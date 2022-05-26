 Skip to content
(Euractiv)   Great news: Germany to send antiaircraft tanks to Ukraine. Not so great news: the ammunition for them is in short supply so delivery will not be until July. Good thing they're not required immediately or anything   (euractiv.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair,
The ukrainians seem to be pretty good at taking them down already...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At the rate this war is going, they'll still need them in July.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Way things have been going. Ukraine could just yell BRRRRRRTTT and the Russian jet would crash.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fireproof: At the rate this war is going, they'll still need them in July.


To shoot down paper airplanes?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can you tag them with a stinger without firing?  Russia would be out of chaff and flares by the weekend
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia has tanks but no fuel, so....
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For country begging for help Ukraine is getting to be quite a bunch of picky coonts.

"Let me put it like this: Let's ask a mother who is forced to sit in a basement with her newborn child who has no baby formula. ... How far from now is July for her?"

Nobody has to supply Ukraine with anything so they should be a little more grateful for what help they get. Ukraine is the country with a Russian infestation not Germany or the U.S or any of NATO.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Okay, Subby. I'm not really blaming you because that was the language used in the article but fark me, "anti-aircraft tanks?"
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Okay, Subby. I'm not really blaming you because that was the language used in the article but fark me, "anti-aircraft tanks?"


Mobile armored AA platforms, specifically.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cheeseaholic: Fireproof: At the rate this war is going, they'll still need them in July.

To shoot down paper airplanes?


AA guns are pretty good at mowing down unarmored ground targets, especially in mountain and urban combat, since the guns can angle up higher than a tank's guns.
 
