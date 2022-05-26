 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Let's give a big hand to the doctors who gave this Scots dad who received the 'world's first' double hand transplant for his new lease of life. No, OK how about a fresh two-handed clap?   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Organ transplant, Leeds General Infirmary, Psychology, Hospital, Steven Gallagher, Leeds, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Hand  
26 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am still waiting to see if they do a head transplant, or at least a brain transplant.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
JustMatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 300x168]

/oblig


If you're not in the mood for a deal with the robot devil you could always just go to hand crafters...
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Scottish so I assume he wore his old hands out drinking double-fisted.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I didn't have any hands for 13 years I know the first thing I would do. I'd be in my bunk
 
farkerts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whoa, you wanna try again with that headline subby?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor says I xcan't clap or fap for 5 days or I'd mess up the surgery.
"Hey Harry.  Check out me and my new thong.  Plus, I just got my buttocks oiled"
Gonna be a long 5 days.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I am still waiting to see if they do a head transplant, or at least a brain transplant.


Why?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist: Both hands were put on the same arm.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: If I didn't have any hands for 13 years I know the first thing I would do. I'd be in my bunk


The newly transplanted hands are insensate, so it would be "The Stranger"
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My old friend Mr. McGreg
Youtube rgqKv9rkAE0
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: He's Scottish so I assume he wore his old hands out drinking double-fisted.


I figured he beat them to death
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, that means John Travolta is out there committing crimes with that guy's hands!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two-handed clap requires a cream to heal.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: Plot twist: Both hands were put on the same arm.


Or got them switched, or one with the palm facing the wrong way.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: If I didn't have any hands for 13 years I know the first thing I would do. I'd be in my bunk


Is I masturbation if it's someone else's hands?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkerts: whoa, you wanna try again with that headline subby?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am still waiting to see if they do a head transplant, or at least a brain transplant.


Don't know which to go with

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size


or

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm upset they didn't interview his son Scot to hear what he thought about it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ladbible.comView Full Size

"It's gonna look so huge in this hand"
 
yms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Hey Nurse!: If I didn't have any hands for 13 years I know the first thing I would do. I'd be in my bunk

Is I masturbation if it's someone else's hands?


And is it gay if the donor male and the recipient straight?

So many important questions....
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
edward penis hands. gif
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yms: chitownmike: Hey Nurse!: If I didn't have any hands for 13 years I know the first thing I would do. I'd be in my bunk

Is I masturbation if it's someone else's hands?

And is it gay if the donor male and the recipient straight?

So many important questions....


If the donor is dead does it make it necrophelia?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 300x168]

/oblig


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tjmull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Hey Nurse!: If I didn't have any hands for 13 years I know the first thing I would do. I'd be in my bunk

Is I masturbation if it's someone else's hands?


I think it's a reverse Dutch rudder?
 
