(Blog Toronto)   Being stuck on a rollercoaster can be an unpleasant experience but it is so much worse when you add in a massive storm   (blogto.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Canada's Wonderland, Storm, Thunderstorm, Kings Island, Amusement park, Severe weather, hurricane-force winds, power outage  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I haven't been to CW in decades.  I can't imagine being there during that derecho though.  I was at home in Brampton when it hit, and thankfully I live just outside the center so we didn't get the more serious damage that occurred a bit further to the north -- some downed trees and large branches were about all the carnage I witnessed.  CW would have been more or less directly in its path though.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is Fabio okay?
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as there wasn't lightning, I'd probably enjoy that. Once the lightning starts, though, to hell with that.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why doesn't the ride have a UPS big enough to make sure that all cars can get back to the station ?!? I'm sure in the tens of millions it costs to design and build a modern coaster a few tens of thousands can be spared to make sure folks don't get caught out in such a bad situation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not the Hell Loop 2000!   The mayor said it was safe!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ATHF Milk shake
Youtube KP46qO2lRBc
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh shiat another 'OMG oh shiat OMG oh shiat" video OMG
 
