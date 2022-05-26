 Skip to content
(NBC News)   In such a crisis some heroes stand head and shoulders above all others. But not many also stand knees and toes. Knees and Toes   (nbcnews.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I certainly understand why the Uvalde school district canceled all classes for the rest of the year. But I was hoping there would be programs to allow kids to see their peers and to be kids. I don't think kids that age can recover as well without their friends.

These librarians are great.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally more heroic than the police, and with a decimal fraction of the budget.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for the helpers.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Literally more heroic than the police, and with a decimal fraction of the budget.


Take $ from the cops and give it to the library.

One might even say, defund the police.

/Curious how the Uvalde police station hasn't been burnt down yet
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transfer PD budget to Library.

Do it.

Do it now.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a little dusty in here.  Fark needs an air filter.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local PD was less than useless.  They actually made the situation worse.

the town would be better off laying 70% of the PD off and transferring the budget to the library.   The laid off police can apply for jobs at the library.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bthom37: MattytheMouse: Literally more heroic than the police, and with a decimal fraction of the budget.

Take $ from the cops and give it to the library.

One might even say, defund the police.

/Curious how the Uvalde police station hasn't been burnt down yet


The citizens are better than that, that's why.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: Look for the helpers.


The world needs another Fred Rogers
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know else turned storytime into something else?

'9/11 Kids' Doc Tells Story Of Kids In Classroom With Bush That Morning | TODAY
Youtube VqbUQ39CwQI
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fano: bthom37: MattytheMouse: Literally more heroic than the police, and with a decimal fraction of the budget.

Take $ from the cops and give it to the library.

One might even say, defund the police.

/Curious how the Uvalde police station hasn't been burnt down yet

The citizens are better than that, that's why.


Okay but like

We can have a little righteous fire. As a treat.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
its the sharp elbows
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fano: bthom37: MattytheMouse: Literally more heroic than the police, and with a decimal fraction of the budget.

Take $ from the cops and give it to the library.

One might even say, defund the police.

/Curious how the Uvalde police station hasn't been burnt down yet

The citizens are better than that, that's why.


To be absolutely clear: there is nothing the citizens of the town could do to the cops that the cops haven't earned.  21 dead in return for 40% of their town budget?  The manifest cowardice and ass covering?

Go ahead.  Get medieval on those cops.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bthom37: Fano: bthom37: MattytheMouse: Literally more heroic than the police, and with a decimal fraction of the budget.

Take $ from the cops and give it to the library.

One might even say, defund the police.

/Curious how the Uvalde police station hasn't been burnt down yet

The citizens are better than that, that's why.

To be absolutely clear: there is nothing the citizens of the town could do to the cops that the cops haven't earned.  21 dead in return for 40% of their town budget?  The manifest cowardice and ass covering?

Go ahead.  Get medieval on those cops.


I don't condone arson openly but like

If the PD were to get excessively vandalized and burnt down, I'd be like "yeah."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MBooda: You know else turned storytime into something else?

[YouTube video: '9/11 Kids' Doc Tells Story Of Kids In Classroom With Bush That Morning | TODAY]


Bush deserves to be raked over the coals for lots of things he did and didn't do during his administration.   Choosing to finish that book and not freak out the kids in front of him wasn't one of them.  Leaving the moment he heard the news would have changed exactly zero about the US response.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good human, thoughtful and kind.
 
reveal101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm going to rant here a little bit but I don't care. I was in the infantry and while I never saw combat, I know what situations we were trained for and what the expected attrition rate was when fighting in buildings.

By not immediately throwing their bodies at this shooter, if need be to get a disabling shot in, these guys basically biatched out the one time their oath called on them for true sacrifice. This wasn't some unjust war, this was children. If you have to take a shot to the dome to get a shot in on the attackers leg, you farking do it.

Cowards. Thin blue line my ass.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

reveal101: I'm going to rant here a little bit but I don't care. I was in the infantry and while I never saw combat, I know what situations we were trained for and what the expected attrition rate was when fighting in buildings.

By not immediately throwing their bodies at this shooter, if need be to get a disabling shot in, these guys basically biatched out the one time their oath called on them for true sacrifice. This wasn't some unjust war, this was children. If you have to take a shot to the dome to get a shot in on the attackers leg, you farking do it.

Cowards. Thin blue line my ass.


The thin blue line is yellow.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

reveal101: I'm going to rant here a little bit but I don't care. I was in the infantry and while I never saw combat, I know what situations we were trained for and what the expected attrition rate was when fighting in buildings.

By not immediately throwing their bodies at this shooter, if need be to get a disabling shot in, these guys basically biatched out the one time their oath called on them for true sacrifice. This wasn't some unjust war, this was children. If you have to take a shot to the dome to get a shot in on the attackers leg, you farking do it.

Cowards. Thin blue line my ass.


Yup.  If it's true that there were cops who ran into that building solely to get their own kids out, and didn't then immediately go back in to engage the shooter, those guys should be immediately fired from the force.  And I'd love to see them prosecuted, except cowardice isn't actionable outside the military.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a hero. Horrible emotional trauma and danger and her first thought is to give. Well done.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: reveal101: I'm going to rant here a little bit but I don't care. I was in the infantry and while I never saw combat, I know what situations we were trained for and what the expected attrition rate was when fighting in buildings.

By not immediately throwing their bodies at this shooter, if need be to get a disabling shot in, these guys basically biatched out the one time their oath called on them for true sacrifice. This wasn't some unjust war, this was children. If you have to take a shot to the dome to get a shot in on the attackers leg, you farking do it.

Cowards. Thin blue line my ass.

Yup.  If it's true that there were cops who ran into that building solely to get their own kids out, and didn't then immediately go back in to engage the shooter, those guys should be immediately fired from the force.  And I'd love to see them prosecuted, except cowardice isn't actionable outside the military.


Fark user imageView Full Size


lol
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fano: bthom37: MattytheMouse: Literally more heroic than the police, and with a decimal fraction of the budget.

Take $ from the cops and give it to the library.

One might even say, defund the police.

/Curious how the Uvalde police station hasn't been burnt down yet

The citizens are better than that, that's why.


No, the citizens are worse than that.   The town has ended up with the PD they deserve.  They will grumble then bend the knee to their local warlords.
 
