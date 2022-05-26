 Skip to content
(Some Guy) 46 insane things that only exist in Seattle. Come for the cream cheese on hot dogs, stay for the annual naked bike ride.
74
    More: Amusing, Pike Place Market, Hot dog, Seattle, Coffee, Starbucks, Rain, good news, live dance music band  
790 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 11:20 AM



74 Comments
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boss: We need an article, stat, but have neither the skill, time, nor energy to write one.

Writer: I'll write one, boss. Just give me a topic.

Boss: You're this shiattiest writer in the group. I only keep you around because you work for exposure.

Writer: Uh.

Boss: What do you know about Seattle?

Writer: Uh.

Boss: OK, just post on Facetagram or whatever the fark it's called and ask those Tweetsters or whoever to give you a list of shiat they like to do in Seattle. Then just put all together. Can you do that?

Writer: I think so.

Boss: OK. Let me know when it's done.
How about we just ask a bunch of internet idiots to send us things to post in a listicle?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
47. Homeless encampments that are constantly catching on fire. And you thought the dumpster fires in your home town smelled bad.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle Summer
Youtube 09tb8luF82c
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute - yesterday I was informed that I am "ignorant" for not knowing that Antifa and BLM burned Seattle down in 2020.
Now, come to find out that the whole city is still standing, and it never happened.
Can't really trust these so-called "conservatives", can you?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a younger step sister that lives in Seattle. I've always wanted to go, but never had a reason until she moved there. Struck me as the type of place I would have loved in my 20s or early 30s. In my late 50s? I felt out of place everywhere she took me.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7: it's actually light until 10pm around the solstice.

20: Mmmm... teriyaki... just had some delivered yesterday! I read an article recently by someone who moved out of the area and couldn't find a teriyaki joint. Who knew it was a Seattle (area) specific thing?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Along with their willingness to surrender a square mile of the city to Chaz, the decision to put cream cheese on a hot dog and a bike saddle up their bare keister leads me to vote "Nope".......which leaves more room for you.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle and have never heard the chicken fried steak thing

I think it's stupid to take credit for the 12th man

Mostly people just wear hoodies and don't think about rain coats.

/.02
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Places that have nekid pedal bike rides and football fans who call theirselves 12s only exist in Seattle  and in places that are copy catting Seattle. Also Vancouver BC is copying the real Vancouver so it can pretend it is closer to Seattle
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1) I've seen cream cheese on hotdogs in South America
2) Lists are stupid
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: 7: it's actually light until 10pm around the solstice.

20: Mmmm... teriyaki... just had some delivered yesterday! I read an article recently by someone who moved out of the area and couldn't find a teriyaki joint. Who knew it was a Seattle (area) specific thing?


Teriyaki is the thing I missed most when I left Seattle in my 20s. Teriyaki Madness is the best. I love it forever.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cream cheese sounds better than mayo at least
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I have a younger step sister that lives in Seattle. I've always wanted to go, but never had a reason until she moved there. Struck me as the type of place I would have loved in my 20s or early 30s. In my late 50s? I felt out of place everywhere she took me.


No, that's just how Seattle feels for everyone.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since all but maybe six of them are true for the entire Pacific NW, they should've added a 47th that Seattlites often think that their's the only city in the PNW.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: cream cheese sounds better than mayo at least


better than dog poop too, but only marginally.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: 1) I've seen cream cheese on hotdogs in South America
2) Lists are stupid


1) I agree with your 2nd point
2) I too have seen cream cheese on hot dogs outside of Seattle.
3) Well played.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Along with their willingness to surrender a square mile of the city to Chaz, the decision to put cream cheese on a hot dog and a bike saddle up their bare keister leads me to vote "Nope".......which leaves more room for you.


lol.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I happen to stumble across the gum wall while in Seattle randomly, had no idea it was a thing. I was sort of creeped out walking down that alley.

/Did not contribute to the wall
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
- speakin' of naked bike-riding injuries -
CSB: my knee-specialist doc recommended I take up bike-riding again - so being somewhat lazy I bought a Jetson e-bike. Yes, it looks dorkier than a high-school band practice - but I frickin' LOVE riding it! I did experience something new, though - "penile numbness". After a good toot around the hood I limped into the house massaging my "hood" then spent twenty minutes explaining this phenomenon to Mrs. Henry. Had to do a Google search for her to convince her my "thing" was indeed experiencing a thing.
Received mockery instead of sympathy.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle


Why do you people always seem to be chucking big recently deceased fishes around at one another?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I rarely used an umbrella because most of the time the rain was just a light drizzle, and my gor-tex coat was good enough.  When it did rain hard, it was usually accompanied by strong winds.

Same deal with mowing the lawn.  A few drops or a light mist was not enough to make me halt my yard work.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ace in your face: fatassbastard: 7: it's actually light until 10pm around the solstice.

20: Mmmm... teriyaki... just had some delivered yesterday! I read an article recently by someone who moved out of the area and couldn't find a teriyaki joint. Who knew it was a Seattle (area) specific thing?

Teriyaki is the thing I missed most when I left Seattle in my 20s. Teriyaki Madness is the best. I love it forever.


So...what is it exactly?  A segment of restaurants that specialize in teriyaki everything?  Obviously plenty of places offer teriyaki dishes worldwide, so what is so special about these Seattle joints?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: ace in your face: I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle

Why do you people always seem to be chucking big recently deceased fishes around at one another?


The live ones are harder to catch and if they've been dead for a while they can just sort of... fall apart.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: ace in your face: I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle

Why do you people always seem to be chucking big recently deceased fishes around at one another?


There is literally only one place that does that. If you go across the street you will find more delicious fish.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was at the Fremont Solstice Parade a few years back. Lots of naked riders all painted-up like Blue Man Group and the like. Anything goes. The spirit of the event was pretty fun.

However, I could never shake the thought of some VP at Microsoft or Amazon buck-naked on a mountain bike, painted-up like a bumblebee (and donning plastic antennae on his head) with his member openly flapping in the June breeze. Then, stopping for a second, he looks toward the crowd and seeing his entire staff staring at him, mouths agape.

Not sure of what to do and in a near panic, he then makes the wrong decision and makes it MORE awkward by riding over to address them with standard work questions, "Hey, did that (x) report come through yet? We need to get on that (x project) soon. When does Carrie get back from LA?" etc.

He then rides away, dinging the bike's bell, hoping to God he nailed it. No doubt it was substantially quieter in the office the following Monday.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

guestguy: ace in your face: fatassbastard: 7: it's actually light until 10pm around the solstice.

20: Mmmm... teriyaki... just had some delivered yesterday! I read an article recently by someone who moved out of the area and couldn't find a teriyaki joint. Who knew it was a Seattle (area) specific thing?

Teriyaki is the thing I missed most when I left Seattle in my 20s. Teriyaki Madness is the best. I love it forever.

So...what is it exactly?  A segment of restaurants that specialize in teriyaki everything?  Obviously plenty of places offer teriyaki dishes worldwide, so what is so special about these Seattle joints?


It's basically just meat and rice and a thick sweet sauce. The spicy teriyaki is where it's really at. Sweet, spicy and hearty. It's my favorite food. It's not a chain, it's just sort of the style that ended up dominating. My favorite is a place called Teriyaki Madness. But generally the whole Seattle  area shares the same style, it's just about who does it best.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

guestguy: ace in your face: fatassbastard: 7: it's actually light until 10pm around the solstice.

20: Mmmm... teriyaki... just had some delivered yesterday! I read an article recently by someone who moved out of the area and couldn't find a teriyaki joint. Who knew it was a Seattle (area) specific thing?

Teriyaki is the thing I missed most when I left Seattle in my 20s. Teriyaki Madness is the best. I love it forever.

So...what is it exactly?  A segment of restaurants that specialize in teriyaki everything?  Obviously plenty of places offer teriyaki dishes worldwide, so what is so special about these Seattle joints?


https://toshisgrill.com/seattle-teriyaki

Good 'splainer, from the local chain that started it all.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anal naked bike rides sound fun. Is that riding with only a seatpost?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle and have never heard the chicken fried steak thing


It's really common in the rural Midwest, the writer's just a moron
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: I rarely used an umbrella because most of the time the rain was just a light drizzle, and my gor-tex coat was good enough.  When it did rain hard, it was usually accompanied by strong winds.

Same deal with mowing the lawn.  A few drops or a light mist was not enough to make me halt my yard work.


Woo, Gore-tex.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm really glad this thread is already on the Teriyaki thing.

Fun fact: I used to have a Sounders scarf but I gave it to goodwill because it had a Teriyaki stain on it lol.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MM MM spicy Teriyaki.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We have these mile long bridges whose natural habitats seem to be at the bottoms of lakes and canals, rather than floating on them.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ace in your face: mikaloyd: ace in your face: I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle

Why do you people always seem to be chucking big recently deceased fishes around at one another?

There is literally only one place that does that. If you go across the street you will find more delicious fish.


If I holler will they throw one across the street to me?
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ace in your face:

fatassbastard:

Thanks for the explanations!  I'm a huge fan of teriyaki dishes and marinades for grilling, so this regional quirk piqued my interest.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: We have these mile long bridges whose natural habitats seem to be at the bottoms of lakes and canals, rather than floating on them.


Like a bridge under troubled waters?
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: ace in your face: I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle

Why do you people always seem to be chucking big recently deceased fishes around at one another?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ace in your face: I'm 37 and I was born and lived most of my life in Seattle and have never heard the chicken fried steak thing

It's really common in the rural Midwest, the writer's just a moron


I know what it is but I've never even noticed it on a menu, let alone as something people commonly eat here.

There are lots of taco trucks. And Ezells fried chicken is amazing.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Anal naked bike rides sound fun. Is that riding with only a seatpost?


It appears one can have a dildo installed on a bike based on internet pictures.

/don't know if it one would go to the sex shop or bike shop to have that done though
//both.jpg?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Anal naked bike rides sound fun. Is that riding with only a seatpost?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seattle named its pet volcano "Rainier" because it is rainier than heck there.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: I rarely used an umbrella because most of the time the rain was just a light drizzle, and my gor-tex coat was good enough.  When it did rain hard, it was usually accompanied by strong winds.

Same deal with mowing the lawn.  A few drops or a light mist was not enough to make me halt my yard work.


Thank you. That explanation that we'd "rather be soaking wet than be caught with an umbrella" is stupid. They're mostly useless here.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It appears one can have a dildo installed on a bike based on internet pictures.


If you have a bike then you can pedal it. If you only have a dildo then you are probably pedalling something else
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Seattle named its pet volcano "Rainier" because it is rainier than heck there.


I climbed Ranier on mushrooms. Definitely a trip...lol
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blodyholy: I happen to stumble across the gum wall while in Seattle randomly, had no idea it was a thing. I was sort of creeped out walking down that alley.

/Did not contribute to the wall


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loris: Dinjiin: I rarely used an umbrella because most of the time the rain was just a light drizzle, and my gor-tex coat was good enough.  When it did rain hard, it was usually accompanied by strong winds.

Same deal with mowing the lawn.  A few drops or a light mist was not enough to make me halt my yard work.

Thank you. That explanation that we'd "rather be soaking wet than be caught with an umbrella" is stupid. They're mostly useless here.


Same applies here in Florida 😁
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: scruffythecat: Anal naked bike rides sound fun. Is that riding with only a seatpost?

[Fark user image 811x608]


There will be revenge

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The PNW is still the only place I've seen jojo potatoes.  Okay Farkers, where else has them?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: 7: it's actually light until 10pm around the solstice.

20: Mmmm... teriyaki... just had some delivered yesterday! I read an article recently by someone who moved out of the area and couldn't find a teriyaki joint. Who knew it was a Seattle (area) specific thing?


Don't worry, it's not.  Teriyaki places are common everywhere on the West Coast.

In fact, other than the few things that are geographically-locked (you can't see the Space Needle or Gum Wall if you aren't in Seattle, duh), none of these things are unique to Seattle.  Most of them are common throughout the entire PacNW, if not all along the West.

Stupid list is stupid.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Biff Wellington III: mikaloyd: Seattle named its pet volcano "Rainier" because it is rainier than heck there.

I climbed Ranier on mushrooms. Definitely a trip...lol


Going up the mountain or coming down?  Or maybe wandering in circles behind a chanting  baby sasquatch?
 
