denying the existence of Russia itself.


Unlikely.  Many Republicans already admire Putin for turning Russia into a capitalist wet dream, so having (((Soros))) publicly come out against him will only make them love him even more.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Has there been any explanation of why it is that Russia is insisting that they be paid in rupples?

Is it to pay their army (there was a recording by someone complaining about being paid in dollars)

Is it because it gives them a chance to manipulate the price?

I would've thought they'd have wanted dollars so they could pay the debt that they've been trying to pay in rupples


Russia has been shut out of trading in USD.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: IrieTom: "Europe should then impose hefty tax on gas imports so that the price to the consumer doesn't go down."

Heaven forbid that the consumers somehow avoid getting screwed.

I understand the logic of this.

Make the gas too cheap, and the general public are less likely to support eliminating the dependency on gas from Russia.


exactly.  they need russia because it is convenient.  russia needs them because building new pipelines takes time and money they don't have.   it's easy to figure out who has the real leverage.  gas might be more expensive in the short term but it'll become much cheaper shortly there after and you'll have kneecapped your biggest foreign threat.
 
