 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Our annual hurricane forecast is out ... and we are SO screwed   (gizmodo.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Atlantic hurricane season, 30-year average, Wind, number of storms, Weather, Storm, seventh year  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 10:20 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason for the cost of oil to go up.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is the 7th year in a row that we are projected to have more hurricanes than average, then shouldn't the average be moving up by now?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. Back to checking all the weather forecasts on the daily again.

Isn't https://www.trackthetropics.com/ run by a farker?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Welp. Back to checking all the weather forecasts on the daily again.

Isn't https://www.trackthetropics.com/ run by a farker?


This guy is good too:

https://spaghettimodels.com/
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't worry, I'll fix the forecast

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Squalls out on the gulf stream,
Big storm's comin' soon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So they are getting the band back together?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

downstairs: Gubbo: Welp. Back to checking all the weather forecasts on the daily again.

Isn't https://www.trackthetropics.com/ run by a farker?

This guy is good too:

https://spaghettimodels.com/


Put this guy on your list :  WXRisk ( Dave Toleris )..  local long range forecaster and meteorologist..  very accurate.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't even know why I'm funding my retirement.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Biden should start practicing his paper towel toss
 
assjuice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

labman: If this is the 7th year in a row that we are projected to have more hurricanes than average, then shouldn't the average be moving up by now?


That's way less dramatic and won't drive doomscroller clicks.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Squalls out on the gulf stream,
Big storm's comin' soon.


Yup.. that,s supposed to get here tomorrow....
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan, Neil Young and the Scorpions would like a word please...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every year is supposed to be the worst year for hurricanes

Enough with the clickbaity headlines
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

labman: If this is the 7th year in a row that we are projected to have more hurricanes than average, then shouldn't the average be moving up by now?


If the situation is deteriorating, the average will become worse, and the forecast will still be worse than average.
 
sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Sounds like a Florida problem.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Merltech: Another reason for the cost of oil to go up.


Sunny day?  Oil goes up because it's hot and the workers need water.

Rainy day?  Oil goes up because the workers need raincoats.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.imgflip.com image 480x360]

Sounds like a Florida problem.


And Texas, Louisiana, the Carolinas, Virginia...
 
jlee4677
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn Chinese and their hurricane guns.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What do you mean "we"

That's mostly for those Florida chuds to worry about and who cares about them.
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

labman: If this is the 7th year in a row that we are projected to have more hurricanes than average, then shouldn't the average be moving up by now?


The average is based on 30 years, updated every 10 years. So yes, if we keep getting above-average seasons, in 2031 (following the 2030 season) the average will go up. But if we're going to keep getting busy seasons, then the 30-year average won't catch up to, say, the 10-year average for a while.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live on the Gulf. Mother Nature is going to do what she wants to do.

I've been through the eyewall of Zeta and bands of Ida. Threatened by the one that got Orange Beach.

Lost everything in Katrina. Helped Hurricane Michael victims.

Concerned but not scared. It is what it is.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just for shiats and giggles, I'd like to see MaraLago hit 5 times, head on, this year.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is a windfall for DeSantis who is counting on blowing the Florida budget for the year on persecuting women and children and then standing with his hand out for hurricane relief, and with a Democrat in the White House, he'll probably get it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just the thunderstorms here in central NC have been nuts. May be time to retreat to higher ground.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.imgflip.com image 480x360]

Sounds like a Florida problem.


Sounds also like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, GA, N, Carolina, S. Carolina, VA, Delaware, Md, NJ, NY, Mass, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Caribbean islands, Bermuda, Mississippi, Mexico...
 
blodyholy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

downstairs: Gubbo: Welp. Back to checking all the weather forecasts on the daily again.

Isn't https://www.trackthetropics.com/ run by a farker?

This guy is good too:

https://spaghettimodels.com/


That guy is good but holy smokes that website makes my brain melt.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: I live on the Gulf. Mother Nature is going to do what she wants to do.

I've been through the eyewall of Zeta and bands of Ida. Threatened by the one that got Orange Beach.

Lost everything in Katrina. Helped Hurricane Michael victims.

Concerned but not scared. It is what it is.


Yes, but have you watched C-beams glitter in the dark?

/ Tears in the rain
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.