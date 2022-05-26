 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   This just in from the UK, where apparently they still don't have the internet (possible nsfw content on page)
23
    More: Sick, Victim, Restraining order, Pleading, The Victim, Criminal law, E-mail, Complaint, Gary Braidwood  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All our neighbours are on the internet?  Who knew
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. I've seen doctor handwriting more legible.
2. UK has the Internet. You can see for yourself. He left his email addy on the note. They just don't have broadband because if they did he'd be asking for nude videos, not nude pics.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Let's not tell England, we invented the Internet but first, we need to watch an episode of Monty Python's Flying Circus"
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously just the opening position of an experienced negotiator.

No one expects that to be the final deal.

Why does The Sun hate entrepreneurs?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His handwriting is as straight as his teeth.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I look at the DailyStar I always ask myself, is the UK one giant trailer park in Arkansas? Is the UK one large Walmart in Ohio?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he is 50% perv and 50% pyro. Come on ladies someone should do it for the team. He might even be crazy in the sack.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The perpetrator was easy to locate as he was found in a nearby field passed out from having huffed and puffed to try and blow down the house of another intended victim in the neighborhood.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea but there's no nude pics of her on the internet, I assume.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: Whenever I look at the DailyStar I always ask myself, is the UK one giant trailer park in Arkansas? Is the UK one large Walmart in Ohio?


Star readers are even thicker than Sun readers, so you're probably not far off the mark.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine still living near this person. My daughter was assaulted by a group of boys in 1st grade and they live on the next blocks from us. We felt so trapped. We stopped going to the park or doing anything in the front yard for a while. When I got engaged and finally moved one of the happiest things was that we didn't have to live near those little assholes anymore.
 
5paz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like she should really move because it appears that the response from the authorities was and concluded with, "What's all this, then?".
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse  - he could have threatened to send her nude pictures unless she burned her house down.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That line's only worked for me at a bar 45% of the time.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


It's like they mixed Michael Rapaport and I'm Eric into one.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Back when neighbors all knew each other, this would be handled by a group of people paying a visit to that neighborly fellow and "giving him the business" for a while, and letting him know there was more where that came from if he keeps up his shennanigans.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would have sent him the two nudes. One front the front and one from the back, as instructed. Mind you, they would be of a man with a gigantic cock.
 
invictus2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
/Limey Jonah Hill is a real vicious pervert
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: they would be of a man with a gigantic cock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
