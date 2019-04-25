 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 92 of WW3: Zelenskyy tells Kissinger what everyone thinks about him, Russia conducts a massive offensive to take Odie's original owner, and the ACA is enacted but not the one you think. It's your Thursday Ukraine War thread
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Glory to Ukraine.
/🇺🇦
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has made a blistering attack on former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who suggested on Tuesday that peace negotiations should be aimed at creating borders along the "line of contact" in Donbas as it existed on the eve of the Russian invasion.
Kissinger was speaking by video link to the Davos Forum.
In a video message Wednesday, Zelensky said, "No matter what the Russian state does, there is someone who says: 'let's take into account its interests.' This year in Davos, it was heard again. Despite thousands of Russian missiles hitting Ukraine. Despite tens of thousands of Ukrainians being killed. Despite Bucha and Mariupol, etc. Despite the destroyed cities. And despite the 'filtration camps' built by the Russian state, in which they kill, torture, rape and humiliate like on a conveyor belt.
"Russia has done all this in Europe. But still, in Davos, for example, Mr. Kissinger emerges from the deep past and says that a piece of Ukraine should be given to Russia."
In his remarks, Kissinger said of the conflict that: "Negotiations need to begin in the next two months before it creates upheavals and tensions that will not be easily overcome. Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante," apparently suggesting that Ukraine agree to give up much of the Donbas and Crimea.
"Pursuing the war beyond that point would not be about the freedom of Ukraine, but a new war against Russia itself," Kissinger said.
Zelensky compared Kissinger's views to appeasement of Nazi Germany in 1938.
"It seems that Mr. Kissinger's calendar is not 2022 but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos but in what was then Munich," he said. "By the way, in the real year 1938, when Mr. Kissinger's family was fleeing Nazi Germany, he was 15 years old."
Zelensky called those who advise that Ukraine give something to Russia, the "'great geo-politicians,' do not always want to see ordinary people. Ordinary Ukrainians. Millions of those who actually live in the territory they are proposing to exchange for the illusion of peace. You always have to see people."
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned a move by Moscow that makes it easier for Ukrainians in some Russian-occupied regions to obtain Russian citizenship.
"Illegal passportization in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Crimea and the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is a gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, norms and principles of international humanitarian law, and the obligations of Russia as an occupying power in accordance with Article 45 of the 1907 Hague Convention and Article 47 of the 1949 Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War," the ministry said in a statement.
"The decree of the president of Russia is legally null and void and will have no legal consequences. This decision will not affect the citizenship of Ukrainians on the territories temporarily occupied by Russia."
Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday streamlining the process for providing passports to Ukrainians in the occupied portions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Russia has already handed out hundreds of thousands of passports to residents of separatist areas in Ukraine's east and in the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea, as well as to residents of the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia and Transnistria in Moldova. Analysts say those moves have helped Moscow create a pretext for continued intervention in those areas.
Yevhen Yaroshenko, an analyst for the human rights organization Crimea SOS, said Russia's policy of "passportization" may also serve an agenda of providing conscripts for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Shortly after obtaining a Russian passport, the Russian Federation may call up such a person for military service and subsequently involve him in combat operations against Ukraine," Yaroshenko said. "Thus residents of the temporarily occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions become hostages of the call of the Russian Federation."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the launch of a new joint UK, EU and US group to help support efforts of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General (OPG) to document war crimes and other atrocities committed in Ukraine.
The new mechanism, called the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA), will "provide strategic advice and operational assistance to the War Crimes Units of the OPG, the legally constituted authority responsible for prosecuting war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine," Blinken said.
"Although the United States and our partners are supporting a range of international efforts to pursue accountability for atrocities, the OPG will play a crucial role in ensuring that those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities are held accountable."
He added the "ACA will liaise with the Department of Justice as it pursues accountability in US courts."
In addition to streamlining efforts, the ACA will also provide expanded funding for the team of international prosecutors and other war crimes experts already deployed to the region, Blinken said.
Earlier this week, a 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed man in Ukraine's first war crimes trial since Russia's invasion began.
Russia is trying to "blackmail" the international community with an offer to unblock Ukrainian sea ports if sanctions against it are lessened, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
This is "clear blackmail," Kuleba claimed. "You could not find a better example of blackmail in international relations."
He warned that if Russia does not lift its blockage of Ukrainian exports of crops, the entire agricultural cycle will be interrupted and could spur a "multi-year food crisis."
Some background: Before the war,Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest exporter of corn and fifth-largest exporter of wheat, according to the US State Department. Almost 30% of global trade in wheat came from Russia and Ukraine alone.
Speaking at a panel discussion, Kuleba said Russia and Ukraine are nowhere near the possibility of negotiated peace and that Moscow has no intention of taking part in discussions aimed at ending the war.
"When you are conducting an operation like this, you basically say no to negotiations. If Russia had preferred talks to war, they would have behaved differently," he said.
Making concessions to Russia has not worked since 2014 and won't work now, Kuleba said.
"This strategy has been used by the leading global forces from 2014 to Feb. 24, 2022. Make concessions here, make concessions here, it will help prevent war. It has failed. Eight years of this strategy has resulted in missiles hitting Kyiv and bloodshed in Donbas," the foreign minister said.
Kuleba called again for further sanctions against Russia, namely stopping the purchase of Russian oil, which he said is keeping Moscow in a comfortable position.
"Ukraine is suffering more than Russia is with the sanctions against it. ... After three months of war, my message is simple: kill Russian exports. Stop buying from Russia and allowing them to make money that they invest in the war machine to kill and destroy," he said.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said that Russian forces are "conducting an intense offensive" in order to seize the key town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.
Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russian efforts to "completely take control" of Lyman "did not succeed." However, images posted on social media Wednesday showed Russian soldiers at identifiable locations in northern neighborhoods of the town, which Ukrainian forces have defended in the face of an intense assault since late April.
Lyman is an important rail hub, and if the Russians are able to consolidate control over the town, the nearby city of Sloviansk becomes more vulnerable to attack by artillery - and Ukrainian troops to the southeast of Lyman become more at risk of encirclement.
Motuzyanyk added, "The enemy is conducting offensive operations, trying to surround our units near Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and reach the administrative border of Luhansk region."
On Tuesday, the head of the regional administration in Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, described the situation in Lyman as "very difficult."
"It's now under constant fire," he said. "The enemy entered the territory of the Lyman community a long time ago. Their main goal is to take the center of the community of Lyman. The estuary is now partially under control, they enter, then they are kicked out, heavy artillery drives in, and tanks enter the outskirts of the city to conduct shelling and occupy the entire center and the entire Lyman community."
The Institute for the Study of War reported in its latest assessment Tuesday that Russian forces continued to "prioritize attacks against Lyman rather than Slovyansk on May 24, likely to support a shallow encirclement of Ukrainian troops northwest of Severodonetsk."
European Council chief Charles Michel is "confident" that any issues over a proposed ban on Russian oil imports will be resolved by the next council meeting on May 30.
Addressing a news conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm on Wednesday, Michel said that although he was "still confident" the bloc will be able to resolve any issues, it will require "a lot of dialogue."
"We are working very hard in order to be able to stay united," Michel stressed.
The Swedish prime minister publicly declared the country's desire "to go further" with sanctions against Russia.
The proposed ban has been largely opposed by Hungary, which has said that such a measure would be "against Hungarian national energy security."
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
tintar [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
gazizza, my dilsnoofuses!

monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Shelter kitty says Slava Ukraini
 
tintar [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

monsatano: [Fark user image 425x318]
Shelter kitty says Slava Ukraini


hrm, I should change my now-usual slashie from cлава їжакраїнi to...

/cлава кіткраїні
//lower-case Ukrainian orthography is so weird
///first word should really read KiT, but I guess maybe it actually does?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I keep wondering which of Syria, Georgia, Chechnya, or Azerbaijan will open up a new front first.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Good morning, ACFT complete. VHTS hope today goes well. Tintar stay alive. Tracianne hope the pain is less.

Everyone else keep calm watch the booms, and practice your turret throws!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I had to tap out early the past few days. Family stuff. Have we seen our Belarussian friend lately?

Worried cat is worried.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: Good morning, ACFT complete. VHTS hope today goes well. Tintar stay alive. Tracianne hope the pain is less.

Everyone else keep calm watch the booms, and practice your turret throws!


aw, shucks!

just for that, here's the first fox ever seen outside our door - cлава ...лисицякраїнi???

cлава ...лисицякраїнi???
Youtube C7D6Sp2sfvE
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I always knew growing up that Kissinger was a piece of vile filth, but I didn't appreciate just how odious that little toad of a man really is.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I had to tap out early the past few days. Family stuff. Have we seen our Belarussian friend lately?

[Fark user image 241x180]
Worried cat is worried.


No word yet.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I always knew growing up that Kissinger was a piece of vile filth, but I didn't appreciate just how odious that little toad of a man really is.


You know all those social media posts about liking villains that you can understand and are relatable even if they are horrific? I want to ask the creators of those memes what they think of Kissinger, because I suspect they don't actually like that type of villain in reality.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

tintar: fortheloveof: Good morning, ACFT complete. VHTS hope today goes well. Tintar stay alive. Tracianne hope the pain is less.

Everyone else keep calm watch the booms, and practice your turret throws!

aw, shucks!

just for that, here's the first fox ever seen outside our door - cлава ...лисицякраїнi???

[YouTube video: cлава ...лисицякраїнi???]


Noice
 
tintar [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I had to tap out early the past few days. Family stuff. Have we seen our Belarussian friend lately?


I have just the one pretty good Bylorus' friend, and we go in and out of touch over the years, not for any real reason.

lately is mostly been out of touch, and tbh I'm kindasorta scared to try reaching out b/c I ain't really know what his "position" would be. he's kind of your standart gopnik, and he... had opinions about Ukraine. to make him shut up, I would invent stories about how my dead Babu would farking haunt him, ha. crap, friendface and flickr are both failing me, but at one point he actually gifted me a gorgeous legit домової/obereg charm. to keep the dead grandmother away!!!

I had him and his girlfriend stay in my fake-dacha at rural CT private lake, and he invited me to his actual-family-dacha in belorus' but I never went there more's the pity.

but man was that ever some good times. out of control bonfires, samovar up the wazoo, herring at every meal, chocolate-covered salo (ha ha ha I totally made him a convert!), vodak like you couldn't even believe, black bread, pickles of every variety known to mankind, my very own scratch borscht, you farking name it.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: tintar: fortheloveof: Good morning, ACFT complete. VHTS hope today goes well. Tintar stay alive. Tracianne hope the pain is less.

Everyone else keep calm watch the booms, and practice your turret throws!

aw, shucks!

just for that, here's the first fox ever seen outside our door - cлава ...лисицякраїнi???

[YouTube video: cлава ...лисицякраїнi???]

Noice


not sure why the friendface is failing me, but here are some foxen roaming my former rural Oceanographic town...

when the stupid farking turkeys parade a flock down main street, people are like oh whatever that's normal. but when the kits show up it is Big News.

TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Good morning, ACFT complete. VHTS hope today goes well. Tintar stay alive. Tracianne hope the pain is less.

Everyone else keep calm watch the booms, and practice your turret throws!


This absolutely bears repeating!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.me image 800x800]


Wrong badger.

andrewagill [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.me image 800x800]

Wrong badger.

[Fark user image image 850x595]


I might suggest

Juc [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
Russia in a nutshell



Russia's Mediazona made a video of the most bizarre looted stuff Russian soldiers sent to Russia via courier services. My personal favourite and the most telling of them all is a brand new Orlan UAV in a protective case at 0:08. They stole their own reconnaissance drone ffs https://t.co/YLUpSJALcU
- Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) May 26, 2022
 
GrymRpr
23 minutes ago  
doctorguilty
19 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha raid Soviet-era tank depots in today's episode:


"The Thunderbolt Greaseslapper," or "shiatty shiatty Bang Bang!"


Have a great day!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

andrewagill: hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.me image 800x800]

Wrong badger.

[Fark user image image 850x595]

I might suggest

[i.redd.it image 850x687]


"Zelensky don't care" doesn't seem to be the best way to describe him. He does care, which is why he fights.

Honey badger don't care but North American badger does in fact care & will shank you to protect itself & its family.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

tintar: fortheloveof: tintar: fortheloveof: Good morning, ACFT complete. VHTS hope today goes well. Tintar stay alive. Tracianne hope the pain is less.

Everyone else keep calm watch the booms, and practice your turret throws!

aw, shucks!

just for that, here's the first fox ever seen outside our door - cлава ...лисицякраїнi???

[YouTube video: cлава ...лисицякраїнi???]

Noice

not sure why the friendface is failing me, but here are some foxen roaming my former rural Oceanographic town...

when the stupid farking turkeys parade a flock down main street, people are like oh whatever that's normal. but when the kits show up it is Big News.

[Fark user image 800x565]


For our property we have removed the box woods and put in a 20x8 garden bed, with planter boxes above the rosemary to keep it from getting too much sun or rain, one planter box has mint, one has garlic, and I don't remember what we planted in the third. We have wisteria planted in the center of the rest of the yard, and an orange tree and a couple of lemon trees beyond that with a pear tree to the left (as you look at the property) of the wisteria. I need to dig up by the drive to put in the raspberry plants, and the strawberries are going into metal planter boxes we have to go around the trees. Finally we have a fig tree on the small strip of side yard. I am trying to convince the wife we should replace most the grass with mint, rosemary and other spreading plants.

We have toads, frogs and lizards living in the yard and around the property. I don't want a monoculture yard, I am hoping to have one we can feed ourselves and others from.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
This man is the politician we all deserve. In the middle of fight for his country and he still takes the time for this.
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

andrewagill: hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.me image 800x800]

Wrong badger.

[Fark user image image 850x595]

I might suggest

[i.redd.it image 850x687]


Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  
Mrs VHTS had about an hour long meltdown last night but after that was okay. We watched a show that was triggering and didn't realize it until too late.

But other than that, she had a pretty decent day.

Elder Cat is still eating like a maniac, so that's good.

Also:
I'm Proud To Be Ukrainian
Youtube W2OvMCl1OoU
 
Boo_Guy
13 minutes ago  
In case anyone wants to read Zelensky specifically telling Kissenger to STFU:


In a video message Wednesday, Zelensky said, "No matter what the Russian state does, there is someone who says: 'let's take into account its interests.' This year in Davos, it was heard again. Despite thousands of Russian missiles hitting Ukraine. Despite tens of thousands of Ukrainians being killed. Despite Bucha and Mariupol, etc. Despite the destroyed cities. And despite the 'filtration camps' built by the Russian state, in which they kill, torture, rape and humiliate like on a conveyor belt. "Russia has done all this in Europe. But still, in Davos, for example, Mr. Kissinger emerges from the deep past and says that a piece of Ukraine should be given to Russia."

"It seems that Mr. Kissinger's calendar is not 2022 but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos but in what was then Munich," he said. "By the way, in the real year 1938, when Mr. Kissinger's family was fleeing Nazi Germany, he was 15 years old."

Zelensky called those who advise that Ukraine give something to Russia, the "'great geo-politicians,' do not always want to see ordinary people. Ordinary Ukrainians. Millions of those who actually live in the territory they are proposing to exchange for the illusion of peace. You always have to see people."
 
Boo_Guy
12 minutes ago  
Who the fark is still asking him for his take on shiat in the first place?

The guy is nearly a hundred years old, f*ck off already.
 
CheatCommando
10 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: In case anyone wants to read Zelensky specifically telling Kissenger to STFU:


In a video message Wednesday, Zelensky said, "No matter what the Russian state does, there is someone who says: 'let's take into account its interests.' This year in Davos, it was heard again. Despite thousands of Russian missiles hitting Ukraine. Despite tens of thousands of Ukrainians being killed. Despite Bucha and Mariupol, etc. Despite the destroyed cities. And despite the 'filtration camps' built by the Russian state, in which they kill, torture, rape and humiliate like on a conveyor belt. "Russia has done all this in Europe. But still, in Davos, for example, Mr. Kissinger emerges from the deep past and says that a piece of Ukraine should be given to Russia."

"It seems that Mr. Kissinger's calendar is not 2022 but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos but in what was then Munich," he said. "By the way, in the real year 1938, when Mr. Kissinger's family was fleeing Nazi Germany, he was 15 years old."

Zelensky called those who advise that Ukraine give something to Russia, the "'great geo-politicians,' do not always want to see ordinary people. Ordinary Ukrainians. Millions of those who actually live in the territory they are proposing to exchange for the illusion of peace. You always have to see people."


That was far more eloquent then what I wanted to say, which involve a whole bunch of four letter words and something about a shine box, Mr. Kissinger, and the distance in which he should fark off.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: In case anyone wants to read Zelensky specifically telling Kissenger to STFU:


In a video message Wednesday, Zelensky said, "No matter what the Russian state does, there is someone who says: 'let's take into account its interests.' This year in Davos, it was heard again. Despite thousands of Russian missiles hitting Ukraine. Despite tens of thousands of Ukrainians being killed. Despite Bucha and Mariupol, etc. Despite the destroyed cities. And despite the 'filtration camps' built by the Russian state, in which they kill, torture, rape and humiliate like on a conveyor belt. "Russia has done all this in Europe. But still, in Davos, for example, Mr. Kissinger emerges from the deep past and says that a piece of Ukraine should be given to Russia."

"It seems that Mr. Kissinger's calendar is not 2022 but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos but in what was then Munich," he said. "By the way, in the real year 1938, when Mr. Kissinger's family was fleeing Nazi Germany, he was 15 years old."

Zelensky called those who advise that Ukraine give something to Russia, the "'great geo-politicians,' do not always want to see ordinary people. Ordinary Ukrainians. Millions of those who actually live in the territory they are proposing to exchange for the illusion of peace. You always have to see people."


It's funny how much people like Kissinger and those he support rail against "Ivory Tower leftist Elites" because, "they aren't in touch with the regular person" and then they always recommend sacrificing the regular person for their own personal relief or benefit.

The only reason they want to be in touch with a regular joe is to be able to find him when they need a new body.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mrs VHTS had about an hour long meltdown last night but after that was okay. We watched a show that was triggering and didn't realize it until too late.

But other than that, she had a pretty decent day.

Elder Cat is still eating like a maniac, so that's good.

Also:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/W2OvMCl1OoU]


Glad its a good(ish) day VHTS!

Just remember we are here for you if you need it.
 
J_Kushner
7 minutes ago  

andrewagill: I keep wondering which of Syria, Georgia, Chechnya, or Azerbaijan will open up a new front first.


Seems Chechnya is bringing back loot.  They won't get pissy until the rape & pillage gravy is shut off.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mrs VHTS had about an hour long meltdown last night but after that was okay. We watched a show that was triggering and didn't realize it until too late.

But other than that, she had a pretty decent day.

Elder Cat is still eating like a maniac, so that's good.

Also:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/W2OvMCl1OoU]

Glad its a good(ish) day VHTS!

Just remember we are here for you if you need it.


Glad you are back.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  
A lot of Day 1 memes to start the thread. And yet Ukraine is still here.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: andrewagill: I keep wondering which of Syria, Georgia, Chechnya, or Azerbaijan will open up a new front first.

Seems Chechnya is bringing back loot.  They won't get pissy until the rape & pillage gravy is shut off.


The Russophile Chechens, sure, but the Chechen Nationalists might see this as a good time to throw off their Russian occupiers.

/Though my guess would probably be Georgia or Syria first.
 
Oneiros
2 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mrs VHTS had about an hour long meltdown last night but after that was okay. We watched a show that was triggering and didn't realize it until too late.

But other than that, she had a pretty decent day.

Elder Cat is still eating like a maniac, so that's good.

Also:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/W2OvMCl1OoU]


Weird night. We started watching Only Murders in the Building last night and one of the opening scenes completely minimized and misrepresented ALS. Totally set my wife off for an hour because her sister died from it a few years ago.
 
